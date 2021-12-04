 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   The receipt printer isn't working. There's an error message on the receipt. "Are you being underpaid?" What the fark does that mean?   (vice.com) divider line
41
    More: Amusing, Printing, Payment, Cyberchase, Dozens of printers, Internet, Receipt, receipt printers, different messages  
•       •       •

1308 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2021 at 4:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Interesting. Not that I condone this...
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How were receipts even created before printers that connected to the Internet?   The world will never know.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 600x420]


For all the arguments about what to teach in schools, everyone is ignoring my preference:  kids need to read more dystopian sci-fi.  Lots and lots of it, the gullible little shiats.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 600x420]


My gun is a killswitch for all the idIOTs in the house. Two networks.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It means that Julian Assange was right and there is no such thing as an 'unhackable' code. Therefore, if you want true privacy, don't put it on line!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago I worked at a university and the entire network was public. Like, any machine with an IP address was open to the world. Eventually someone figured out how to scan the network and they started sending porn and bogus jobs to the printers on a daily basis.

So meetings were held and our brand new security team came up with the most logical solution ever: they blocked JetDirect and LPR/LPD ports on the router ACLs, which did indeed keep anyone from outside printing to the printers. It also prevented EVERYONE from printing to the printers.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PC LOAD LATER? What does that even mean?!
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a terrorist message
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to change the display messages on multi function printers.  "Replace Rainbow Cartridge". Plutonium Low, etc...

Had a DoD guppy check one of the printers and duly report any message including the low plutonium level.  One day, I put "I'm okay. Thx for checking," and the guppy's name.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the receipts include short pithy anti-capitalist statements. But the ones at CVS are printing out with the full version of the Communist Manifesto, DAS Capital, Quotations from Chairman Mao, and a $2 discount if you buy $20 worth of toothpaste.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what their Fark handles are
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I support this. Awesome!
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Most of the receipts include short pithy anti-capitalist statements. But the ones at CVS are printing out with the full version of the Communist Manifesto, DAS Capital, Quotations from Chairman Mao, and a $2 discount if you buy $20 worth of toothpaste.


So their receipts have gotten shorter?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*golf clap*
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had to wait at Sunoco because my receipt was Industrial Society and Its Future in its entirety. It was over 18 feet long and blew the fingers off the clerk when he grabbed it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 600x420]


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 600x420]

[preview.redd.it image 500x530]


https://www.fark.com/comments/1195057​2​/I-laughed-my-wife-laughed-toaster-lau​ghed-I-shot-toaster-toaster-shot-back
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I used to change the display messages on multi function printers.  "Replace Rainbow Cartridge". Plutonium Low, etc...

Had a DoD guppy check one of the printers and duly report any message including the low plutonium level.  One day, I put "I'm okay. Thx for checking," and the guppy's name.


No, "Low on line skips"?
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 600x420]


My friends kid carries his laptop everywhere.  Whenever he is at a local gas station chain that has free WIFI, his kid jumps on the network and prints obscene things on the printer.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do what matters to you. If that means playing Pokémon all day...have at it.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised nobody is being cynical about the anti-work memes. Isn't this just the latest thing being amplified by FSB to bring down the US economy?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a good friend in IT who I worked with in the early days of teh intarwebs, and he possibly still even lurks on Fark (Hi, Mitch!).

He was terminated from that job and had justifiable grievances.  Not the least of which were against one of the Backbiting Bimbo admins.  This woman had no skills other than being a political opportunist, and spent no energy being friendly to people she "knew" were "below" her.  But she had big tits and blonde hair.

So anyway, he knew the printers were unsecured, and on the Monday morning after he was fired, he sent a job to every printer in the firm, to print 99 pages of the following quote of hers in 72-point Geneva Bold:

"I've been at the bottom, and I've been at the top.  I don't care how much dick I have to suck, I'm never going to be at the bottom again."
-- [bimbo admin, name redacted for Fark]

I wasn't there when Ms Bimbo found them, unfortunately.  But when I did get there, it was all the buzz.  When she found them, she took a stack of the printouts from cubicle to cubicle, screeching "Did you do this?  Did YOU do this???"

I took one and read it.  I knew immediately who did it.

And at that moment I realized I'd never get a blowie from Ms Bimbo...
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the manifesto is coming back as a genre.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 600x420]


Reminds me of back in the day when I knew a guy who wrote firmware and drivers for a pretty big company.  He didn't own a computer.  Couldn't have cared less about them.  He learned coding because it paid well and was done in a climate controlled office.  That's it.

In a later period, when SSDs were just hitting the market, I wanted to build a biatchin' fast computer but not with my own money.  I asked the VeeP over the developers if they could use faster machines for development.  "Larry would code on a 386 if he could."
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bughunter: I had a good friend in IT who I worked with in the early days of teh intarwebs, and he possibly still even lurks on Fark (Hi, Mitch!).

