 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Farmer)   Hey guys, we should drive more carefully, afterall, we bought those tractors for them and wouldn't want to have to do it again   (agdaily.com) divider line
41
    More: Asinine, Slow, The Road, Slow Movement, Viggo Mortensen, Combine, Cormac McCarthy, close calls, police officer  
•       •       •

712 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2021 at 12:38 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does the farm equipment have license plates and pay road tax?
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Does the farm equipment have license plates and pay road tax?


Get a load of the entitlement on this guy.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Keep your combines off the goddamn roads. There. Problem solved.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farmer's Daughter: My anger boils at the recklessness of some motorists

If I were her, I'd be more annoyed with all those guys who keep ending up having to spend the night at her dad's house.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Look at that guy walking on the road like he owns it! Does he have license plates and pay road tax?"

"Look at the guy on the road on his bicycle! Does he have license plates and pay road tax?"

"And don't even get me started on the folks with their horses! Do they have license plates and pay road tax?"

/ You know how I know certain people have never lived in farm country before?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Keep your combines off the goddamn roads. There. Problem solved.


Is your mouth full?

/farmer
//owns tractors
///is 100% aware of other drivers and my own mortality.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Like other influencers..."

If you have to tell people you're an influencer, you're not. And if you want to be, find something more productive to do with your life.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Keep your combines off the goddamn roads. There. Problem solved.


WhoTF smarted this?

/Fark really needs a Dumb button
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: /farmer


What crops do you gamble on? We're in cotton/wheat country. Really wet late spring and the cotton did pretty well. We're dryer-n-a popcorn fart now. The wheat could use a good soaking.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jeez. Tractors and combines aren't on the road that often. Just have a little patience for five minutes of your life.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: vudukungfu: /farmer

What crops do you gamble on? We're in cotton/wheat country. Really wet late spring and the cotton did pretty well. We're dryer-n-a popcorn fart now. The wheat could use a good soaking.


That's what she said.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WTFDYW: That's what she said.


Tell me about it.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: "Look at that guy walking on the road like he owns it! Does he have license plates and pay road tax?"

"Look at the guy on the road on his bicycle! Does he have license plates and pay road tax?"

"And don't even get me started on the folks with their horses! Do they have license plates and pay road tax?"

/ You know how I know certain people have never lived in farm country before?


The reason "truck plates" are cheaper is because the farmer lobby stated that trucks would spend most of their time off of public roads. Considering that trucks are the highest selling and heaviest consumer vehicles now, that's a load of shiat.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark these road hogs. I get my food at the grocery store.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She's right. Even when there are no combines on the road, people drive like idiots.

You should do the math sometime: How much time do you save by driving faster? More importantly, what do you gain by driving so fast? Certainly not any respect.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The woman passed him by going through the corn field and speeding off. She never even slowed down.

One of my favorite metro Boston driving memories involves a car going onto the opposite sidewalk to complete a pass.  I'm not even mad, that's amazing.
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I live in a Logging area. I look out for their equipment. Mostly because I like living and don't want to have to buy a new car. But I've seen idiots pull stunts that defy the imagination.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
CSB
Leo had to take his Datsun to the mechanic.  He asked that we follow him and then we'd go to Terra Haute for an afternoon movie.  It was 1984.

So Leo pulls out on the highway and tractor with a manure spreader pulls out in front of him.  Cow poop is still flying and we watch Leo try and close the moon roof.  He then passes the tractor. We're laughing and the guy I'm with says "here comes the finger". Of course he flipped us off.

The mechanic made him clean out the cow poop before he'd work on it.  More laughing.  But then, we offered to help him.  "There's some poop, Leo.  Over there is some.  You missed a piece...".
 
Hack Patooey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In a Prius<=>Deere 9640RX encounter, the Prius will generally come out last.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Man On A Mission: "Look at that guy walking on the road like he owns it! Does he have license plates and pay road tax?"

"Look at the guy on the road on his bicycle! Does he have license plates and pay road tax?"

"And don't even get me started on the folks with their horses! Do they have license plates and pay road tax?"

/ You know how I know certain people have never lived in farm country before?

The reason "truck plates" are cheaper is because the farmer lobby stated that trucks would spend most of their time off of public roads. Considering that trucks are the highest selling and heaviest consumer vehicles now, that's a load of shiat.


Farmers pay no gas tax either.  Add in the government subsidies they receive and they are living in a Socialist Paradise.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe don't go on little rural roads if you can't afford getting stuck behind a combine once a year?
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: Jeez. Tractors and combines aren't on the road that often. Just have a little patience for five minutes of your life.


Lol where I'm at you're pretty much guaranteed to get stuck behind a tractor or herd of cattle every time you drive unless it's in the middle of the night. Which is fine with me cuz jerbs and fresh food and happy cows etc
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Maybe don't go on little rural roads if you can't afford getting stuck behind a combine once a year?


That is a funny way to phrase "every other day in fall and spring, and every third in summer".

