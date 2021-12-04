 Skip to content
(BBC)   Man surprises his girlfriend with his huge...model railway. She was a biatchuffed off but the relationship is still on track, it hasn't hit the buffers yet
40
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PolyHatSnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the imitation crab meat?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just what she wanted! A toy that only he was interested in playing with.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fifty Shades of Corden w/ Jamie Dornan
Youtube ilTHiqAmuX8
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chuffed means pleased not pissed.
Pissed means drunk not angry
Garçon means boy
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you know someone grew up in the sticks? Watching trains was the highlight of their childhood
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PICKING UP GIRLS WITH MODEL TRAINS! /// EVERYTHING IS TERRIBLE!
Youtube abApZK9Z-eI
 
basscomm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derpes_simplex: Chuffed means pleased not pissed.
Pissed means drunk not angry
Garçon means boy


A younker is a young man.
Wuzzle means to mix.
Sculch is junk.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guidance counselor tried to get me interested in engineering, but I told her I don't like trains.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to combine Google Satellite view and Google Street view with some decent intermediate processing and a 3D printer to accurately scale down an actual city into a train set.  Like re-creating Toronto in T-scale.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until she finds all the imitation crab meat stored everywhere
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hessismore - Yes Boss
Youtube vx-8IRiXxLs
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basscomm: A younker is a young man.
Wuzzle means to mix.
Sculch is junk.


"Biatchuffed" is courtesy of the Fark filter, but it really kind of sounds like it should be a real word.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: I'd like to combine Google Satellite view and Google Street view with some decent intermediate processing and a 3D printer to accurately scale down an actual city into a train set.  Like re-creating Toronto in T-scale.


Kinky
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: I'd like to combine Google Satellite view and Google Street view with some decent intermediate processing and a 3D printer to accurately scale down an actual city into a train set.  Like re-creating Toronto in T-scale.


Seen it. Not as interesting as it sounds. 

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark filter derailed subby's headline.
 
covfefe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nutty-gum and fruit spleggings = PB&J
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wait until she gets a look at Sir Top'em's Hat.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cold-filtered genuine Fark.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I met my Fiancé at a restaurant near my place on our first date. He was happy with the suggestion and knew exactly where it was because it was close to a model train shop. He even showed me the train he had bought during dinner. Somehow we're still together almost 8 years later.
 
germ78
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My Trains
Youtube D57dQOtydrE
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

basscomm: derpes_simplex: Chuffed means pleased not pissed.
Pissed means drunk not angry
Garçon means boy

A younker is a young man.
Wuzzle means to mix.
Sculch is junk.


A baloo is a bear.
(Oh, standardized test flashbacks.)
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He sure got to rail her that night
I hope he coaches others to do that
Got to toot his own horn (low hanging)
That's an awesome feat of Engineering
Amtrak on my goals
chugged some beers after that

/that's epuff
 
electricjebus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Just what she wanted! A toy that only he was interested in playing with.


*Shrugs* it gives him something to do, everybody needs their alone time.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: basscomm: derpes_simplex: Chuffed means pleased not pissed.
Pissed means drunk not angry
Garçon means boy

A younker is a young man.
Wuzzle means to mix.
Sculch is junk.

A baloo is a bear.
(Oh, standardized test flashbacks.)


a moggy is a cat of unknown origin.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Theaudience - If You Can't Do It When You're Young
Youtube gjw6N95EL1s

qCIOO2vpF90

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoY_D​J​bEs74
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The KLF - Last Train To Trancentral (Live From The Lost Continent) (Official Video)
Youtube pC_zffOenk8
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: basscomm: A younker is a young man.
Wuzzle means to mix.
Sculch is junk.

"Biatchuffed" is courtesy of the Fark filter, but it really kind of sounds like it should be a real word.


I don't think I've ever seen a headline get fark-filtered before.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No mention of imitation crab meat?
 
Kraig57
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Just what she wanted! A toy that only he was interested in playing with.


tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thank God for model trains
Youtube mxJFk7xUSYw
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: I met my Fiancé at a restaurant near my place on our first date. He was happy with the suggestion and knew exactly where it was because it was close to a model train shop. He even showed me the train he had bought during dinner. Somehow we're still together almost 8 years later.


I kinda got my wife to have a working knowledge of various railway gauges, and why normal railway track for my N gauge trainset just won't do (scale is incorrect)
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

aungen: Wait until she gets a look at Sir Top'em's Hat.


Or as he was called in the original, The Fat Director.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: I met my Fiancé at a restaurant near my place on our first date. He was happy with the suggestion and knew exactly where it was because it was close to a model train shop. He even showed me the train he had bought during dinner. Somehow we're still together almost 8 years later.


In my early years of marriage, Mrs. Eaton and I went to an auction looking for a dining table.  We came home with a train set.  Still married 29 years later.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A man with a hobby isn't down at the bar picking up other women.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I just donated my dad's old pre-war Lionel Type O train set (a locomotive, caboose, 3 dump cars and a flatbed, plus a grain elevator, a bridge, a couple small station shelters and some signage) to the Twin City Model Railroad Museum today, so I'm getting a kick.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PolyHatSnake: What about the imitation crab meat?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: I don't think I've ever seen a headline get fark-filtered before.


Frist time for everything, no?

ObTrains:  In 1982 or 1983, in Austin, TX, I saw a train pass by that had a caboose.  That was one of the last years where it was possible to see those.
 
