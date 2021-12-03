 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The N95 mask you bought on Amazon is probably a useless knockoff, but you bought it from Amazon, so that fact should have been obvious
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bought a case in '18
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1. Is there a problem of counterfeit N95's, or just KN95's?  Are the KN95's counterfeit, or just not accredited as N95?

2. Isn't a bad KN95 better than the chintzy blue disposable paper masks, or the cloth one you haven't washed since Jun 2020?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got mine at AliExpress so I'm good, right?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Still better than nothing.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

KN95 masks are not NIOSH certified and not up to the same filtration standard as N95.
https://www.popularmechanics.com/scie​n​ce/health/a35383193/n95-vs-kn95-mask-d​ifferences/

If you have a rated surgical mask is it probably better than then kn95 but a kn95 will be better than rando blue mask or a cloth one.

Don't buy anything made in china as it will likely be counterfeit.

Sites I have used to get genuine n95s are:
https://www.industrialsafetyproducts.​c​om/disposable-respirators/
https://www.grainger.com/category/saf​e​ty/respiratory-protection/disposable-r​espirators-masks?filters=shopItemsBy&s​hopItemsBy=Country+of+Origin%3A+US
https://www.mcmaster.com/respirators/​d​isposable-respirators/
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
and for when shiat really hits the fan.

https://www.amazon.com/MIRA-SAFETY-Ce​r​tified-Respirator-Professional/dp/B08D​FPNG7P/
https://www.amazon.com/Certified-filt​e​r-Longest-shelf-life/dp/B07XNSMBH5/
https://www.amazon.com/MXBAOHENG-Resi​s​tant-Radiation-flameproof-Firefighter/​dp/B07STZ4X1S/?th=1
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been paranoid about masks since the start of all this, but a general rule of thumb is that anything that doesn't have rubber bands going around the back of your head isn't great. It can be better than other masks, but without that wraparound you aren't getting a full "95" experience.

I still buy the KN95 masks for quick outside trips or to give away. It's better than nothing.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

That's pretty much my source for almost everything safety and janitorial at my museum.  City Hall wants us to use Amazon, but fark that.  I don't shop personally at Amazon, I won't give taxpayer money to Amazon.  Grainger verifies the stuff they sell, Amazon doesn't.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything is better than nothing.

And you're almost certainly wearing your legit N95 mask wrong anyway
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

its not that hard to fit test at home. It might not be hospital level but as long as you buy the right size mask for your face and make sure it seals around your cheeks and chin and that the nose bridge doesn't fog up your glasses you have a good enough seal to get proper filtration.

theres this https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc​/artic​les/PMC7642972/ but one of the testing methods is to put a bag over your head. take that advice at your own risk lol.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought some 3M N95s from Amazon last week. If they are fake, they're pretty good ones.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I just smelled my own face and it smells like C.Morgan 100 proof plus various farts.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

To three significant digits, all KN95 masks are trash. They're not fakes, they're not counterfeit, the "standard" they adhere to is basically "wet cardboard is good enough."

And you can't trust N95 either. Too many liars, the feds don't really care anymore, but at least the standard was honest.

And if you're buying anything from Amazon expecting it to protect you? You've already lost.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
khitsicker: Don't buy anything made in china as it will likely be counterfeit.

the N95s I bought were made in Taiwan so I'm good
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was just noticing during a purchase unrelated to masks that Amazon is 80% bullshiat knockoffs and third party resales of shiat bots harvested from Amazon and I have to ask: was it ALWAYS like this or was Amazon actually good at some point
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Joke's on you, subby, got my N95 at Dollar Tree
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The masks aren't there to protect you. They're there to reduce the chance of spreading it to others by reducing the range of your spit infested breath.

If you want personal protection, wear a respiratory with the correct filter cartridges.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Man, you guys just keep loading ammo into that GOP belt fed machine gun of bollocks.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Umm.

Those cartridges are labeled N95. Unless they're N100, P95 or P100.

So, stop being stupid, people can see you.
 
Gough
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The respirator has an exhaust valve, making it not appropriate to prevent the spread of disease.   Respirators certified for health-care settings don't have exhaust valves.

If it really hits the fan, I've got a stash of P-100 masks, better than those N-95s.
 
caljar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I bought books from amazon back in the 90's.  they were good back then.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Say again?I'm sorry Mr. Scientist, I couldn't hear you over my dystopian fabulousness
yourmindyourworld.comView Full Size
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jesus, the N95 vs KN95 has been beat to death for 18 months now.

If you don't understand the K means "krappy", you deserve to get whatever infection you get.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

From what I heard, emphasis "heard", some of these cheapo masks have dangerous unapproved filtering material which can go into your respiratory system and fark you up real good.
 
skyotter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Joke's on them, I got mine through an ad here on Fark.
 
Creoena
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mine is pretty good...it says anti-virus on it and everything.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

A lot of the old Russian surplus gas mask filters use friable asbestos as the filter media.

Keeps you alive today as a military grunt, who gives a shiat after you're out for 30 years
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

In my opinion, it's been a steady decline in quality. Amazon went from a virtual big box store to a virtual flea market. They're still coasting on the reputation they had a decade ago. I finally canceled my Prime last month and have no intention of shopping there again.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I stay outdoors.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The respirator has an exhaust valve, making it not appropriate to prevent the spread of disease.   Respirators certified for health-care settings don't have exhaust valves.

If it really hits the fan, I've got a stash of P-100 masks, better than those N-95s.


this was more or less a joke post.... buuuuuuut CBRN > p100, by many factors.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

This hypothesis has been debunked at this point.  Covid is spread by aerosol.  It is airborne. More than just a primitive spit-catcher is needed to effectively stop it.  It also is why hand washing and wiping down groceries is not stopping covid.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I bought a box of disposable KN95 masks when Omicron started being reported in the US. Even if they are knockoffs they definitely works better than the multilayer cotton masks I've been using since when that was the only thing available to us non-essential folks.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A short concise article, nice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

this reminds me of when my mother in law said it was actually the sunscreen that was going to give you cancer
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: I stay outdoors.


Homeless?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nope, kns could be made from compressed black mold spores - so long as they hit certain filtering thresholds.

KN masks aren't worth it, leave them to the countries that make them.
 