He was terminated from that job and had justifiable grievances.  Not the least of which were against one of the Backbiting Bimbo admins.  This woman had no skills other than being a political opportunist, and spent no energy being friendly to people she "knew" were "below" her.  But she had big tits and blonde hair.

So anyway, he knew the printers were unsecured, and on the Monday morning after he was fired, he sent a job to every printer in the firm, to print 99 pages of the following quote of hers in 72-point Geneva Bold:

"I've been at the bottom, and I've been at the top.  I don't care how much dick I have to suck, I'm never going to be at the bottom again."
-- [bimbo admin, name redacted for Fark]

I wasn't there when Ms Bimbo found them, unfortunately.  But when I did get there, it was all the buzz.  When she found them, she took a stack of the printouts from cubicle to cubicle, screeching "Did you do this?  Did YOU do this???"

I took one and read it.  I knew immediately who did it.

And at that moment I realized I'd never get a blowie from Ms Bimbo...


Yeah show that woman who is really the boss!
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can we get Senator Vreenak's ruling on this?
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
 I got one of those
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Daily bad drawing or something
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Any real reason why a farking printer like this needs to be connected the world? I know why they do it as they pay a service contract and the company doesn't want to pay people so they probably sub it to India.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The r/antiwork subreddit is a gold mine of bad employers and angry workers.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Last employer threatened to fire anyone who discussed their pay with others... that's illegal. Turned out I was being paid shiat for all I did compared to a lot of my coworkers. Hell some worthless farks were paid more than me.

On a side note I used to access the installers menu on water coolers (installed watercolors and filtration for a little while)

And make a custom message on the scrolling messages reading "fark You".
 
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Any real reason why a farking printer like this needs to be connected the world? I know why they do it as they pay a service contract and the company doesn't want to pay people so they probably sub it to India.


For most chain and franchise POS terminals, from restaurants to convenience stores, the IT is done centrally, often for a whole nation or even continent.

Think about it from the corporate beancounter point of view:  do you really trust some joe blow burrito technician in Boise to maintain your item prices, keep metrics, and perform sales reports?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kabloink: I got one of those
[Fark user image 599x350]

/Daily bad drawing or something


Fark's first NFT?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jokes on the hackers ... minimum wage drones usually can't read.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Interesting. Not that I condone this...


I do. Boss has too much leverage in the process these days.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Years ago I worked at a university and the entire network was public. Like, any machine with an IP address was open to the world. Eventually someone figured out how to scan the network and they started sending porn and bogus jobs to the printers on a daily basis.

So meetings were held and our brand new security team came up with the most logical solution ever: they blocked JetDirect and LPR/LPD ports on the router ACLs, which did indeed keep anyone from outside printing to the printers. It also prevented EVERYONE from printing to the printers.


Hi Lsherm! Enjoying your gift!
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I love the snitch line number at the bottom of the article....
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skybird659: Lsherm: Years ago I worked at a university and the entire network was public. Like, any machine with an IP address was open to the world. Eventually someone figured out how to scan the network and they started sending porn and bogus jobs to the printers on a daily basis.

So meetings were held and our brand new security team came up with the most logical solution ever: they blocked JetDirect and LPR/LPD ports on the router ACLs, which did indeed keep anyone from outside printing to the printers. It also prevented EVERYONE from printing to the printers.

Hi Lsherm! Enjoying your gift!


:)
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm immature, but wouldn't olds school ASCII porn or lol copters be better?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bughunter: I had a good friend in IT who I worked with in the early days of teh intarwebs, and he possibly still even lurks on Fark (Hi, Mitch!).

He was terminated from that job and had justifiable grievances.  Not the least of which were against one of the Backbiting Bimbo admins.  This woman had no skills other than being a political opportunist, and spent no energy being friendly to people she "knew" were "below" her.  But she had big tits and blonde hair.

So anyway, he knew the printers were unsecured, and on the Monday morning after he was fired, he sent a job to every printer in the firm, to print 99 pages of the following quote of hers in 72-point Geneva Bold:

"I've been at the bottom, and I've been at the top.  I don't care how much dick I have to suck, I'm never going to be at the bottom again."
-- [bimbo admin, name redacted for Fark]

I wasn't there when Ms Bimbo found them, unfortunately.  But when I did get there, it was all the buzz.  When she found them, she took a stack of the printouts from cubicle to cubicle, screeching "Did you do this?  Did YOU do this???"

I took one and read it.  I knew immediately who did it.

And at that moment I realized I'd never get a blowie from Ms Bimbo...


Isn't it amazing how many men make it to the upper reaches of management just to be totally fooled by blonde hair and tits? Peter Principle indeed! Lol!
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.