 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Weekend at Bernie's III: The Last Ride (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Weird, Death, Sulawesi, Burial, English-language films, Body, lifeless body, man's corpse, Alcoholic beverage  
•       •       •

522 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2021 at 3:38 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


Fark is not your personal erotica ... oh I give up.
 
headslacker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That stain will never come out.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Way to care about your friend, they didn't even strap a helmet on him.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
cdn.motor1.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Toecutter sends Bubba back for Johnny the Boy
Youtube DWARF-8ywzs
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
also why are they blurring out the dead guy?

what is he going to do, sue them?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There were other ways to go about making this happen...
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Dare I say?: More 'tasteful' ways?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.