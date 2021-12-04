 Skip to content
(US News)   You can't kill teenagers smoking weed in your garage until AFTER the Stand Your Ground law goes into affect   (usnews.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People with guns seem terrified, despite being armed.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After reading that, I don't think the law would have applied. He just killed some people who weren't doing much of anything.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: After reading that, I don't think the law would have applied. He just killed some people who weren't doing much of anything.


But they were on his lawn
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, smoking weed got them killed. Maybe marijuana really is dangerous.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Smock Pot: Wow, smoking weed got them killed. Maybe marijuana really is dangerous.


How many marijuanas did they snort?
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's EFFECT dummy
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's some killer bud, bro.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Perhaps if the shooter had indulged in some weed himself, he wouldn't have been so violent...
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: It's EFFECT dummy


Thanks. I was grinding my teeth at that one too.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Kids in Ohio are just getting dumber. Growing up we smoked pot in the woods, in the corn fields or in village parks. We definitely didn't do it in a structure on some strangers property. Cause well.... that might get ya shot.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's a bad shoot.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At this point it seems fairly obvious, if you like guns you are a huge pussy.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Opened the door and just started firing.  That's some ground standing.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Smock Pot: Wow, smoking weed got them killed. Maybe marijuana really is dangerous.


That's just cause and affect
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Because a warning shot wouldn't be good enough.
 
