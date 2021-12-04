 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Does Betteridge's Law of Headlines apply to MH370? Maybe   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Indian Ocean, Mr Godfrey, lot of testing of this new idea, Atlantic Ocean, Southern Ocean, Theory, Mr Gleave, Ms Nathan  
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't they find pieces of the wreckage? Is it really THAT big of a mystery anymore?
Certainly keep investigating it for closure for families and yeah, super sad whenever there is a tragedy.

But there is no ooga booga mystery like Lost or that Jesus-y Manifest show.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this is on Fark often enough, then maybe once it will be to report the plane found.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"The wreckage could lie as far as 4,000 metres deep "

Easy peasy - barely deeper than the Titanic.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
His assessment seems plausible (factor in/combine data sources not currently crossed with one another) ....and he's not asking for $ to reveal his findings.

If governments want to find the plane (and sort out exactly what happened...crashes almost always yield very valuable data), review the hypothesis.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sasquach: His assessment seems plausible (factor in/combine data sources not currently crossed with one another) ....and he's not asking for $ to reveal his findings.

If governments want to find the plane (and sort out exactly what happened...crashes almost always yield very valuable data), review the hypothesis.


He'll probably ask for money to appear on talk shows though.

I would if I were him, and why not. If he's right, maybe a for TV movie can be made about his search, which he could sell the rights to.
 
