(MSN)   Band of Brothers .... The End
52 Comments
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Operation Overload"?!  Jesus wept.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
using hitlers personal stash of cognac to toast your sons bar mitzvah is about as big a "fark you nazis" as you can get.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh wow.  R.I.P.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
O\

RIP sir
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*Salutes*

Rest In Peace.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Currahe
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

khitsicker: using hitlers personal stash of cognac to toast your sons bar mitzvah is about as big a "fark you nazis" as you can get.


Yeah, that is awesome.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn jumping behind German lines and being a Jew!?!  That takes and extra big set of brass balls.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: using hitlers personal stash of cognac to toast your sons bar mitzvah is about as big a "fark you nazis" as you can get.


Way better than putting it up for auction despite it probably being very valuable.  Don't want some hitler loving white supremacist buying it.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size

RIP, Shames
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
didn't the survivors refuse to be called heroes and said the who died were the heroes? if so I think we can call them all heroes now.
that was the last time American freedom was at risk and they bravely served to defend it.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

FWIW He's the guy Winters thinks has seen "too many war movies" in the series.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need a new Band of Brothers to fight the current nazis

e-ir.infoView Full Size
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: didn't the survivors refuse to be called heroes and said the who died were the heroes? if so I think we can call them all heroes now.
that was the last time American freedom was at risk and they bravely served to defend it.


One day my grandson said to me, grandpa were you a hero in the war? And i said to him no I'm not a hero, but I have served in a company full of them."
― Dick Winters
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuartp9: We need a new Band of Brothers to fight the current nazis

[e-ir.info image 807x455]


I'm having trouble trying to picture how American Confederates would get along with German Nazis.

And please ditch the Viking imagery.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
99 years is unthinkably long.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Signed up for a war, and kicked ass.  Came home, and carried on.  Real men.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
extra-images.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Band of brothers, marching together
Heads held high in all kinds of weather
With fiery blasts, our roaring rockets rise
Beyond the air, beyond the skies!
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the headline writer screwed up.

He was the last officer, there is still one member alive (at least he was earlier this year and I can't find anything since then), Bradford C Freeman.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Way better than putting it up for auction despite it probably being very valuable.  Don't want some hitler loving white supremacist buying it.


A few years back one of hitler's globes went up for auction, the providence as to if it was one of the more famous ones you see in pictures was in question, but the fact that it was Hitler's globe was not. The estimated price it would go for was kind of within my reach, and if you could somehow work out the providence of it, it would be worth a ton.

So i had an argument with my wife about buying hitler's globe as an investment.

"You want to buy what?"
"No really, it isn't what it sounds like!"
"Why HITLER'S globe?"
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The original Antifa.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean the Hellfish bonanza will be returned to its rightful owner now?
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BSBD
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must have watched that miniseries 20 times by now. Maybe worth taking it out again for another spin.

Also:

khitsicker: using hitlers personal stash of cognac to toast your sons bar mitzvah is about as big a "fark you nazis" as you can get.


I was gonna say something similar.

Col. Shames you magnificent bastard!
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine living long enough to see it go full circle back to the same people you gave your youth fighting toasted as brave champions of freeze peach and true patriots of America.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must be noisy AF in Heaven right now.

Band of Brothers - Replacing Dike
Youtube 85AnXSlbt0Y
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And just like that, an era in history fades into the past.

Brave sumbishes.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: OgreMagi: Way better than putting it up for auction despite it probably being very valuable.  Don't want some hitler loving white supremacist buying it.

A few years back one of hitler's globes went up for auction, the providence as to if it was one of the more famous ones you see in pictures was in question, but the fact that it was Hitler's globe was not. The estimated price it would go for was kind of within my reach, and if you could somehow work out the providence of it, it would be worth a ton.

So i had an argument with my wife about buying hitler's globe as an investment.

"You want to buy what?"
"No really, it isn't what it sounds like!"
"Why HITLER'S globe?"


Provenance...
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Imagine living long enough to see it go full circle back to the same people you gave your youth fighting toasted as brave champions of freeze peach and true patriots of America.


100%

I say that ALL. THE. TIME.

The entire planet fought a war to irradiate those fascist farks....and now people welcome them and even support them right here in our own country.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: hardinparamedic: Imagine living long enough to see it go full circle back to the same people you gave your youth fighting toasted as brave champions of freeze peach and true patriots of America.

100%

I say that ALL. THE. TIME.

The entire planet fought a war to irradiate those fascist farks....and now people welcome them and even support them right here in our own country.


Ain't legal to shoot on sight.

Yet.
 
dywed88
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Moose out front: I must have watched that miniseries 20 times by now. Maybe worth taking it out again for another spin.


Without a doubt, the greatest piece of war media ever made.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: stuartp9: We need a new Band of Brothers to fight the current nazis

[e-ir.info image 807x455]

I'm having trouble trying to picture how American Confederates would get along with German Nazis.

And please ditch the Viking imagery.


racists banding together.

that simple.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jeff5: The Official Fark Cajun: hardinparamedic: Imagine living long enough to see it go full circle back to the same people you gave your youth fighting toasted as brave champions of freeze peach and true patriots of America.

100%

I say that ALL. THE. TIME.

The entire planet fought a war to irradiate those fascist farks....and now people welcome them and even support them right here in our own country.

Ain't legal to shoot on sight.

Yet.


It's a shame really.

Considering how many men like the guy in fta lost their lives fighting the Nazis....now, we're supposed to just tolerate their bullshiat because it's their "right" to be farking Nazis.

So many young men never came home.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LineNoise: OgreMagi: Way better than putting it up for auction despite it probably being very valuable.  Don't want some hitler loving white supremacist buying it.

