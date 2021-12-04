 Skip to content
 
(Detroit Free Press) That's the way the cookie Crumbleys
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Caught them alive?  That's what they get for not getting help from Alec Baldwin.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Of course they'd be caught alive, they're white.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Have fun in R-9, biatch
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

duppy: [Fark user image 850x111]


I can't wait to see their church photos.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
[grumpycatgood.jpg]
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Police couldn't wait to buy them Burger King.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If they didn't run they might have gotten legal and PR help from the NRA or other RW groups. Now they will likely get a public defender and do some real time.
 
