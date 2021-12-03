 Skip to content
(CTV News)   What-a-pisser.peeng
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...police say he exposed himself and urinated on unpaid items...Christopher Lawrence Tomiuk, 41, was arrested and charged with uttering threats..."

We all know it's not a good look to pump up the alleged perp, but I do not take any umbrage at his effort to call attention to a vowel which is decidedly underused.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
None of the charges have been tested in court.

What does that even mean?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Usually unnecessarily ugly upon unimpressed urbanites
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Y?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

He has been arrested and charged, but not been to trial so his guilt is still legally in question

/innocent until proven guilty
 
