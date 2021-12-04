 Skip to content
(Carscoops)   F-250 driver thinks he's in Bigfoot with a Corvette C-8   (carscoops.com) divider line
42
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Take his guns away
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was with my dad in his 1976 Corvette when a dump truck backed over it and kept going until it hit the windshield.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how the article says "if the accident was the fault of the truck driver" . I really doubt that the Corvette driver drove under the truck.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"For whatever reason, some people find parking lots extremely difficult to navigate and it appears the driver of this Ford F-250 Super Duty is one of those people. "

Could it be that his lifted pickup truck's window is so high that it's roof-height for most small cars and well above the roof of a low-profile car so that his blind "spot" not only spans front-to-back but also up-to-down, which makes it difficult to safely turn to the right around many normal vehicles?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give the guy a break. It's an F-250, so while we're not in micro penis territory, we are in the land of perceived shortcomings.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truck driver was probably too fat to turn the wheel the whole way
 
Jeff5
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That Vette was clearly asking for it...
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
fark everyone who feels some need to back into a parking space instead of just pulling in. It always takes them too long to negotiate it, backs up other traffic in the lane, and they never get the vehicle straight even after trying to straighten out a couple times.
 
Elzar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Probably needed to adjust his truck nutz

/ if two micro-penis vehicle owners collide aren't they the only losers?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Give the guy a break. It's an F-250, so while we're not in micro penis territory, we are in the land of perceived shortcomings.


it was a dick waving contest between a F-250 and a Corvette
 
El Borscht
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I Drove Over a Corvette is my CB handle.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm having a really hard time determining who to feel sorry for here.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I haaaaaaaate people who buy large vehicles and cannot adequately control them.

If it's too unwieldy to fit into a normal parking spot, then go park the fark somewhere else.
 
Farkage
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

spiralscratch: fark everyone who feels some need to back into a parking space instead of just pulling in. It always takes them too long to negotiate it, backs up other traffic in the lane, and they never get the vehicle straight even after trying to straighten out a couple times.


I can do it almost as fast as pulling in head first, and get it straight every time. Maybe driving isn't your strong suit?
In addition whatever extra time is spent backing in is saved by pulling out head first, with MUCH less of a chance of getting hit by someone you didn't see.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "For whatever reason, some people find parking lots extremely difficult to navigate and it appears the driver of this Ford F-250 Super Duty is one of those people. "

Could it be that his lifted pickup truck's window is so high that it's roof-height for most small cars and well above the roof of a low-profile car so that his blind "spot" not only spans front-to-back but also up-to-down, which makes it difficult to safely turn to the right around many normal vehicles?


People with vehicles like that are also used to just driving over curbs and skipping parking infrastructure...there is a famous boulder in a mall that has beached multiple trucks because people try to skip a corner and the rock looks deceptively low on the approach side. Mall management is like too bad. I laugh whenever I see the pics.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

spiralscratch: fark everyone who feels some need to back into a parking space instead of just pulling in. It always takes them too long to negotiate it, backs up other traffic in the lane, and they never get the vehicle straight even after trying to straighten out a couple times.


News Flash: Both vehicles involved were backed in.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is why we should teach physics and geometry at the age of five
 
farkalt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "For whatever reason, some people find parking lots extremely difficult to navigate and it appears the driver of this Ford F-250 Super Duty is one of those people. "

Could it be that his lifted pickup truck's window is so high that it's roof-height for most small cars and well above the roof of a low-profile car so that his blind "spot" not only spans front-to-back but also up-to-down, which makes it difficult to safely turn to the right around many normal vehicles?


That truck isn't lifted. It comes that high.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So a corvette and a big pickup truck.

I wonder which owner has the smaller dick?
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: I'm having a really hard time determining who to feel sorry for here.


There's a multiple-year wait list for the C8.

To say that I would be incensed if that was my Corvette would be to grossly understate the sheer amount of murder I would be feeling well up, all because some jackass in his dime-a-dozen lifted F250 can't drive for sh*t.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Truck driver was probably too fat to turn the wheel the whole way


Does that F-250 have a forklift to deploy and lift him/her up there?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Farkage: spiralscratch: fark everyone who feels some need to back into a parking space instead of just pulling in. It always takes them too long to negotiate it, backs up other traffic in the lane, and they never get the vehicle straight even after trying to straighten out a couple times.

