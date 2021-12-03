 Skip to content
 
(Stars and Stripes)   Man gets three years in prison for breaking into U.S. Army Reserve center, stealing armored Humvee for 4-minute joyride. Wow, good thing he didn't attack U.S. Capitol on 1/6, or they'd thrown the book at him   (stripes.com) divider line
4
•       •       •

4 Comments     (+0 »)
lifeslammer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
a 4 min joyride gets you 2,102,400 min in the slammer


Math does not add up. Stick to GTA people
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If all you need is a pair of bolt cutters to circumvent a padlock, I don't consider it "breaking in".
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If all you need is a pair of bolt cutters to circumvent a padlock, I don't consider it "breaking in".


"Cutting in" then?  At any rate, locks only keep honest people out.
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He learned it from video games.
 
