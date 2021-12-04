 Skip to content
(MassLive)   If you hold a conch shell up to your ear, you can hear the ocean. If you swab the inside of it for DNA, though, you can solve a 20 year old murder case   (masslive.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Beaten to death with a sea shell.
That's a new one.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Beaten to death with a sea shell.
That's a new one.


These kids today. No respect for the ice dagger.
 
shamen123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just one?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you hold a boot to your ear, you can hear the sergeant call you an idiot.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now find out who sold it to him on the seashore
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does DNA get on a conch shell?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh, yeah...  I'll withdraw the question.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I can't totally blame him... they are kinda smooth and pink on the inside.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The rock struck Piggy a glancing blow from chin to knee; the conch exploded into a thousand white fragments and ceased to exist.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If it's an item from their home, why wouldn't his DNA be on it? Similarly, I'm confident you'll find my fingerprints on every knife, hammer, baseball bat, and firearm in my home.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bughunter: Well, I can't totally blame him... they are kinda smooth and pink on the inside.


Well, maybe that explains the DNA in the shell....
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Beaten to death with a sea shell.
That's a new one.


He is "believed to have bludgeoned his half-sister with the shell, a fireplace poker and a cast iron kettle..."

That's overkill.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sasquach: [Fark user image 286x393]


Will somebody please explain the proliferation of this crappily drawn "cartoon" that does its best to announce how smart the artist is with every iteration?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Beaten to death with a sea shell.
That's a new one.


I almost had death by a Shell:

Fark user imageView Full Size


//mom had a dream and pissed my father and his parents off rescheduling all of us a week earlier, including all the work for multiple businesses to run with all their owners away.
//yeah my brother and I had a trust that rented the properties to the businesses.
 
bughunter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cryptozoophiliac: Sasquach: [Fark user image 286x393]

Will somebody please explain the proliferation of this crappily drawn "cartoon" that does its best to announce how smart the artist is with every iteration?


Usernames check out.

/get a room
 
DRTFA
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cryptozoophiliac: Sasquach: [Fark user image 286x393]

Will somebody please explain the proliferation of this crappily drawn "cartoon" that does its best to announce how smart the artist is with every iteration?


I find most of his cartoons really funny.  Some cause me to look up something and learn from it.  Others I don't find funny.
My explaination for its proliferation is there are a lot of people like me.
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cryptozoophiliac: Sasquach: [Fark user image 286x393]

Will somebody please explain the proliferation of this crappily drawn "cartoon" that does its best to announce how smart the artist is with every iteration?


What's the point?  It'd be like trying to explain colors to a blind person or sex to an anime fan.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He served a prison sentence and was ordered to provide a DNA sample to the state - which years later would connect him to Moniz's killing, officials said.

Not unless another half-sibling was a suspect. The DNA match between the evidence and the victim would be strong enough to eliminate everyone except a half-sibling or a grandchild/grandparent without even testing the suspect, and if the victim was 41 you could pretty much rule out grandparents and grandchildren.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Eaten by a conch, what a terrible way to die...
 
