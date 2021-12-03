 Skip to content
 
(Medford Mail Tribune)   Josephine County Sheriff reminds passengers if the driver successfully runs away, then we guess it's YOUR pot   (mailtribune.com) divider line
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wait right here. I'll be right back. Gotta pee!"
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


please pull me over, iykwimaityd, ma'am
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Josephine County sheriff reminds passengers words that we are your enemy.
 
Birnone
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If he was the passenger he can claim he had no idea what was in the car. If he was carrying a bag of it on his lap he'll need to be cleverer, maybe by saying he thought the driver had packed them a lunch for later.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Side Show Bob:  Ah for the good old days when you could say you were a hitch hiker and knew the driver not.  The cops would be no less lenient: they'd, of course, try and beat the information from your breast.  But if you weren't a squealer, you could do 30 days in the local and they'd walk you to the county line and give you a fare-thee-well tap across the kidneys.  The bloody urine would remind you not to return to their jurisdiction.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So it's a good news/bad news situation?
 
bughunter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's never your hundred pounds of weed.  It's the hundred pounds of weed.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't y'all have legal weed? I'm confused on why this is evening happening.

Like, just go buy weed at the local dispensary you morons.
 
AntiSane [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bughunter: It's never your hundred pounds of weed.  It's the hundred ninetypounds of weed.


FTFY
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Don't y'all have legal weed? I'm confused on why this is evening happening.

Like, just go buy weed at the local dispensary you morons.


I like that I can just Google maps 'Marijuana' and start driving
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"116 lbs. of pot seized in Cave Junction"

Oof. That is clown car territory.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's in the Bil of Rights, finders keepers, losers weepers.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Birnone: If he was the passenger he can claim he had no idea what was in the car. If he was carrying a bag of it on his lap he'll need to be cleverer, maybe by saying he thought the driver had packed them a lunch for later.


Look up constructive possession. If it's in an area where he could physically control it, he can be charged with it. Given that he was in a vehicle with 116 pounds of Weed, there's literally no way in hell he didn't know it was in there and wasn't part of whatever trafficking operation they were running.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AntiSane: bughunter: It's never your hundred pounds of weed.  It's the hundred ninetypounds of weed.

FTFY


The DA has been informed of the seventy-five pounds of weed and is filing the appropriate charges.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Don't y'all have legal weed? I'm confused on why this is evening happening.

Like, just go buy weed at the local dispensary you morons.


Public limits on marijuana possession in Oregon are something like an ounce for bud, up to a few pounds for products that contain it but mostly aren't THC like edibles or liquids.  Your own property it's like 8 ounces of bud and 6 plants?  I think?  Maybe less.  Point is you can't be moving shiatloads like that legally unless you're in the business - not even in Oregon
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Don't y'all have legal weed? I'm confused on why this is evening happening.

Like, just go buy weed at the local dispensary you morons.

Public limits on marijuana possession in Oregon are something like an ounce for bud, up to a few pounds for products that contain it but mostly aren't THC like edibles or liquids.  Your own property it's like 8 ounces of bud and 6 plants?  I think?  Maybe less.  Point is you can't be moving shiatloads like that legally unless you're in the business - not even in Oregon


Is it the end times? Why in the fark do you need 115lbs of pot (or hell, more than an ounce)?

Like, I know y'all claim to be the direct descendants of Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg, but even they are smoking 115lbs of ganja between when the shops close in the evening and when they open the next day.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Don't y'all have legal weed? I'm confused on why this is evening happening.

Like, just go buy weed at the local dispensary you morons.

Public limits on marijuana possession in Oregon are something like an ounce for bud, up to a few pounds for products that contain it but mostly aren't THC like edibles or liquids.  Your own property it's like 8 ounces of bud and 6 plants?  I think?  Maybe less.  Point is you can't be moving shiatloads like that legally unless you're in the business - not even in Oregon


Not to mention that Josephine County and that area in particular are long, LONG renowned for weed and weed-growing.  116 pounds in a private car is bound to create a 'misunderstanding' if you get pulled over.  Not even sure if there's an outlet to buy it in CJ, let alone one that might sell that much to a customer in one day (there are limits as to how much you can buy in one day, IIRC, and it's trackable on computers and that.)
 
