(Some Guy)   Another bird flu outbreak in Japan. They'll have to murder most fowl   (nippon.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Robot Chicken - Sesame Street Quarantine (18+) (Not For Kids) - Adult Swim
Youtube 61-QWplUqFQ
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


They better not send a sword guy in to cull all those chickens
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh no!!  Start the fear porn
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 628x488]

They better not send a sword guy in to cull all those chickens


That's spectacular. I love it
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The origin of bird flu in Japan.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I 'think' I saw what subby did there?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate here.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No worries, everyone, they only had to cull 67 thousand chickens.  A poultry amount.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, good thing I'm not a bird!
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not great news, but that headline was awesome.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can they still eat the chickens??
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The reserve troops are here for duty and cannot be frozen
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just more clickbaity fear porn just like that last time and only <checks notes> over five million people died from that!
 
