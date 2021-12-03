 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(VT Digger)   Pro Tip: If you're going to kidnap a 16-year-old girl and attempt to smuggle her across the border, get a Covid test first. Or, you know, don't kidnap people   (vtdigger.org) divider line
5
    More: Dumbass, United States, Christopher Constanzo, Judge, Lawyer, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border, Convenience store, Supreme Court of the United States  
•       •       •

152 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2021 at 11:17 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just hire a prostitute, dude.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, Costanzo
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That store is good for clean restrooms and good coffee
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
String him up by the balls for a week, castrate him, and then send him to prison.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You don't flee to Canada because law enforcement is well paid and the bureaucracy is functional just look at how his plan was foiled simply by not having a Covid test. If he'd tried to cross over into Mexico you could probably skip the Covid test with a $50 bribe.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.