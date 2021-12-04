 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOB4)   Christmas traditions in America: decorating a tree, putting peppermint in everything, the annual burning of the Yule mosque   (kob.com) divider line
27
    More: Asinine, September 11 attacks, Islam, Organized crime, Law enforcement agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, fires Monday morning, word Islam, Aneela Abad  
•       •       •

587 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2021 at 1:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"So this is her in the corner right here," said Ayman Musleh, "Losing our religion"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure the follow up on the arrest will reveal she's just a "Christian" protecting her "values."
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: I'm sure the follow up on the arrest will reveal she's just a "Christian" protecting her "values."


Exactly!

This should be protected under a "Religious Liberty" law.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez...can't she just watch the channel with the burning Yule mosque like everyone else?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironically send her to Gitmo.
 
Xai [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many right wing terror attacks is that this week in America?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where was Lauren Boebert at that time?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an outrage! I am not putting peppermint into everything. I don't give a damn about the tradition. Also not burning down any religious centers. I guess I'm just a heretic.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we in a civil war yet?  Or are "we" still not going to fight back, while letting the maga burn the country to the ground?  Are we the dog in the meme "This is fine"?

Now, don't get me wrong.  Any religion that isn't science based, like worshiping covalent bonds, is a stupid religion.  And those people should realize sky daddy isn't real.  But we are in a war, and we could use the non christian religions to help take out the magaites and their sky daddy religion.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'm sure the follow up on the arrest will reveal she's just a "Christian" protecting her "values."


Or maybe she's an atheist protesting Islam's treatment of women and the LGTBTQIA+ community.

See how easy it is to speculate without basis?
 
JK47
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Are we in a civil war yet?  Or are "we" still not going to fight back, while letting the maga burn the country to the ground?  Are we the dog in the meme "This is fine"?



Well you're more than welcome to start your own militia instead of biatching about it online.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Are we in a civil war yet?  Or are "we" still not going to fight back, while letting the maga burn the country to the ground?  Are we the dog in the meme "This is fine"?

Now, don't get me wrong.  Any religion that isn't science based, like worshiping covalent bonds, is a stupid religion.  And those people should realize sky daddy isn't real.  But we are in a war, and we could use the non christian religions to help take out the magaites and their sky daddy religion.


Or we can just stand for the liberal idea of religious freedom. We are trying to preserve our liberal democracy from these redneck fascists after all. You can find plenty of moderate and liberal Christians that support the basic idea of religious freedom and the more the merrier in my mind. The goal is to shun, shame, and weaken the far right loons after all.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gar1013: edmo: I'm sure the follow up on the arrest will reveal she's just a "Christian" protecting her "values."

Or maybe she's an atheist protesting Islam's treatment of women and the LGTBTQIA+ community.

See how easy it is to speculate without basis?


Theoretically possible, I suppose.  But, the is zero history of such an attack, many many cases of Jesus freaks committing acts of terror.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JK47: AmbassadorBooze: Are we in a civil war yet?  Or are "we" still not going to fight back, while letting the maga burn the country to the ground?  Are we the dog in the meme "This is fine"?


Well you're more than welcome to start your own militia instead of biatching about it online.


Isn't that what these new articles are?  Just biatching about the maga online?  Biden is doing NOTHING to stop the maga.  He let rittenhouse go.  He let the crubley kid kill.  He is letting mosques burn.  Millions of maga bioterrorists spreading the covid.  And not a single military unit is being mobilized in the US to at least contain the maga.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Ironically send her to Gitmo.


Why "ironically"? This is clearly an act of terrorism and should be treated as such.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gar1013: edmo: I'm sure the follow up on the arrest will reveal she's just a "Christian" protecting her "values."

Or maybe she's an atheist protesting Islam's treatment of women and the LGTBTQIA+ community.

See how easy it is to speculate without basis?


It's probably a racist that hates Muslims and the people she perceives to be Muslims, that's historically who does this shiat.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
$50 she's a republican and considers boebert and Marie Taylor Greene to be her heroes.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gar1013: edmo: I'm sure the follow up on the arrest will reveal she's just a "Christian" protecting her "values."

Or maybe she's an atheist protesting Islam's treatment of women and the LGTBTQIA+ community.

See how easy it is to speculate without basis?


Atheists tend not to attack people being as they lack the religious fundie motivations and bigotry of you so called "christians".
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The FBI and APD are aware of the incident.

Not sure how giving dummy bombs to people over Facebook, and then shooting a homeless man will help solve the crime.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was in Abq this summer and stopped by. No one was there. Took some pics of the place. The playground is gated and in the front of the mosque between the main building and the road. There's are a ton of cameras everywhere and as you can see for good reason. I waved at the camera and gave a thumbs up.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gar1013: Or maybe she's an atheist protesting Islam's treatment of women and the LGTBTQIA+ community.


Atheists in my experience are slightly more educated about religion to know that global trends concerning queer and gender representation differ because of *local* cultures than "belief" reasons. Not always, but more so than the religious zealots I've studied.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gar1013: edmo: I'm sure the follow up on the arrest will reveal she's just a "Christian" protecting her "values."

Or maybe she's an atheist protesting Islam's treatment of women and the LGTBTQIA+ community.

See how easy it is to speculate without basis?


The important thing is that you pointed out that Both Sides Are Bad.
 
MrPleasant
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: gar1013: edmo: I'm sure the follow up on the arrest will reveal she's just a "Christian" protecting her "values."

Or maybe she's an atheist protesting Islam's treatment of women and the LGTBTQIA+ community.

See how easy it is to speculate without basis?

Atheists tend not to attack people being as they lack the religious fundie motivations and bigotry of you so called "christians".


Stalin and Mao Zedong would beg to differ.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gar1013: edmo: I'm sure the follow up on the arrest will reveal she's just a "Christian" protecting her "values."

Or maybe she's an atheist protesting Islam's treatment of women and the LGTBTQIA+ community.

See how easy it is to speculate without basis?


Or we could use the excuse many farkers used wrt the Wisconsin driver who killed six people:  Untreated mental illness.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MrPleasant: The Official Fark Cajun: gar1013: edmo: I'm sure the follow up on the arrest will reveal she's just a "Christian" protecting her "values."

Or maybe she's an atheist protesting Islam's treatment of women and the LGTBTQIA+ community.

See how easy it is to speculate without basis?

Atheists tend not to attack people being as they lack the religious fundie motivations and bigotry of you so called "christians".

Stalin and Mao Zedong would beg to differ.


Let's be real, has a Maoist or Stalinist in the United States ever vandalized a Mosque or Temple or anything like that? Is that really something we as Americans have dealt with or deal with? It's cool to be technically correct I guess, but let's actually be realistic. This woman ain't part of the communist vanguard and I think we all know that.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Buckerlin: bluorangefyre: Ironically send her to Gitmo.

Why "ironically"? This is clearly an act of terrorism and should be treated as such.


GITMO shouldn't exist.
Any place that locks up people without a public record, no public record of deaths under confinement, comes up with its own definition/term for the people locked up, and uses "advanced interrogation techniques", should not exist.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Are we in a civil war yet?  Or are "we" still not going to fight back, while letting the maga burn the country to the ground?  Are we the dog in the meme "This is fine"?

Now, don't get me wrong.  Any religion that isn't science based, like worshiping covalent bonds, is a stupid religion.  And those people should realize sky daddy isn't real.  But we are in a war, and we could use the non christian religions to help take out the magaites and their sky daddy religion.


SPLITTER!


/Ionic bonds 4 life
// Everyone can join them
/// Positive the negative and the holy neutron
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.