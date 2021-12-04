 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Contact tracing is back on the menu, boys   (apnews.com) divider line
7
    More: Murica, New York City, contact tracing operations, health officials, Infectious disease, arrival of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Vaccination, Epidemiology, additional cases  
•       •       •

262 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2021 at 11:24 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Horseshiat. Back when the pandemic started Johns Hopkins offered a free certification for contact-tracing. I went through the 10 hours of class, got the certification, and then sat with my thumb up my ass for the next year. I couldn't even find a place to volunteer for free.

Contact tracing is never going to work in America, because Freedumbs.
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ring ring! Who's there.

Mistah Kurtz, he dead.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
People get real concerned when you say tracing...not realizing that their phone company already always knows where they are at.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's a lost cause. We can't get people to give enough of a shiat to get a vaccine to protect themselves. I imagine contact tracers are just going to get hang-ups and door slams.
 
wademh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why was it ever off? It's an essential element of battling an epidemic. As quick as you can, identify all people recently exposed and have them take extra precautions. That's how you limit spread.
Fark user imageView Full Size


It works. It's part of public health.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: People get real concerned when you say tracing...not realizing that their phone company already always knows where they are at.


This is why I never use the Internet.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Horseshiat. Back when the pandemic started Johns Hopkins offered a free certification for contact-tracing. I went through the 10 hours of class, got the certification, and then sat with my thumb up my ass for the next year. I couldn't even find a place to volunteer for free.

Contact tracing is never going to work in America, because Freedumbs.


It's like we're a bunch of Capercaillie (Scottish Wood Grouse) but without the beautiful plumage.

What a Capercaillie may look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ they are about the size of a small turkey. During mating season, they'll even go after bears in their territory
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.