I can do it almost as fast as pulling in head first, and get it straight every time. Maybe driving isn't your strong suit?
In addition whatever extra time is spent backing in is saved by pulling out head first, with MUCH less of a chance of getting hit by someone you didn't see.


Then when you do it, awesome.  Good on ya.  Problem being from what I've seen in the wild the you to the people spiral is talking about ratio is approximately 1 to 50
 
Bluemoons [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

spiralscratch: fark everyone who feels some need to back into a parking space instead of just pulling in. It always takes them too long to negotiate it, backs up other traffic in the lane, and they never get the vehicle straight even after trying to straighten out a couple times.


No this dude. I back in to a parking spot at my son's school 5 days a week, so I can beat the hellscape that is 50 soccer mom's. Trying to negotiate a parking lot in their giant SUVs. I don't use my backup camera, and I make it in one turn. But, I've been backing up trucks and trailers since I was about 6 years old. Grew up on a farm, and could drive the truck and tractor as soon as my legs were long enough to operate the peddles. Try backing up a 3 on the tree with a trailer behind it and 6" of clearance total and using only your mirrors, you'll figure it out........is what my grandpa told me before he jumped out of the truck.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: I like how the article says "if the accident was the fault of the truck driver" . I really doubt that the Corvette driver drove under the truck.


That and the Corvette was parked
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: I haaaaaaaate people who buy large vehicles and cannot adequately control them.

If it's too unwieldy to fit into a normal parking spot, then go park the fark somewhere else.


Yup, I hate that shiat. People who buy huge vehicles and clearly do not have the ability to drive them. We watched someone try three times to park their giant truck at the grocery store today before they they got embarrassed and just drive off.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Clutch2013: EnzoTheCoder: I'm having a really hard time determining who to feel sorry for here.

There's a multiple-year wait list for the C8.

To say that I would be incensed if that was my Corvette would be to grossly understate the sheer amount of murder I would be feeling well up, all because some jackass in his dime-a-dozen lifted F250 can't drive for sh*t.


Yeah, but the owner of the vette is going to end up with a brand-spanking new one (courtesy of the insurance company) and a helluva story to tell.  Plus--just look at that car and tell me he doesn't have at least one beemer sitting in the garage at home.

/Nope.  I don't feel sorry for him.  I feel envy, LOL.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Another fun day at Lenox Square.

I'm sure Bubba thought the Corvette was owned by some punk rapper and wanted to make a point of who was superior.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

spiralscratch: fark everyone who feels some need to back into a parking space instead of just pulling in. It always takes them too long to negotiate it, backs up other traffic in the lane, and they never get the vehicle straight even after trying to straighten out a couple times.


Eff you, it's easy to pull out of and it ain't your parking lot.

I back into spots just to piss guys like you off.

You'll wait and you'll like it.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Vette driver did kinda park like a dick. Angled to all hell, not parallel with the lines...

But still within the lines of the parking spot. Fords the asshole here all the way.

My still favorite passive aggressive move with asshole drivers over the lines was parking my jeeps as close as I could so the driver door couldn't open but my ass could happily exit the door less jeep. Sidle past the car and wait for the owner to biatch and complain to the bar or restaurant I was at (while outside and watching the confusion and anger hit that they ain't getting in their car)

Park like a dick and try to open your shiat. That jeep is solid steel and rusting. You ain't gonna cause much more damage to it than it's gonna do to your car.

I religiously maintain a 28-30" waist. Most sport car drivers? Do not.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: spiralscratch: fark everyone who feels some need to back into a parking space instead of just pulling in. It always takes them too long to negotiate it, backs up other traffic in the lane, and they never get the vehicle straight even after trying to straighten out a couple times.

Eff you, it's easy to pull out of and it ain't your parking lot.

I back into spots just to piss guys like you off.

You'll wait and you'll like it.


"I'm an asshole!" Has gotta be the weirdest farking flex ever, but damn is it popular online.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We hope the damage sustained to the 'Vette is only visual and that no damage was done to any key mechanical parts, such as the suspension.

