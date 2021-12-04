 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   Austria is the drunkest country in the world. Oi   (vice.com)
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ah, I would have thought we'd slipped a few spots in the rankings since I quit drinking about 7 months ago. I was definitely pushing up the averages which around here is saying something.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Global survey my ass. The survey covers Western European nations and Anglo-American nations, pretty much wherever the researchers could find someone speaking English. South Korea drinks far more than the Aussies and get rip roaringly drunk on a more frequent basis. Soju is the most popular spirit in the world not because it enjoys worldwide renown, but because Koreans drink it like water.

Now Aussies can still drink me under the table, but they have never tried to kill me like my Korean counterparts from their Air Combat Command ops team. Kill me with those sweet alluring delicious green bottles of Soju. Mmmm, Soju.

/Pilsung!
//Katchi Kapshida
///죽을때까지 마시자!
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be more interesting to do things like this by breaking the US into actual states
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss oipissmeoff
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Only because Wisconsin isn't a country.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Someone apparently hasn't been watching Russian dashcam videos. I'm pretty sure 99% of Rooskies are drunk 99% of the time.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Picture of subby.
 
TTFK
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And once again, the poster shows the failure of the education system by thinking Austria and Australia are the same place.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Does subby know that Austria and Australia are different places?

/now the mods will fix the headline and this comment will make no sense.
 
englaja
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least we didn't give the world Hitler.

We gave you Rupert Murdoch instead. Sorry. We were drunk.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I lived in Perth in the mid-60s.  Not old enough to drink then but very aware of the drinking culture.  There was a beer truck drivers strike and they had to
implement rationing, a six pack per person per day.  There were riots over this.
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Put another barbie on the shrimp
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Now I know where I should consider trying to move if the US bursts into flames.
 
munko
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Does subby know that Austria and Australia are different places?

/now the mods will fix the headline and this comment will make no sense.


I think they mixed it up in the article too.  they were drunk when they wrote this article.  much like the sources for the Steele Dossier.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
AUSTRALIA GETS DRUNK, WAKES UP IN NORTH ATLANTIC - Satirewire.com
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TTFK: And once again, the poster shows the failure of the education system by thinking Austria and Australia are the same place.


You've been here 13 years and this is the first time you're seeing this meme?

I hope you don't own any slatted chairs.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have a slatted chair which I rarely use, I wonder if I would get any offers if I put it up on the Fark garage sale thing.
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Every country I don't like is Austria.
 
