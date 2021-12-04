 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Red state mayor on feeding the homeless: it's not "extremely helpful"   (kotatv.com) divider line
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fake news.  There are no homeless people in Republican lead cities.  If these hypothetical homeless people did exist they need to hurry up and die so some public park doesn't suffer some minor damage.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dildo tontine: Fake news.  There are no homeless people in Republican lead cities.  If these hypothetical homeless people did exist they need to hurry up and die so some public park doesn't suffer some minor damage.


Any time a person is about to be homeless in a red state the local officials usher them onto a bus with a one way ticket to the south-west coast.  Unless they're black, then they can be pushed into an open pit by bulldozer and covered over with a walmart parking lot.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
wwjd?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We spoke with Allender by phone Friday afternoon, who says it was only a rumor that he wanted to shut down the weekly meal, and while he may not find it beneficial, he supports the organization's right to be there.

But co-founder Tom Whillock said that the mayor can prove his support, by helping with the event.

"Come here, set up the tables, serve the meal, distribute clothing, clean up, and go home," Whillock said. "Once they've seen it from the inside, and what we really do without having to hear stories about it, and then let's meet."

Oh, F*CK your passive aggressive bullshiat.  If you wanted to communicate, you could have done that before instead of stoking the outrage machine.   This is designed to force him into a Sophie's Choice.  He can participate in something he doesn't think is helpful and thereby giving you the "win" - "Look - we're so good we changed him into a member of our group!  Well, not really, he's still proving himself, but he's dancing for our approval!  Were powerful!"... or, he can say no and you come out with "See? SEE? HE HATES NATIVE PEOPLE AND WANTS TO STARVE US AND DESTROY OUR CULTURE!!!"

God DAMN I am so tired of this f*cking cycle.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's better if they become desperate and commit crimes to secure provisions.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cannot imagine being homeless in South Dakota during the winter.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the people who can't shut up about this being a Christian nation.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mugato: These are the people who can't shut up about this being a Christian nation.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Everybody knows that every homeless person in the US is in San Francisco pooping on the sidewalks. Wake up, sheeple.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Have a go fund me to evacuate the homeless from the nazi zones.

Problem solved.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: Everybody knows that every homeless person in the US is in San Francisco pooping on the sidewalks. Wake up, sheeple.


Not all of it onto the side walks.  Some, a lot of, it goes into the BART escalators.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I cannot imagine being homeless in South Dakota during the winter.


The dead bodies being frozen help keeps the stink down...
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This totally upends the talking point of the homeless living only in Godless Communist® states.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But co-founder Tom Whillock said that the mayor can prove his support, by helping with the event.

"Come here, set up the tables, serve the meal, distribute clothing, clean up, and go home," Whillock said. "Once they've seen it from the inside, and what we really do without having to hear stories about it, and then let's meet."

Guess why these elected officials don't understand things.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What does being in a red state have anything to do with it? These attitudes exist in blue states as well.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
These people are monsters.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well they're not called the foodless.  Feed the foodless.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm sure the mayor will have a change of heart once those blankets laced with small pox he ordered show up.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just like Supply Side Jesus preached!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I work for a non-profit where we feed people 6 days a week.
Even one day day a week is helping.
fark that POS.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kdawg7736: What does being in a red state have anything to do with it? These attitudes exist in blue states as well.


That doesn't fit the narrative.
 
vrax
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Leave it to some GQP jackass to say that it's not helpful and then offer no alternative.
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: We spoke with Allender by phone Friday afternoon, who says it was only a rumor that he wanted to shut down the weekly meal, and while he may not find it beneficial, he supports the organization's right to be there.

But co-founder Tom Whillock said that the mayor can prove his support, by helping with the event.

"Come here, set up the tables, serve the meal, distribute clothing, clean up, and go home," Whillock said. "Once they've seen it from the inside, and what we really do without having to hear stories about it, and then let's meet."

Oh, F*CK your passive aggressive bullshiat.  If you wanted to communicate, you could have done that before instead of stoking the outrage machine.   This is designed to force him into a Sophie's Choice.  He can participate in something he doesn't think is helpful and thereby giving you the "win" - "Look - we're so good we changed him into a member of our group!  Well, not really, he's still proving himself, but he's dancing for our approval!  Were powerful!"... or, he can say no and you come out with "See? SEE? HE HATES NATIVE PEOPLE AND WANTS TO STARVE US AND DESTROY OUR CULTURE!!!"

God DAMN I am so tired of this f*cking cycle.


Sophie's choice?

Are you serious?

The mayor can either shut the fark up and help with the homeless or get the fark out of the way.

This entire firestorm was caused by the mayor being a dickbag.

It is not passive aggressive to say if he wants to help he can come see how it works without the rumors and media bullshiat.
 
Dafatone
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sioux Falls has "don't give money to panhandlers. Give it to charities instead" signs.

It's kinda gross.
 