I still drive careful around them because, well, what else would I do?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: Jeez. Tractors and combines aren't on the road that often. Just have a little patience for five minutes of your life.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stuffy: I live in a Logging area. I look out for their equipment. Mostly because I like living and don't want to have to buy a new car. But I've seen idiots pull stunts that defy the imagination.


yep, growing up with loaded trucks everywhere you also learned to never pass in the right lane if a loaded truck is turning left; the overhang of the logs at the back make quick work of most any vehicle if they swing your way.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The woman passed him by going through the corn field and speeding off. She never even slowed down.

One of my favorite metro Boston driving memories involves a car going onto the opposite sidewalk to complete a pass.  I'm not even mad, that's amazing.


I have several, but my favorite:  light goes green for left turn lane as ambulance, police and fire trucks pass through intersection.  Every car behind the person in front, who isn't turning left while emergency vehicles pass through, starts laying on the horns.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Believe it. There have been more accidents of people driving into farm equipment and Amish buggies in my area.

Inattentive driving, and selfishness. As well as lack of traffic enforcement
 
pheelix
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Fark these road hogs. I get my food at the grocery store.


From some of the idiotic comments I've seen here, I think some people truly believe that.
 
robodog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: GardenWeasel: Man On A Mission: "Look at that guy walking on the road like he owns it! Does he have license plates and pay road tax?"

"Look at the guy on the road on his bicycle! Does he have license plates and pay road tax?"

"And don't even get me started on the folks with their horses! Do they have license plates and pay road tax?"

/ You know how I know certain people have never lived in farm country before?

The reason "truck plates" are cheaper is because the farmer lobby stated that trucks would spend most of their time off of public roads. Considering that trucks are the highest selling and heaviest consumer vehicles now, that's a load of shiat.

Farmers pay no gas tax either.  Add in the government subsidies they receive and they are living in a Socialist Paradise.


And when was the last time the US had a famine? Ah, yeah, the dust bowl, since the subsidies were enacted not once. Stop biatching that the government has done one of its key functions and ensured you secure access to food.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I only flipped off a tractor once but that was because it was flying one of those giant Chinese flags declaring support for Fat Nixon.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: CSB
Leo had to take his Datsun to the mechanic.  He asked that we follow him and then we'd go to Terra Haute for an afternoon movie.  It was 1984.

So Leo pulls out on the highway and tractor with a manure spreader pulls out in front of him.  Cow poop is still flying and we watch Leo try and close the moon roof.  He then passes the tractor. We're laughing and the guy I'm with says "here comes the finger". Of course he flipped us off.

The mechanic made him clean out the cow poop before he'd work on it.  More laughing.  But then, we offered to help him.  "There's some poop, Leo.  Over there is some.  You missed a piece...".


I always took my car to Clinton for repairs. Never trusted the Hautions.
 
Renault
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The only time my '47 IH Cub Cadet or '59 IH 3444 hit the road is when it is necessary while on a job (no, the Cadet is not used for anything off the home premises) or to (rarely) fuel up < 1mile from the house. The IH 650 and 500E would tear up the street, so they never see pavement. Yes, people are a bit anxious when confronted with a rolling roadblock, but courtesy and awareness are best.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Combines and tractors in general have to drive on roads to get between connecting properties and wherever home base is.

Yes they're big. They're slow. Deal with it.

I will say I think farmers should take combine heads off and trailer those because they're multiple goddamn lanes wide. But the tractor? Roll on.

/lived in Kansas
//kids drove tractors to school
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Keep your combines off the goddamn roads. There. Problem solved.


bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

The combine harvester is really pretty badass. It has no regard for any other vehicle whatsoever. Look at him, he's just grunting, and eating care. Eew! What's that? A Buick? Oh that's nasty. They're so nasty. Oh look it's chasing vehicles and eating them. Combine don't give a fark.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"had so little regard for the lives of my family that they made seriously stupid and reckless maneuvers."

Wonder if they're vaccinated or wear masks when in congregation areas.
 
wademh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sitting in a car decreases rationality 20 fold.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ChubbyTiger: Harry Freakstorm: CSB
Leo had to take his Datsun to the mechanic.  He asked that we follow him and then we'd go to Terra Haute for an afternoon movie.  It was 1984.

So Leo pulls out on the highway and tractor with a manure spreader pulls out in front of him.  Cow poop is still flying and we watch Leo try and close the moon roof.  He then passes the tractor. We're laughing and the guy I'm with says "here comes the finger". Of course he flipped us off.

The mechanic made him clean out the cow poop before he'd work on it.  More laughing.  But then, we offered to help him.  "There's some poop, Leo.  Over there is some.  You missed a piece...".

I always took my car to Clinton for repairs. Never trusted the Hautions.


The Clintons kill tractors too? Monsters.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
after all

two words
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: Maybe don't go on little rural roads if you can't afford getting stuck behind a combine once a year?


"Rural roads" = primary 2-lane road in and out of town.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Majin_Buu: I only flipped off a tractor once but that was because it was flying one of those giant Chinese flags declaring support for Fat Nixon.


You misunderstood.  It read "I Like Big Dick".
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.