 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Duplicate of another approved link: 11937522


(Insider)   If your esteemed gynaecologist tells you his "magic flute" can cure your HPV it's time to get a new gynaecologist not lie back and think of Italy   (insider.com) divider line
32
    More: Followup, Human papillomavirus, Sexual intercourse, Oral sex, Cervical cancer, Human sexual behavior, Vagina, Cervix, HPV vaccine  
•       •       •

535 clicks;  Favorite   |   Watch

32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pete and Repeat are ice skating. Pete falls down, who's still standing?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's preposterous.  My magic flute is the only one that has ever been found to have magical vagina healing properties.  I have a letter from Jesus that proves it.
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's OK, I am doctor

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's like ketchup on a well done steak
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TWX: Pete and Repeat are ice skating. Pete falls down, who's still standing?


The Italian Dr.'s dick
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My flute just causes frustration and tears.  I guess that's kind of magical...
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Sure! But that flute looks so dull. Mind if I buff it first?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This one time, at band camp...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: TWX: Pete and Repeat are ice skating. Pete falls down, who's still standing?

The Italian Dr.'s dick


This and that
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: My flute just causes frustration and tears.  I guess that's kind of magical...


Enhancement Drug - SNL
Youtube 5IZrYeUX3MI
 
X-Geek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Noooooo Jimmy, whyyyyy???
 
hammettman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Spoiler: That's not a flute.
 
lurkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 355x434]
Noooooo Jimmy, whyyyyy???


You been puffin' stuff...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hammettman: Spoiler: That's not a flute.


THIS is a flute.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lurkey: X-Geek: [Fark user image 355x434]
Noooooo Jimmy, whyyyyy???

You been puffin' stuff...


I think the people who made that show were definitely puffin' stuff.
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lurkey: X-Geek: [Fark user image 355x434]
Noooooo Jimmy, whyyyyy???

You been puffin' stuff...


And if you lean really close you can smell Witchy Poo.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yes. Sure. Pull this, it plays Jingle Bells.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Looks like we found the guy who started the viral shedding conspiracy around vaccines.
 
Snargi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: hammettman: Spoiler: That's not a flute.

THIS is a flute.


Looks more like a piccolo.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
His mistake is that he didn't post to Pornhub and make money on both sides.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Too bad about Insider. If you can't have a website without ad bombardment, move to social media where I can ignore you completely.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Asking the obvious question, "how in the fark did he convince even one patient this was true?!"
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ha! He wasted all that money on a degree and I've been pulling that stuff for years.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Sex with me will cure HPV"

"then why are you wearing a condom?"
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Recycled from previous thread:

I'm the one they call Dr. Zauberflöte,
I'm the one that makes you get turned out...
I'm the one they call Dr. Zauberflöte,
I'm gonna be your Fronkensteen.

/DejaVu...
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Article did not need the screen shot..
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Seems like picking up chicks when you have doctor money would be pretty easy and you wouldn't have to pull some sick twisted stunt.

If my big goofy looking ogre ass can pull a date also interested only sex this dude can.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How f**king dumb would you have to be to actually believe that line?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well duh, everyone knows the flute is played by mouth. That claim is hard to swallow.
 
senorjuanton
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the story in the Decameron about the priest who convinces young nuns that they needed him to screw them to beat the devil out of their souls.
 
Snort
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ian Anderson's codpiece has entered chat.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ less than a minute ago  

inglixthemad: How f**king dumb would you have to be to actually believe that line?


I respect the gyno, who was able to think of something so stupid and also recognize it would work. it takes a specially honed intuition to figure out the rhythm and the irrational gaps that make nonense into an effective sales pitch. I experience my intuition of that sort of thing as the same feeling I get when I know I've thrown a football so the receiver will catch it, combined with the gleee I get watching a Monty Python sketch or an episode of Fawlty Towers. Like the Britcoms are my intellectual training, and the sports are my training in guidin my thought and someone else's thoguhts to literally arrive at the same point. The gyno has my admiration.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.