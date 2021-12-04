 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Meanwhile, on a Florida beach... 🍟 take flight   (twitter.com) divider line
18
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

751 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2021 at 5:14 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I saw that movie.   Didn't turn out as well for the people though.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no way is that a florida beach, nothing about it looks right.

i think it's actually in the UK. so subby they have seagulls there too you know...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Must have caught some droppings in the face to make him NOPE out at the end.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pro-tip: don't feed french-fries to seagulls if you're at a nude beach.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

luna1580: no way is that a florida beach, nothing about it looks right.

i think it's actually in the UK. so subby they have seagulls there too you know...


Nothing looks right all right...

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

luna1580: no way is that a florida beach, nothing about it looks right.

i think it's actually in the UK. so subby they have seagulls there too you know...


Agreed. I don't know any Florida beach that rocky, plus our seagulls don't do that. I used to feed them popcorn when I was a kid, but I don't see anybody on the beach feeding them anymore.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Pro-tip: don't feed french-fries to seagulls if you're at a nude beach.


Hope you're ok, remember to empty your pee bag
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
basementrejects.comView Full Size
 
cheezalot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

luna1580: no way is that a florida beach, nothing about it looks right.

i think it's actually in the UK. so subby they have seagulls there too you know...


Agreed.  Looks like the UK south coast.  The fairground ride at the end of the pier looks like Brighton.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is why I love seagulls.

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size


If I could, I'd train them to use the internet and turn them loose in the politics tab.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This happened to me as a child at New Hampshire's Hampton Beach. The damn birds had me backed up against the wall, though! I threw the damn fries and escaped in the distraction. Fark those damn birds!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]


"SEAGULLS! (Stop It Now)" -- A Bad Lip Reading of The Empire Strikes Back
Youtube U9t-slLl30E
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You ever try to eat a chocolate bar in front of your toddler?

It's the same except you can trip them as they run at you.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Play that game with grackles 😈
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I fully admit that my fat ass would have quickly scarfed down those fries and then give the seagulls the bird.

Also:

Beavis and Butt-head - Lesbian Seagull
Youtube yjZ7f2Gib9E
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.