"Fentanyl allows the underworld to gain access to what before only drug companies had access to, and that is our American deep love and trust in pills"
    Heroin, Illegal drug trade, Fentanyl pills, illegal drug market, Morphine, Smuggling, MDMA, King County  
posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2021 at 12:20 AM



dionysusaur
4 hours ago  
Because MDMA was never a thing.
Nor was Adderall.
Nor was tabbed Lysergic Acid DiEthylAmide.
Nor Valium
Nor ....
 
kudayta
4 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Nor was tabbed Lysergic Acid DiEthylAmide.


Don't think I ever saw that.

/I must be too old.
//Or too young.
///Everything is hard to determine when Sid is involved
 
a flying monkey made me do it
4 hours ago  
Skills in Pills
Youtube jzEA6hkIqpk
 
Lsherm
3 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Because MDMA was never a thing.
Nor was Adderall.
Nor was tabbed Lysergic Acid DiEthylAmide.
Nor Valium
Nor ....


None of those are opiates. Opioids are highly addictive. Fentanyl is like, the highest level of opioid.
 
vudukungfu
2 hours ago  
Remember the Tylenol scare?

Now condoms are child proofed.

In a society where you have to buy bottles of water.

That are labeled gluten free.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers
2 hours ago  
Mormons LOVE their pills. All kinds of mood stabilizers for the brood mares. They actually believe that if you smoke it, it's bad, but if you take it in a pill, it's prescribed by a doctor!
 
Gubbo
1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Mormons LOVE their pills. All kinds of mood stabilizers for the brood mares. They actually believe that if you smoke it, it's bad, but if you take it in a pill, it's prescribed by a doctor!


I've been wondering if the covid vaccine wouldn't have been an issue if it was a sugar pill
 
fragMasterFlash
36 minutes ago  
♫ Pills Here 2 (L4D Autotuned) | Johnny "WLB" Medlar
Youtube Ncq7PLB6kk0
 
Madman drummers bummers
34 minutes ago  
...and the ones that Mother gives you don't do anything at all.
 
scanman61
33 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I've been wondering if the covid vaccine wouldn't have been an issue if it was a sugar pill

I've been wondering if the covid vaccine wouldn't have been an issue if it was a sugar pill


I remember polio vaccine sugar cubes when I was in elementary school.  Wonder if they'd go for that?

/Yes, I'm old
 
WhippingBoi
33 minutes ago  
Hard drugs are the eraser on God's pencil.
 
Resident Muslim
32 minutes ago  
Ok, what the heck am I looking at here?
*on the phone*
I see two melted-looking blue pills in crappy-looking, blackened aluminum foil.
Do the pills interact with the foil? Are the burned and inhaled? Is that some black gunk they put to stabilize the pills?
 
Resident Muslim
31 minutes ago  

Lsherm: dionysusaur: Because MDMA was never a thing.
Nor was Adderall.
Nor was tabbed Lysergic Acid DiEthylAmide.
Nor Valium
Nor ....

None of those are opiates. Opioids are highly addictive. Fentanyl is like, the highest level of opioid.


So you're saying this is like an opium war?
 
houstondragon
30 minutes ago  
But thank Jeebua that whacky weed is still illegal for all those brown and black folks to keep the prisons filled, right? >.>

The War on Drugs is a giant farking joke when the really dangerous drugs are considered suburban treats.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
30 minutes ago  
If only there were some way to not start taking illegal and highly addictive drugs.....Hmmm...
 
Buck Fiden
25 minutes ago  
Legalize it!
 
BafflerMeal
24 minutes ago  
On its face, fentanyl sucks as a recreational drug. Not because it's not "good" but because the duration of action is so short. This is great for dealers and repeat business I guess, but for the user the high is over much too fast.

/The short duration is one of its medical selling points.
 
snodoubt
23 minutes ago  
FAFO what Pfizer does when people knock off blue pills. Next week they'll announce a partnership with Reynolds wrap for a foil with a long lasting opioid blocker built in.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
21 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: If only there were some way to not start taking highly addictive drugs


You need something post-surgery though, and whatever you're able to save for later is just gravy.
 
melfunction
19 minutes ago  
I am happy that random people don't try to sell me drugs. I don't have to say no. I don't think they have drugs in this town.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
19 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: On its face, fentanyl sucks as a recreational drug. Not because it's not "good" but because the duration of action is so short


Like how long, for instance?
 
gozar_the_destroyer
18 minutes ago  

houstondragon: But thank Jeebua that whacky weed is still illegal for all those brown and black folks to keep the prisons filled, right? >.>

The War on Drugs is a giant farking joke when the really dangerous drugs are considered suburban treats.


Weed is legal in Washington State where the article is from. The station is in Seattle.
 
scanman61
16 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: If only there were some way to not start taking illegal and highly addictive drugs.....Hmmm...


Yes, the whole drug problem is only because those people are just so weak
 
RogermcAllen
16 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: If only there were some way to not start taking illegal and highly addictive drugs.....Hmmm...


Yea, time to start slapping dentists.  Most people get their first hit of opiates as children getting their wisdom teeth pulled.


It is the perfect storm:
The oral surgeons make their money by churning and burning, so it is in their best interest to over prescribe opiates so the patient doesn't come back complaining about pain.
Kids just take the pills even if they don't need them because the doctor and their mom said so.
Developing brains get hooked.
Well, I've got a few leftover and Fred from gym class said he'd give me $XX for the rest...
 
zerkalo
12 minutes ago  
It's warfare then. asymmetrical yet the same. Some dare ask where it all comes from
 
jaivirtualcard
7 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Remember the Tylenol scare?

Now condoms are child proofed.

In a society where you have to buy bottles of water.

That are labeled gluten free.


Don't condoms make you child proof?
 
BafflerMeal
4 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Like how long, for instance?

Like how long, for instance?


~ hour IV, ~ 2 hours IM.  What is great about it is how quickly it is metabolized even after medium to long term use.  It was our preferred DoC from neonates to the elderly.

This doesn't speak to the patches and other delayed dose designs.
 
