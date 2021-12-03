 Skip to content
(CBC)   Dave no longer needs a kidney   (cbc.ca) divider line
20
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's why I woke up in a bathtub full of ice-water with a note taped to my forehead.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dave's not here, man.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's when his eventual donor, Nancy Langlois, reached out. She signed up to be an anonymous donor after seeing a billboard that said "Dave needs a kidney."

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just out of curiosity what kinds of risk does one put themself in by giving away one kidney. I know you don't die and can function the same but there must be some other risks right? Like if the one that you have fails or gets less optimal?
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, everybody, I've got good news and bad news.  The good news is, Dave no longer needs a kidney!  The bad news...
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Dave's not here, man.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "She said she donated "because I could."

I donated a kidney to a stranger 17 years ago so I'm getting a kick outta these responses. Because I could is a wonderful reason to donate. Love her.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JRoo: So that's why I woke up in a bathtub full of ice-water with a note taped to my forehead.


thilllogistics.comView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mathers' wife applied to be an organ donor in 2019, but wasn't eligible.

I would like to know more about this. Do they mean "wasn't eligible" as in wasn't compatible to donate directly or "too unhealthy to donate?" Because it it's only the former, she could have done a swap.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Just out of curiosity what kinds of risk does one put themself in by giving away one kidney. I know you don't die and can function the same but there must be some other risks right? Like if the one that you have fails or gets less optimal?


There are risks, but they're unlikely to happen.
https://weillcornell.org/services/kid​n​ey-and-pancreas-transplantation/living​-donor-kidney-center/about-the-program​/risks-and-benefits-of-living-donation​
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Just out of curiosity what kinds of risk does one put themself in by giving away one kidney. I know you don't die and can function the same but there must be some other risks right? Like if the one that you have fails or gets less optimal?


As someone who received a deceased donor kidney, but had two friends getting tested to donate, I can tell you that the testing is VERY thorough; probably the best physical that you will ever get.  Once all of the testing has happened and you have been deemed healthy enough to donate, most likely living on one kidney won't be a bother and you probably won't ever know the difference.

As a recipient, I live on one kidney and other than the handful of pills that I take daily to convince my immune system to ignore that thing in the corner of my abdomen (the donated kidney goes up front in the lower part of your belly), I live a completely normal life now.
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Was it tasty?
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Mathers' wife applied to be an organ donor in 2019, but wasn't eligible.

I would like to know more about this. Do they mean "wasn't eligible" as in wasn't compatible to donate directly or "too unhealthy to donate?" Because it it's only the former, she could have done a swap.


To donate, there is the obvious blood type check, but there are a lot of other things that they look at in the donor to see how well they match the biological make up of the recipient.  That is why twins are usually awesome for donor-recipient pairs.  

There is the option of the "pass it down the line" form of donation, but there needs to be someone at the end of the line to donate to the original recipient or it won't work.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: what kind of risk does one put themself in by giving away one kidney?

Like if the one that you have left fails...


With any luck, you'll be able to find a healthy donor who's as blase' over their vital components as you were.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Is Canada missing a couple of whales by any chance?
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Just out of curiosity what kinds of risk does one put themself in by giving away one kidney. I know you don't die and can function the same but there must be some other risks right? Like if the one that you have fails or gets less optimal?


No risk. Kidneys are like livers: if you lose one, another simply grows back.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Dave's not here, man.


Yeah, I thought it was a sad ending.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is not one of the Daves I know.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lovesandwich: Fear the Clam: Mathers' wife applied to be an organ donor in 2019, but wasn't eligible.

I would like to know more about this. Do they mean "wasn't eligible" as in wasn't compatible to donate directly or "too unhealthy to donate?" Because it it's only the former, she could have done a swap.

To donate, there is the obvious blood type check, but there are a lot of other things that they look at in the donor to see how well they match the biological make up of the recipient.  That is why twins are usually awesome for donor-recipient pairs.


Yeah, I know about HLA matching. What I meant was they never mentioned why she couldn't contribute to the system, if not her husband.

There is the option of the "pass it down the line" form of donation, but there needs to be someone at the end of the line to donate to the original recipient or it won't work.

Yes. That's why there are sophisticated algorithms to calculate kidney donor chains, rather than just having randos advertise on billboards.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