I don't know how else to say this to you, Mr. Ford F-250 driver, but prepare your anus.
 
scanman61
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "For whatever reason, some people find parking lots extremely difficult to navigate and it appears the driver of this Ford F-250 Super Duty is one of those people. "

Could it be that his lifted pickup truck's window is so high that it's roof-height for most small cars and well above the roof of a low-profile car so that his blind "spot" not only spans front-to-back but also up-to-down, which makes it difficult to safely turn to the right around many normal vehicles?


As someone who has driven these ridiculous heaps around shop parking lots, I can confirm what you say.

The turning radius is usually all farked up from the camber change caused by the lift as well.
 
scanman61
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Farkage: spiralscratch: fark everyone who feels some need to back into a parking space instead of just pulling in. It always takes them too long to negotiate it, backs up other traffic in the lane, and they never get the vehicle straight even after trying to straighten out a couple times.

I can do it almost as fast as pulling in head first, and get it straight every time. Maybe driving isn't your strong suit?
In addition whatever extra time is spent backing in is saved by pulling out head first, with MUCH less of a chance of getting hit by someone you didn't see.


...wanking motion....
 
farkdd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: spiralscratch: fark everyone who feels some need to back into a parking space instead of just pulling in. It always takes them too long to negotiate it, backs up other traffic in the lane, and they never get the vehicle straight even after trying to straighten out a couple times.

Eff you, it's easy to pull out of and it ain't your parking lot.

I back into spots just to piss guys like you off.

You'll wait and you'll like it.


Yeah how dare he generalize that people who back in to park are jerks, you show him that you're... jerks. This does seem to be the prevailing attitude of people who back in, lack of consideration for anyone else on the road and some weird desire to show off.
 
scanman61
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

farkalt: New Rising Sun: "For whatever reason, some people find parking lots extremely difficult to navigate and it appears the driver of this Ford F-250 Super Duty is one of those people. "

Could it be that his lifted pickup truck's window is so high that it's roof-height for most small cars and well above the roof of a low-profile car so that his blind "spot" not only spans front-to-back but also up-to-down, which makes it difficult to safely turn to the right around many normal vehicles?

That truck isn't lifted. It comes that high.


It's got a body lift.  Look at the wheelwells.
 
farkdd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Vette driver did kinda park like a dick. Angled to all hell, not parallel with the lines...

But still within the lines of the parking spot. Fords the asshole here all the way.


It's also possible the Vette was parked straight and was pushed by the truck if the truck was backing in.

But yeah both are probably jerks who like to back in just to piss off everyone else in the parking lot waiting for them to straighten out 5 times, and neither can park straight or apparently avoid demolishing cars in neighboring spaces.
 
Lukeattack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ski9600: Lifeless: Truck driver was probably too fat to turn the wheel the whole way

Does that F-250 have a forklift to deploy and lift him/her up there?


No, but it does have a backup camera and proximity sensors on the bumper... It takes an impressive effort to fail like that.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Vette driver did kinda park like a dick. Angled to all hell, not parallel with the lines...


I noticed that, too. BUT
I thought perhaps the truck tried backing into the spot dragging the front left of the Vette with it and as the truck tried to proceed forward to correct the pic was taken.
Regardless, even if the Vette was parked all cattywampus it was still within its spot. So...
 
scanman61
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lukeattack: ski9600: Lifeless: Truck driver was probably too fat to turn the wheel the whole way

Does that F-250 have a forklift to deploy and lift him/her up there?

No, but it does have a backup camera and proximity sensors on the bumper... It takes an impressive effort to fail like that.


....rechecks pictures....

Yeah, you can see the sensors in the rear bumper.
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The F250 driver has no idea how to drive that truck. It's probably never been off pavement. Definitely a compensation truck. He should pay through the nose.

C8 driver is also compensating for something.

/has a truck
//knows how to park between the lines
///goes off pavement
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I drive a Mazda 3. Had a lady back into me pulling out of a parking spot. She tried to tell the cops it was my fault. She got me right at the mirror on the passenger side. If she'd used her side mirrors instead of just the one in the cabin she would have seen me.

Same with this f250. Use your farking mirrors or park next to empty spots.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hate both drivers, and wish a fire had broken out destroying both boner-substitutes after which it was discovered both insurance policies had lapsed.
 
