(NPR)   Attention surfers: There are king tides happening in California right now, and science needs you to surf them. SCIENCE NEEDS YOU   (npr.org) divider line
15
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, this is Fark. So, the collective rush to the beach is far more likely to be met by the Coast Guard than the Spicoli fan club...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Leave it to the Aussies and their alps to create this guy

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Meerman? really?
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
surfertoday.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
yeah, this happens a few times each year and you see the guys in wetsuits at Half Moon Bay fighting over waves.   Surf Nazis are worse than bike messengers.
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If subby can take pictures documenting tidal overflow while surfing, more power to them.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Been surfing my utter facace off this past month just south of SF.

Unreal conditions- staight offshores, flawless double O waves peeling for mindbendingly long distances without secion or slowing....

In the top four seasons here in four decades
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Will this happen in South Florida as well?
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: yeah, this happens a few times each year and you see the guys in wetsuits at Half Moon Bay fighting over waves.   Surf Nazis are worse than bike messengers.


When the surf gets large enough, individual skill does a fine job of sorting the lineup
 
fsbilly
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Seal Beach looks as shiatty as ever. I can't find my leash. I don't fit in my wetsuit anymore, which doesn't matter because it has been in the trunk of my ex-GF car for years. I only go out in shorts and a rash guard now. It's December. I have a rotator cuff injury. I only have an 8'2" soft top...

Otherwise, I'm all over it.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's a no from me dawg, but y'all do you.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Google "largest wave ever surfed".

I've seen videos of big wave riders. They'll get towed in and "charge the wave". They'll get on the crest as this monster starts growing and towering and sometimes they ride it, sometimes they bail out. These waves are deadly. A big wave rider can possibly survive one breaking on him, but big name surfers have died riding these waves.
 
