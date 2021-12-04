 Skip to content
JFC, Do Not try this at home. In other news, Subby hit the mother lode of idiocy
6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
markie_farkie
6 hours ago  
Very common practice for inflating large tires that operate at low pressure.  Icelandic super jeeps (generic term for highly modified 4x4) that travel on glaciers do that all the time.  While on roads, they keep them inflated at normal pressures, but offroading on ice, they drop them down to maybe 10 PSI, and it's a common occurrence to have one pop off the bead like that.

That's why you always keep a dozen cans of starting ether and a couple stick lighters handy.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


cdn-adventures-is.azureedge.netView Full Size


The bottom one features self-inflating tires, but even with that, they do pop off the bead, and require a small explosion to re-seat before inflating with the compressor.
 
Gubbo
5 hours ago  
I swear I saw this in the Top Gear North Pole special?
 
buckwebb
5 hours ago  
That's been a thing on these big field tractors, scrapers, and huge field trucks for a long time. There's a cost/benefit tradeoff there, and farmers do that kind of tradeoff all the time.
At least they used to, I assume they still do. The time lost and $$$$ cost to work on that "properly" is pretty significant.
 
arrogantbastich
5 hours ago  

Gubbo: I swear I saw this in the Top Gear North Pole special?


You did.

It's also a really old trick and Subby is a bit toooooo worried about it.
 
roddikinsathome
4 hours ago  

This has been Gubbo does drunk history: I swear I saw this in the Top Gear North Pole special?

Fifth Gear

[another Limey car nerd show] ALSO did this bit, so you have multiple possible sources.
 
NuclearPenguins
4 hours ago  
It's not news, it's cctv_idiots reposts.com
 
Lsherm
3 hours ago  
At least he attempted to stay back. I've seen videos of knuckleheads almost losing an arm because they're holding the lighter RIGHT NEXT TO THE TIRE.
 
scottydoesntknow
1 hour ago  

Lsherm: At least he attempted to stay back. I've seen videos of knuckleheads almost losing an arm because they're holding the lighter RIGHT NEXT TO THE TIRE.


On the one hand, yes safer than being right next to it. On the other hand, makeshift aerosol flamethrowers are not the brightest ideas.
 
Lsherm
1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Lsherm: At least he attempted to stay back. I've seen videos of knuckleheads almost losing an arm because they're holding the lighter RIGHT NEXT TO THE TIRE.

On the one hand, yes safer than being right next to it. On the other hand, makeshift aerosol flamethrowers are not the brightest ideas.


Oh, there are no doubt smarter ways to do it. One video I saw had a spark generator on the end of a long pole. That seemed like a pretty good way to do it.
 
SpaceyCat
44 minutes ago  
WTF?  That sort of thing is done on farms all over the place.  It's cheaper and faster than calling a repair person to come fix it.

The heat causes the air to expand, increasing the pressure inside the tire enough to reseat it on the bead and inflate it enough for it to stay there while you pump more air in.  Simple physics/chemistry in action.

However, if you get the mixture wrong, you could create a nice little bomb.  Seen that happen once, but then again the guys doing it were a bit on the drunk side....
 
Axeofjudgement
22 minutes ago  
Nah done it on jeeps and trucks.

It works.

But I've also used a straight up nitrogen tank with a Schrader hose and WHAM full pressure
 
AmbassadorBooze
21 minutes ago  
ONLY registered and bonded repair persxns should be repair ANY equipment.

problem solved.
 
iheartscotch
21 minutes ago  
He's, obviously, a wizard.

/ the spray is flammable and by lighting it on fire in the tire, the air inside expands rapidly...filling and seating the tire
 
SumoJeb
21 minutes ago  
I've done that a number of times.
It's an easy way to seat a bead in some situations.
 
Brooksider
20 minutes ago  
WTF??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zjoik
19 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Lsherm: At least he attempted to stay back. I've seen videos of knuckleheads almost losing an arm because they're holding the lighter RIGHT NEXT TO THE TIRE.

On the one hand, yes safer than being right next to it. On the other hand, makeshift aerosol flamethrowers are not the brightest ideas.


Yes, magneseum strip is usualy brighter
 
Jeff5
19 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: He's, obviously, a wizard.

/ the spray is flammable and by lighting it on fire in the tire, the air inside expands rapidly...filling and seating the tire


Usually ether (starting fluid). As others have pointed out, a common way to seat the bead.
 
zjoik
18 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: ONLY registered and bonded repair persxns should be repair ANY equipment.

problem solved.


*deere like typing detected*
 
KRSESQ
18 minutes ago  
It's a Massey-Ferguson. That's standard maintenance.
 
whither_apophis
18 minutes ago  
On John Deere tractors you need to jailbreak the chip running the tires first
 
OrionXVI
17 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: ONLY registered and bonded repair persxns should be repair ANY equipment.

problem solved.


