(Smithsonian Magazine)   Does your chewing gum fight COVID-19 on the bedpost overnight?   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you SEEN where people stick their used gum?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice one, subby!

(For those needing a reminder:)

1961 HITS ARCHIVE: Does Your Chewing Gum Lose Its Flavor - Lonnie Donegan
Youtube Lbg0ZBXnuZE
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool concept, and I'd like to have it for cold and flus, too. But I have to admit, I would social distance from anyone chewing gum, anyway. Right after I finished yelling at kids to get off my lawn.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Annie - Chewing Gum [Live On Popworld]
Youtube KTx6enCvQ-M
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

/now with correct thread improvements!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, I was always admonished to not chew gum in the library. Now, I don't know if they've loosened those regulations or librarians just don't want to talk to me, but no one in the library ever tells me to stop chewing found on the bottom of desks anymore.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: When I was a kid, I was always admonished to not chew gum in the library. Now, I don't know if they've loosened those regulations or librarians just don't want to talk to me, but no one in the library ever tells me to stop chewing found on the bottom of desks anymore.


Librarians have had to deal with a lot over the last few decades, between decades of budget cuts, the internet undermining their prestige as the repository of human knowledge, and the dissolution of our social safety net dropping a load of homeless on them. We should be happy that librarians are keeping the system together at all.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
