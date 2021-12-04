 Skip to content
Well, that escalated quickly
1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Well this does explain quite a bit about how their fifteen year old son can decide it's a good idea to take his new handgun to a school and start using it for its intended purpose. These people are complete farkwits.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Original Tweet:

shannonrwatts: According to police scanners, the Crumbleys are now running away from police on foot after ditching their car. Even though a sheriff said earlier that he "intuitively" felt the couple wasn't dangerous, police are now saying they may be heavily armed and considering suicide. https://t.co/P3NBDb0u7k


ohnoanyway.jpg
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
And you are trying to stop their suicides , I guess, because you want the kills for yourself?
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
push their position back into the river and be done with it.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Aussie_As: Well this does explain quite a bit about how their fifteen year old son can decide it's a good idea to take his new handgun to a school and start using it for its intended purpose. These people are complete farkwits.


I half expect to find out that they got all the way there before realizing they couldn't cross over into Canada unvaccinated.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Have a feeling the sheriff's "intuition" would be different if more melanin was involved.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
It's going to be a bit hard to plead not guilty after all this.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Have a feeling the sheriff's "intuition" would be different if more melanin was involved.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

monsatano: Original: Original Tweet:
shannonrwatts: According to police scanners, the Crumbleys are now running away from police on foot after ditching their car. Even though a sheriff said earlier that he "intuitively" felt the couple wasn't dangerous, police are now saying they may be heavily armed and considering suicide. https://t.co/P3NBDb0u7k

ohnoanyway.jpg


"Considering"? I understand they're unsure. Why not try it first and then decide?
 
browneye [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Well it's a quarter after one in the morning as I type this. When I wake up later today, it wouldn't surprise me at all to read that the world's worst parents are dead.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Notabunny: monsatano: Original: Original Tweet:
shannonrwatts: According to police scanners, the Crumbleys are now running away from police on foot after ditching their car. Even though a sheriff said earlier that he "intuitively" felt the couple wasn't dangerous, police are now saying they may be heavily armed and considering suicide. https://t.co/P3NBDb0u7k

ohnoanyway.jpg

"Considering"? I understand they're unsure. Why not try it first and then decide?


"Just the tip."
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I hope they get taken in alive, so the entire family can share a cell.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I'd love to know the Crumbley's stance on abortion, considering they tried to abort their son 15 years after the fact.
 
HempHead
1 hour ago  
Suicide is Painless*


*and saves the cost of a trial
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: And you are trying to stop their suicides , I guess, because you want the kills for yourself?


Nah, they're white.  The pigs will try to save them.
 
Smoking GNU
1 hour ago  

browneye: Well it's a quarter after one in the morning as I type this. When I wake up later today, it wouldn't surprise me at all to read that the world's worst parents are dead.


Pretty sure the police involved will do absolutely everything in their power to keep these people alive and unharmed, for reasons already laid out in the thread.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Hold on. Their lawyer said that they weren't running and were going to give them selves up peacefully when they were safe. and we know a lawyer that's defending MAGAt shiatheads would never just go on the internet and lie.
 
VoiceOfReason499
1 hour ago  
The state is hunting down gun owners. OMG! It's happening! They're coming for our guns! Biden's plan is rolling out! Everybody panic!

/Sarcasm, but I guarantee there are posts on RW social media that read just like that
 
jaivirtualcard
1 hour ago  
Should be interesting what the timeline was

They buy their farking idiot of a son that gun
He said he was fark up the school
They said be a good boy and wait till you are 18
But mommy I wanna do it
Ok lil one but let me think it over
Lil one says fark that shiat and goes all out

/that's a shiatty timeline
// couldn't think of any better
/// parents are farked up as fark
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Who?
 
Lochsteppe
1 hour ago  

Bootleg: I hope they get taken in alive, so the entire family can share a cell.


Two days from now, on the news: "After a local sheriff said he 'intuitively' trusted the parents and their son to not try escaping from the unlocked cell, the trio are now holed up in an abandoned convenience store. According to negotiators, they have demanded to be flown to Texas where they will request asylum."
 
whither_apophis
1 hour ago  

browneye: Well it's a quarter after one in the morning as I type this. When I wake up later today, it wouldn't surprise me at all to read that the world's worst parents are dead.


Will and Jada?
 
VoiceOfReason499
1 hour ago  

Bootleg: I hope they get taken in alive, so the entire family can share a cell.


The Aristocraps?
 
jaivirtualcard
1 hour ago  

Bootleg: I hope they get taken in alive, so the entire family can share a cell.


Why. So they can make more of themselves?
 
daffy
1 hour ago  
Sounds like the apple did not fall far from the tree. They should put them all in a room and seek it shut.
 
