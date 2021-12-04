 Skip to content
(America's Cup)   Attention billionaires who like sailboats: It's that time again   (americascup.com) divider line
22
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What's with the tag?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Will Omicron win the Cup?
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, I much prefer billionaires injecting millions into a boat building and racing competition than funding some asshole's political campaign.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me when they add cannons to the yachts
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jennifer Grey was ridiculously hot in Wind, IMHO. That is all.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
... time to buy a new yacht?

j/k it's always time to buy a new yacht
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Billionaires doing billionaire things. Nothing to see here.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: [i.redd.it image 499x479]


I don't think he's a billionaire yet, but he's got the experience.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Jennifer Grey was ridiculously hot in Wind, IMHO. That is all.


What are half the scenes of them making love?  Not that I am complaining.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Paging Larry Ellison to the white courtesy phone.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: fragMasterFlash: Jennifer Grey was ridiculously hot in Wind, IMHO. That is all.

What are half the scenes of them making love?  Not that I am complaining.


The scene with her testing her sail design out in the desert were actually the most memorable ones for me. Your mileage may vary.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stop idolizing and fawning over rich people.

There should be less attention on rich people and more on poor people.

The poor need our help, the rich do not.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
These races would be better with pirates.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Stop idolizing and fawning over rich people.


Umm, you realize you are posting on Fark, right?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Someone should take a gunship to that place.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All that money and yet they still listen to Jimmy Buffett. Can't buy taste
 
rummonkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: What's with the tag?


Eh, it's the same people that call out rock/metal guitarists they dont like as guitar wankers. They don't like thing, therefore thing must suck.

Definitely not a billionaire but will be watching because I love sailing.

/still pissed about what a PIA it was to watch Opympic sailing last time around.
 
acouvis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

groppet: Call me when they add cannons to the yachts


just imagine how much more interesting the race would be if someone mined the route.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Yaw String: Subby, I much prefer billionaires injecting millions into a boat building and racing competition than funding some asshole's political campaign.


I've sailed since I was a kid, at least I can can be amused at these highly tuned crash machines.  In the old days, I watched it for the sailing skill, and a bit of the boat tech.  These days, it's all about the crashes.  There's still skill, but it doesn't really translate to normal human sailing skills.
 
alienated
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: jaivirtualcard: fragMasterFlash: Jennifer Grey was ridiculously hot in Wind, IMHO. That is all.

What are half the scenes of them making love?  Not that I am complaining.

The scene with her testing her sail design out in the desert were actually the most memorable ones for me. Your mileage may vary.


A vastly undertated film, imho.
 
