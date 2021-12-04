 Skip to content
(Marijuana Business Daily)   One "benefit" of legalizing weed is that bandits who rob cannabis stores are now disposing of a more desirable product on the street   (mjbizdaily.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The weed trade is like an iceberg. Most only see a small part. Plus they're stoned.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: "Cannabis businesses are being robbed year-round, but no one is talking about it," said Tucky Blunt...

His name is Blunt, and he owns a cannabis business. :)
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok, so the taxes on the product are too damn high.

But a personality in the weed world made a good point, the weed growers and distributors are also greedy. They're still trying to get pre-legalization money for legal weed.

If the weed business wants to make it, they're gonna have to realize that their product is pretty easy to manufacturer (concentrates withstanding), and lower their wholesale price to make the retail price more competitive with the black market.

But the consumption taxes at the retail legal are too high.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought cigarette taxes were all like $5 a pack, but evidently that's only in liberal states. I was going to compare the two, but now I'm not sure what my point is.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EvilEgg: I thought cigarette taxes were all like $5 a pack, but evidently that's only in liberal states. I was going to compare the two, but now I'm not sure what my point is.


Don't bogart that joint, bro.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I thought cigarette taxes were all like $5 a pack, but evidently that's only in liberal states. I was going to compare the two, but now I'm not sure what my point is.


Are cigarettes that cheap in liberal states?  I live in one, and assumed they'd be $8-10 by now, but I don't look at the prices much.  It's pretty rare to see someone smoking these days, outside of the occasional car (usually POS).
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere, some idiot who loves bricked spare tire weed that's full of beaners, is crying like an idiot.

Also, what?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: EvilEgg: I thought cigarette taxes were all like $5 a pack, but evidently that's only in liberal states. I was going to compare the two, but now I'm not sure what my point is.

Are cigarettes that cheap in liberal states?  I live in one, and assumed they'd be $8-10 by now, but I don't look at the prices much.  It's pretty rare to see someone smoking these days, outside of the occasional car (usually POS).


Missouri has one of the lowest costs for cigs.  Half of libertard Illinois.  Ha. Ha. Suck it (cough cough) Illinois.

Quit smoking for Desert Storm.  Wife still smokes.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Show these thieves no quarter, if the bay area can't behave like a real part of the country then they need to be brought to heel, by a more armed and willing private security forces or by local law enforcement. Enough is enough. unleash the god damn hounds
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I thought cigarette taxes were all like $5 a pack, but evidently that's only in liberal states. I was going to compare the two, but now I'm not sure what my point is.


When my Dad owned his smoke shop back in the 70s & early eighties, we sold cigarettes for a buck/pack ($1.07 w/tax)  -or- you could get a carton for $10 ($10.70 w/tax).  This was in California too.
 
tuxq
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Izunbacol: EvilEgg: I thought cigarette taxes were all like $5 a pack, but evidently that's only in liberal states. I was going to compare the two, but now I'm not sure what my point is.

Are cigarettes that cheap in liberal states?  I live in one, and assumed they'd be $8-10 by now, but I don't look at the prices much.  It's pretty rare to see someone smoking these days, outside of the occasional car (usually POS).

Missouri has one of the lowest costs for cigs.  Half of libertard Illinois.  Ha. Ha. Suck it (cough cough) Illinois.

Quit smoking for Desert Storm.  Wife still smokes.


Quitting for basic I can understand. Quitting for deployment, ... that's... hmm.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: EvilEgg: I thought cigarette taxes were all like $5 a pack, but evidently that's only in liberal states. I was going to compare the two, but now I'm not sure what my point is.

Are cigarettes that cheap in liberal states?  I live in one, and assumed they'd be $8-10 by now, but I don't look at the prices much.  It's pretty rare to see someone smoking these days, outside of the occasional car (usually POS).


It really is weird to note how less smoking there is these days.

Smoked for more than 20 years myself, gave it up in 2014. Can't imagine ever going back.

Last I checked a pack of smokes is close to 20 dollars in NYC.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Of course the biggest benefit is that you are not destroying peoples lives and throwing away resources over a damn plant.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I thought cigarette taxes were all like $5 a pack, but evidently that's only in liberal states. I was going to compare the two, but now I'm not sure what my point is.



Thanks for the perfect example of "Begging the Question," much used by RWNJs to bolster extremist disinformation.
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: EvilEgg: I thought cigarette taxes were all like $5 a pack, but evidently that's only in liberal states. I was going to compare the two, but now I'm not sure what my point is.

Don't bogart that joint, bro.


Wait... What were we just talking about?
 
