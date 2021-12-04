 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   The Greeks and the Romans are still at odds. This is not a repeat from 753 BC   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did he pronounce omicron right?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Lighten up!" - Francis, probably.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Romanes eunt domus.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Romans only won the first time because Greece was fractured into a bunch of little factions.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladies! You're both ugly and have bad taste in formal wear.
 
virgo47
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He still called him Pope, though.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Such unorthodox behavior.

Father Guido Sarducci should tell him that's not so nice to do.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, basically the Pope is sending a note to the Greek Orthodox Church saying, "I like you, but I don't know if I *like you* like you.  Do you like me?"
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bad subby. No cookie
753 was the mythical founding of Rome
The Pyrrhic War where Romans has their first large conflict  with the Greeks was 280-275 BC.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Old man yells at Cloud.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Heretic. In 2021.
From people who worship the same god from the same book. And dress like idiots.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've been to a number of Orthodox churches. They really bake the hatred and victimization into their clergy, much, much more than the Catholics or a whole bunch of traditional denominations do. I once went to an Easter service with a friend where the priest spent about an hour ranting about what the Catholics and Protestants and Muslims and Jews had done to the poor, poor Orthodox Christians and how they were all heretics who deserved to die.
 
anuran
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: So, basically the Pope is sending a note to the Greek Orthodox Church saying, "I like you, but I don't know if I *like you* like you.  Do you like me?"


Rapprochement between the Orthodox and Catholic Communions has been on-again off-again for decades.
 
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Did he pronounce omicron right?


He's a Jesuit. He probably speaks Classical Greek better than them.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Spoiler alert: they're both delusional
 
Trocadero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Better question. The term "orthodox," was it applied to the Church, or is the term derived from the Church?
 
parrellel [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

anuran: I've been to a number of Orthodox churches. They really bake the hatred and victimization into their clergy, much, much more than the Catholics or a whole bunch of traditional denominations do. I once went to an Easter service with a friend where the priest spent about an hour ranting about what the Catholics and Protestants and Muslims and Jews had done to the poor, poor Orthodox Christians and how they were all heretics who deserved to die.


What Orthodox churches are you going to and where? Because, inasmuch as I'm done with organized religion, I never got that even when I was getting dragged to weekday vespers.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Greeks Don't Want No Freaks(Eagles Cover)
Youtube vSVMZtjMUhc
 
anuran
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

parrellel: anuran: I've been to a number of Orthodox churches. They really bake the hatred and victimization into their clergy, much, much more than the Catholics or a whole bunch of traditional denominations do. I once went to an Easter service with a friend where the priest spent about an hour ranting about what the Catholics and Protestants and Muslims and Jews had done to the poor, poor Orthodox Christians and how they were all heretics who deserved to die.

What Orthodox churches are you going to and where? Because, inasmuch as I'm done with organized religion, I never got that even when I was getting dragged to weekday vespers.


The local Russian and Romanian Orthodox Churches as well as a couple Greek ones in other cities. TBF the Greeks were more laid back. The bishop at the Romanian Church at least had the good grace to look embarrassed. The Russian ones were scary. Young priest was going on about how the Jews set the Knights Templar on innocent Orthodox Russians.
 
parrellel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've mostly been to the American and Greek churches, so that might be why I missed that particular crazy, thank God for that at least
 
