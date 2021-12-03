 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   PEI calls for massive airlift of Compound W as potato wart discovered in crops   (saltwire.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ireland and Idaho on high alert.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm in Wisconsin and I'm on high alert... wait I'm not high yet. I shouldn't actually post this
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The best thing that could possibly happen for humanity is the death of the potato.

Maybe not best. Top three though.
 
brilett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikefinch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
this is...\problematic. for trade relations. Supposed to be putting tariffs on that shiat,

Yeah the Cops have been lookin for the son of a gun
That's been rippin the tar off the 401
They know the name on the truck shines up in the sun
"Green Gables."
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They better start eating then. Lots of poutine I guess.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bud the Spud inconsolable.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Great. Weather, disease, and now famine.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Call me when the PEI mussels are in jeopardy, until then I have Idaho for my potato (and potatoe!) needs.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Potato wart" isn't a Letterkenny insult, but it should be
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sweet, adding potato famine to my 2022 bingo card.
 