A few years back one of hitler's globes went up for auction, the providence as to if it was one of the more famous ones you see in pictures was in question, but the fact that it was Hitler's globe was not. The estimated price it would go for was kind of within my reach, and if you could somehow work out the providence of it, it would be worth a ton.

So i had an argument with my wife about buying hitler's globe as an investment.

"You want to buy what?"
"No really, it isn't what it sounds like!"
"Why HITLER'S globe?"


...because Trump's not dead yet so this one hasn't gone to auction...

bostonglobe-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size


/I'll see myself out
 
Flashlight
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: 99 years is unthinkably long.


I would be so pissed if I made it to 99 and died before I hit 100.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stuartp9: We need a new Band of Brothers to fight the current nazis

[e-ir.info image 807x455]


his Amazon delivery must have come right before the rally and he didn't have time to iron
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I guess the Nazis finally got their revenge :(
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When Germany surrendered, Shames "and his men of Easy Company entered Hitler's Eagle's Nest where" Shames "managed to acquire a few bottles of cognac, a label indicating they were 'for the Fuhrer's use only,' said the obituary. "Later, he would use the cognac to toast his oldest son's Bar Mitzvah," according to the obituary.

💕 💗 ❤
 
Saturn5
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The NAZI's Easy Company fought weren't some bunch of Confederate flag waving yahoos in pickup trucks rollin' coal.  Making that comparison cheapens what the Greatest Generation actually did.

I don't excuse rampant racism and dumfarkery, but I also don't use hyperbole to emphasize how much I hate them.

World War II vets, Easy Company, and Col. Shames deserve better.  Respect what they did. Don't cheapen it for political points.
 
Mock26
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The man certainly did not shovel schitt in Iowa.

Rest In Peace, Colonel.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: 99 years is unthinkably long.


99 years is a long, long, long, time.
99 years is such a long, long, long, time.
99 years is a long, long, time.
well, look at me,
I'll never be free...


Pam grier - long time woman
Youtube AlfoJC__6pE
 
alltim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: [extra-images.akamaized.net image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jeff5: LineNoise: OgreMagi: Way better than putting it up for auction despite it probably being very valuable.  Don't want some hitler loving white supremacist buying it.

A few years back one of hitler's globes went up for auction, the providence as to if it was one of the more famous ones you see in pictures was in question, but the fact that it was Hitler's globe was not. The estimated price it would go for was kind of within my reach, and if you could somehow work out the providence of it, it would be worth a ton.

So i had an argument with my wife about buying hitler's globe as an investment.

"You want to buy what?"
"No really, it isn't what it sounds like!"
"Why HITLER'S globe?"

Provenance...


thank you. autocorrect did an even worse job than me.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wait, we could use you against the GOP.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Jeff5: LineNoise: OgreMagi: Way better than putting it up for auction despite it probably being very valuable.  Don't want some hitler loving white supremacist buying it.

A few years back one of hitler's globes went up for auction, the providence as to if it was one of the more famous ones you see in pictures was in question, but the fact that it was Hitler's globe was not. The estimated price it would go for was kind of within my reach, and if you could somehow work out the providence of it, it would be worth a ton.

So i had an argument with my wife about buying hitler's globe as an investment.

"You want to buy what?"
"No really, it isn't what it sounds like!"
"Why HITLER'S globe?"

Provenance...

thank you. autocorrect did an even worse job than me.


I'm a junk dealer at heart, own more Shenango Everglades 60's vintage restaurant-ware than anybody else in the world, will buy/sell damned near anything, but I won't handle Nazi or Klukker crap.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: racists banding together.

that simple.


Ignorant racists with no concept of the symbols they're carrying.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jeff5: LineNoise: Jeff5: LineNoise: OgreMagi: Way better than putting it up for auction despite it probably being very valuable.  Don't want some hitler loving white supremacist buying it.

A few years back one of hitler's globes went up for auction, the providence as to if it was one of the more famous ones you see in pictures was in question, but the fact that it was Hitler's globe was not. The estimated price it would go for was kind of within my reach, and if you could somehow work out the providence of it, it would be worth a ton.

So i had an argument with my wife about buying hitler's globe as an investment.

"You want to buy what?"
"No really, it isn't what it sounds like!"
"Why HITLER'S globe?"

Provenance...

thank you. autocorrect did an even worse job than me.

I'm a junk dealer at heart, own more Shenango Everglades 60's vintage restaurant-ware than anybody else in the world, will buy/sell damned near anything, but I won't handle Nazi or Klukker crap.


We found Rick Harrison's tag.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jeff5:
thank you. autocorrect did an even worse job than me.

I'm a junk dealer at heart, own more Shenango Everglades 60's vintage restaurant-ware than anybody else in the world, will buy/sell damned near anything, but I won't handle Nazi or Klukker crap.

FIL is a serious antiquer and served. Won't touch any military\war specific stuff. In his words most of the stuff that belongs in a museum is there, and the few things noteworthy that occasionally turn up leaving a family belong there and not being traded in private hands, and if nobody with a connection to them is around, belong in the scrap heap.

I can dig that view.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LineNoise: OgreMagi: Way better than putting it up for auction despite it probably being very valuable.  Don't want some hitler loving white supremacist buying it.

A few years back one of hitler's globes went up for auction, the providence as to if it was one of the more famous ones you see in pictures was in question, but the fact that it was Hitler's globe was not. The estimated price it would go for was kind of within my reach, and if you could somehow work out the providence of it, it would be worth a ton.

So i had an argument with my wife about buying hitler's globe as an investment.

"You want to buy what?"
"No really, it isn't what it sounds like!"
"Why HITLER'S globe?"


Providence is a city in Rhode Island, chief.
 
