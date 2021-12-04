 Skip to content
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hell yeah!
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ha. Clever beggar boy.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boss.

The part over water can't be real, but clever!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WANT!
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

no1curr: Boss.

The part over water can't be real, but clever!


I assumed it was one of these:

2020 Hover Glide FSurf Hydrofoil
Youtube K_r9eh9kOco
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: no1curr: Boss.

The part over water can't be real, but clever!

I assumed it was one of these:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/K_r9eh9k​Oco?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


It could very well be
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's pretty damn cool, but given how common it is for waterways in that part of the world to be full of toxic shiat I don't think I'd want to risk falling in.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No, that's Prince Ali Ababwa.
 
Salmon
Salmon
'' 13 minutes ago  

no1curr: Sarah Jessica Farker: no1curr: Boss.

The part over water can't be real, but clever!

I assumed it was one of these:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/K_r9eh9k​Oco?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

It could very well be


it most certainly is, I know my Aladdins.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
OK, the carpet on the electric skateboard in the street was cute, but... damn, the carpet on the hydrofoil board is perfect. It's like, "that's why hydrofoil boards should exist..."

That genuinely cheered my day.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

no1curr: Sarah Jessica Farker: no1curr: Boss.

The part over water can't be real, but clever!

I assumed it was one of these:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/K_r9eh9k​Oco?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

It could very well be


Of course it is - you can see the upright vane under the carpet, and the black foil in the water under the board.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It does look like he's edited out the upright in most of the shots for the hydrofoil board, but you can clearly see the black foil underwater.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Today I learned that not only is Boy's Life magazine available overseas, but someone actually did send away for those hover car plans.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
