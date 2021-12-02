 Skip to content
 
(Military Times)   Toyotas of War: When you really need dependable trucks that haul   (militarytimes.com) divider line
carnifex2005
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Heh, worst segue I've ever read.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Also, read the Toyota War wiki article. Tells about how Chad beat Libya with judicious use of their Toyota fleet.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toyota_​W​ar
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
70 Series Land cruiser: Bashed around the outback in various versions.

The 4500 V8 with a manual box is a pretty neat combo, even when attached to a troop carrier bodyshell.

Even the 6's are not too bad

I can see why militias love them, the power/weight is a lot better than most 4wd's and they'll deal with pretty crummy diesel quite well....
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Now THAT'S a cavalry division!
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Those last couple of paragraphs were a kick in the nuts.
 
