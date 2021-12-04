 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Wanna get away and don't want to wait? Hit the ground running at your destination with Southwest's new early deplaning option   (azfamily.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Aircraft, Arizona, Southwest Airlines, Airline, Initial reports, Phoenix fire crews, Flight attendant, Phoenix, Arizona  
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"While it landing"
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Theeng: "While it landing"


Dammit they fixed it right after I posted.
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
we need an Arizona tag

/just moved here
//it's a madhouse
///love it!
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He ain't no Steven Slater, that was some pizzazz
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He was taken to hospital for what injuries?
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GopherGuts: we need an Arizona tag

/just moved here
//it's a madhouse
///love it!


Welcome to Arizona!

Your complimentary skin cancer will be delivered shortly.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"It's not clear how the person was able to get out of the plane."

...opened the door and jumped?  Or is there something that would prevent that when the cabin isn't pressurized?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Theeng: "While it landing"


No, while it was taxiing.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Having occasionally had no choice but to fly southwest, I find it hard to fault this guy. He was probably busted, arraigned, and released on bail all before Georgette in row 4 from Ohio on her 3rd connection back from disney figured out how to get her overpacked bag out of the overhead.

If i'm on a jury, just showing a video of their planing\deplaning process, and the schtick they make their flight attendants go through would get a not guilty from me.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

skybird659: He was taken to hospital for what injuries?


Fell down an elevator shaft ... On to some bullets.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: "It's not clear how the person was able to get out of the plane."

...opened the door and jumped?  Or is there something that would prevent that when the cabin isn't pressurized?


I think that means it's not clear to the newswriters yet.  Door yes, but like were the FAs not in the rear of the plane so he just walked out, did he overpower them, etc.  What was the chain of events between guy being in his seat and being on the runway.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Taxiing is not 'landing'
 