C18H27NO3
1 hour ago  
Earlier when their attorney said they were coming back to turn themselves in I figured that it was likely 100% BS.
/We're coming in, pinky-swear so there's no need to go out and actively try to hinder our escape.
//That whole family is farked up.
///They should separate them to 3 different prisons so they never see each other again.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Should be interesting what the timeline was

They buy their farking idiot of a son that gun
He said he was fark up the school
They said be a good boy and wait till you are 18
But mommy I wanna do it
Ok lil one but let me think it over
Lil one says fark that shiat and goes all out

/that's a shiatty timeline
// couldn't think of any better
/// parents are farked up as fark


The actual timeline is much worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Why didn't they just comply?
 
Begoggle
1 hour ago  
Cops sure did bend over backwards to try and cover for them.
Wonder why.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
56 minutes ago  
Crumbleyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyys!

Come out and play-yayyyyyyyyy!

static3.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
54 minutes ago  
This is the worst live-action reenactment of the song "The Way" that I've ever seen.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
54 minutes ago  
It's kind of interesting, between this case, Brian Laundrie, and Kyle Rittenhouse, how some people are just treated so much more differently than other people.
 
Corn_Fed
52 minutes ago  
Not excusing anything at all, but that kid never had a chance. His parents are beyond farked up, and it can't be any surprise he ended up as sociopathic as they are. To hell with that entire rotten family, who sadly are completely typical of a certain elephant-based political ideology in this rapidly-declining country.
 
whereisian
50 minutes ago  
I am understanding that they announced the charges against the parents. Several hours went by. Then, they went to arrest them, but they had already fled?

I think I see the problem here.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
49 minutes ago  
When Alex Jones created the false flag narrative about Sandy Hook, that should have been his death knell. It would have been, in any society not so full of the human shiat of the American Right. Instead, Donald Trump showed up to fellate him, and Joe Rogan, and Tucker Carlson. The breeding biatches, like MTG and Boebert, are still sucking cum out of the carpet in their desperate haste to out-scumbag the men.

Instead, the conservative culture has become a place that celebrates and encourages the death of children, while pretending that their anti-legal-abortion stance prevents abortion, instead of encouraging it.

There is no longer any reason to pretend conservatives are capable of conscience.
 
Snort
49 minutes ago  
This should be fun.

Everyone gets their preconceived notions about  these people reinforced.
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  
There are reports they got arrested in a basement.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
46 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: There are reports they got arrested in a basement.


Pee Wee Herman inconsolable.
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
46 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: There are reports they got arrested in a basement.


At building located at 1111 Bellevue.
 
twenty one characters
45 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: Nick el Ass: There are reports they got arrested in a basement.

At building located at 1111 Bellevue.


Source?
 
jjorsett
45 minutes ago  
Have they checked every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse and doghouse in that area?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
45 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: There are reports they got arrested in a basement.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  

twenty one characters: Nick el Ass: Nick el Ass: There are reports they got arrested in a basement.

At building located at 1111 Bellevue.

Source?


Squid_for_Brains: Nick el Ass: There are reports they got arrested in a basement.

[Fark user image 425x215]


That one.
 
born_yesterday
44 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: The state is hunting down gun owners. OMG! It's happening! They're coming for our guns! Biden's plan is rolling out! Everybody panic!

/Sarcasm, but I guarantee there are posts on RW social media that read just like that


Some even written by Americans
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
43 minutes ago  
Are the guns ok?
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
42 minutes ago  
Same twitter source just updated that they have been caught. I would link it, but I am drunk.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
40 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: VoiceOfReason499: The state is hunting down gun owners. OMG! It's happening! They're coming for our guns! Biden's plan is rolling out! Everybody panic!

/Sarcasm, but I guarantee there are posts on RW social media that read just like that

Some even written by Americans


They haven't had any talking points to repeat. So far it's just snide comments and some clumsy attempts to blame it all on the school.

Oh, and one crisis actor guy.
 
jaivirtualcard
39 minutes ago  
I once had sex in a 1111 basement. I mean burger kings ...
 
twenty one characters
39 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: twenty one characters: Nick el Ass: Nick el Ass: There are reports they got arrested in a basement.

At building located at 1111 Bellevue.

Source?

Squid_for_Brains: Nick el Ass: There are reports they got arrested in a basement.

[Fark user image 425x215]

That one.


I'm having this surreal feeling, where I'm not entirely sure whether I really wanted them to be around to answer for their crimes... This is turning out to be the rare case where the truth is turning out to be fast worse than what I could convince of.
 