Do you work for John Deere?
 
Nick Nostril
16 minutes ago  
I've actually done this, albeit to a wheelbarrow tire that had gone flat. Can't remember what I used, but it was probably carb cleaner or similar. Worked first time.

/ was still a little freaked out to try it
 
Teddy Brosevelt
13 minutes ago  
Did the cctv_idiots channel pay Drew to green a bunch of their shiat?
 
covfefe
12 minutes ago  
Why would you end the video exactly at that moment?
 
NeoCortex42
12 minutes ago  
Looks like Fark has a new favorite Twitter account.
 
mrmopar5287
10 minutes ago  

Lsherm: At least he attempted to stay back. I've seen videos of knuckleheads almost losing an arm because they're holding the lighter RIGHT NEXT TO THE TIRE.


You're supposed to spray a trail of starting fluid down the side of the tire and a few feet across the ground. Spark the lighter to light it on the ground and the flame trail burns right up and WHOMP inflates the tire.
 
Bluemoons
10 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I've done that a number of times.
It's an easy way to seat a bead in some situations.


I bought a really nice snowblower last year for $50. Like, a thousand dollar blower. Lady's dad had passed, she was cleaning out the garage. he hadn't even used it a full season, but has been sitting for a year or 2, and both tires were off the rim. Talked her down to the $50, drug it on the truck, for it home and ethered both the tires right back on the rim, dropped the bowl and cleaned carburetor. Fired up first time and I used it to clear snow on mine and about 4 other driveways and sidewalks all winter. Best $50 I ever spent.
 
Watubi
9 minutes ago  
As others have said, that's SOP in many situations.  That's not exactly how I would ignite it though, but you do want to be as far back as possible.
 
dsmith42
8 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: WTF?  That sort of thing is done on farms all over the place.  It's cheaper and faster than calling a repair person to come fix it.

The heat causes the air to expand, increasing the pressure inside the tire enough to reseat it on the bead and inflate it enough for it to stay there while you pump more air in.  Simple physics/chemistry in action.

However, if you get the mixture wrong, you could create a nice little bomb.  Seen that happen once, but then again the guys doing it were a bit on the drunk side....


Not so much the heat as the massive increase in volume from the liquid combusting into gas.
 
snodoubt
7 minutes ago  
Shouldn't be standing between the pinch points on those lines. However, Normal way to get a tire to seat the bead when you don't have high pressure air around.
 
thatboyoverthere
7 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: WTF?  That sort of thing is done on farms all over the place.  It's cheaper and faster than calling a repair person to come fix it.

The heat causes the air to expand, increasing the pressure inside the tire enough to reseat it on the bead and inflate it enough for it to stay there while you pump more air in.  Simple physics/chemistry in action.

However, if you get the mixture wrong, you could create a nice little bomb.  Seen that happen once, but then again the guys doing it were a bit on the drunk side....


I've heard of a guy accidentally make a bomb out of an air mattress!

No really. The air matress had a leak, he used fix a flat to fix it, and had an electric motor. Electric motor had a spark into a contain fuel air mixture and BA BOOM!

Hollywood style explosion, man is thrown across the room, and for the Grace of Motherfarking God (probably Cegorach) he survived unharmed! This would be a bullshiat urban legend if it wasn't for the Police report talking about how every window in the house exploded as well.
 
drayno76
5 minutes ago  
Not exactly new. I remember my grand-dad doing that with his tractor in the mid-80's. 

Not exactly sure it's an OSHA compliant procedure, however it does get the job done if you're in a pinch.  I have carb cleaner in my trunk for a variety of emergency uses, this is one of them. It falls under, "Grand-dad said this was one that could happen." but never has to me.Here's the science, which is essentially junior high level.
Science Behind Using Fire To Mount Car Tires
Youtube 63RAFk1Ae84
 
Sonnuvah
5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Duh"
 
SBinRR
2 minutes ago  
Subby types like one of those fancy pants city slickers.
 
Lsherm
2 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Lsherm: At least he attempted to stay back. I've seen videos of knuckleheads almost losing an arm because they're holding the lighter RIGHT NEXT TO THE TIRE.

You're supposed to spray a trail of starting fluid down the side of the tire and a few feet across the ground. Spark the lighter to light it on the ground and the flame trail burns right up and WHOMP inflates the tire.


I used to live at a house with five acres of land, and I'll admit to using this tactic once to get a tractor tire set. It was a small tractor, though, so I sprayed the starter fluid and then kept throwing lit matches at it until it ignited.

The trail of fluid is a good idea, but apparently one my younger self was not smart enough to think of.
 
kdawg7736
1 minute ago  
That was actually cool. It earned the Amusing tag here.
 
