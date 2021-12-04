 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lifehacker)   Send them off to work in a West Virginia coal mine?   (lifehacker.com) divider line
19
    More: Obvious, Christmas tree, Christmas tree farm, Christmas, Christmas ornament, tree's apex, Place bell ornaments, unattractive barriers, tree up  
•       •       •

775 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2021 at 12:14 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Send them to a Michigan school?

Yes, I'm from West Virginia.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Silence is golden. Duct tape is silver
 
WithinReason
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Easy, Electric Cattle Fencing.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't have a Christmas tree?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Kids no problem, cats on the other hand
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Electrify the whole farking thing?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Tldr. Put the expensive glass ornaments away for a couple years.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Kids no problem, cats on the other hand


We're having a hell of a time with our Maine Coon kitten. And she's a tortie. Double whammy of attitude.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Don't have a Christmas tree?


Switch to a Festivus pole?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

blondambition: jim32rr: Kids no problem, cats on the other hand

We're having a hell of a time with our Maine Coon kitten. And she's a tortie. Double whammy of attitude.


Get her a turtle
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This should work for kids. Maybe keep the kids inside and the tree outside. Whatever works best.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Barbed wire tinsel.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I built a nice hinged fence that went around the tree.  Stained it and then would put fake snow on it.  It looked really cool.  Now this was more to prevent the dog from "opening" presents than the toddlers destroying the tree

/either don't use expensive stuff or put the heirloom decorations high on the tree
 
doomjesse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jmr61: Send them to a Michigan school?

Yes, I'm from West Virginia.


My condolunsez for living in WV.

/WV resident so I can say it
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't have kids.
 
Winston Smith '84
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I know this is a Xmas article and has nothing to do with politics, but, what the hell, I was reading this and it was just like trying to deal with magats.

Here is one paragraph reworded -

Wrong. If you've got magats in your community, getting the Covid virus under control is only half the battle. (And what a battle it was. Using your cheeriest Christmas voice to say, "Don't gather in large groups!" "Get vaccinated!" and "Wear a mask!" in regards to their interesting homeopathic approaches toward prevention and cure before immediately moving that shiat to a spam/junkmail location. Hell hath no fury like a toddler whose haphazard, perilous view of the Constitution has been messed with.)

If you can deal with toddlers, you can deal with magats.  And vice-versa.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

blondambition: jim32rr: Kids no problem, cats on the other hand

We're having a hell of a time with our Maine Coon kitten. And she's a tortie. Double whammy of attitude.


When they seem to push stuff off the table, they are looking for the edge, cats don't see well.
/that's my story and I'm sticking to it.
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Tldr. Put the expensive glass ornaments away for a couple years.


My parents did this. My grandmother had left my dad all her Christmas ornaments. Beautiful classic 1940s ornaments, and of course without trying my brother and I would enviably break one each year. So my parents left them in the box each year and the years went by and when I was 25 our parents got divorced and then a few years later he died and his girlfriend just took them along with basically anything she wanted for herself.

So you know.. maybe just let your kids break ornaments I guess I dunno.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Kids no problem, cats on the other hand


Yep, no kids so no problem.

One of our cats doesn't even go near it unless he wants to sleep on the tree skirt. The dog is somehow scared of tree for some reason.

Then there's dumdum the cat that knocks ornaments off and chews on the light strings.

Love him, but he's a rescue cat and is just a real pain many days.

/won't get rid of him, much as he sucks sometimes
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.