Are you blind Jarod?
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Funny as fark
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol everyone needs a friend like that
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get jabbed in your non-jacking arm.

Trust me.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an absolute teenage conversation! LOL
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is JAROD this guy's pronunciation of Jared?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Is JAROD this guy's pronunciation of Jared?

[Fark user image 780x332]


It's more like jaROD.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Is JAROD this guy's pronunciation of Jared?

[Fark user image 780x332]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkhole [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Blind?  Not yet, but I did buy some reader glasses the other day.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Anyone wanna transcribe that?

My screen reader doesn't like Twitter...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just because people say a thing does not make it true.
 
Watubi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Funny?  Yes.  Do I believe any of these "I overheard" posts?  No
 
Tracianne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Anyone wanna transcribe that?

My screen reader doesn't like Twitter...



Walking Chester. 2 teenage boys walking to school ahead of us.
Boy 1: You haven't been jabbed yet?
Boy 2: Well, some people say it's bad for you.  
Boy 1:  Oh fark. They used to say you'd go blind if you whacked off. ARE YOU BLIND JAROD?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bullshiat that never happened often makes the best stories.
 
smokewon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Just get jabbed in your non-jacking arm.

Trust me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smokewon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Shoot. Well hearing a joke twice makes them realer I heard.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Thank you for your thoughtfulness, but I was actually making a crass joke.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That story is one hundred percent believable and nothing less, now excuse me while I abscond with my wife, Morgan Fairchild.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Farkhole: Blind?  Not yet, but I did buy some reader glasses the other day.


Halloween costume idea # 139:  dark glasses, white cane, furry gloves, lube bandolier
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Just get jabbed in your non-jacking arm.

Trust me.


What? No, this is horrible advice. My doctor specifically told me the best way to avoid painful side effects from the vaccine was to move your arm around a lot after getting it.

/worked great for the second shot
 
Tracianne
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Thank you for your thoughtfulness, but I was actually making a crass joke.


whoops that whooshed right over my head lol
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Of course, this had to be posted by a reverend.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Watubi: Funny?  Yes.  Do I believe any of these "I overheard" posts?  No


I've overheard kiddos saying incredibly funny stuff, many times.  I don't see anything unbelievable here.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jeeze, all you cynical farks...

You really think someone would do that? Just go on the Internet and make something up?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

markie_farkie: Just get jabbed in your non-jacking arm.

Trust me.


You have a non jacking arm?

I got "I know what I'm doing arm" and "clumsy stranger but eager" arm.
 
