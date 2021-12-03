 Skip to content
(NBC News)   "We're trying to avoid a Florida." Aren't we all?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
28
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm beginning to think Waukesha is a shiat hole
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wisconsin may be the Florida of the Great Lakes.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BuckTurgidson: Wisconsin may be the Florida of the Great Lakes.


It's half full of people who would fit right in in Florida, and half full of just kinda slow people.

It could be annexed by Canada and be their Florida.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheeseaholic: BuckTurgidson: Wisconsin may be the Florida of the Great Lakes.

It's half full of people who would fit right in in Florida, and half full of just kinda slow people.

It could be annexed by Canada and be their Florida.


They already got a few qualifying areas
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many farking idiots that we need to live with.
Humanity is doomed.

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BuckTurgidson: Wisconsin may be the Florida of the Great Lakes.


Wisconsin is going to introduce sharks into Lake Michigan.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it doesn't take a lot of smarts to make good beer and cheese.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I guess it doesn't take a lot of smarts to make good beer and cheese.


The yeasts do all the hard work.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wisconsin is beautiful and diverse and wild and under-explored and valuable.

Wisconsin State House is a buncha unrepentant irredeemable nazi stupid bigots, but let's just move forward past that if we can, they don't know better because they never even thought to try to be read a book so have some empathy.

I'm certainly not the first to observe the UP is America's only detachable penis.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BuckTurgidson: Wisconsin may be the Florida of the Great Lakes.


LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tiga [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BuckTurgidson: Wisconsin may be the Florida of the Great Lakes.


Wouldn't that be Michigan, home to everyone's favorite fake redneck, Kid Rock?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering ~1,000 people/day are moving to Florida, I think you are quite wrong, Subby
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How much more can Waukesha take right now?" she asked.

Where's Black Panther?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tiga: BuckTurgidson: Wisconsin may be the Florida of the Great Lakes.

Wouldn't that be Michigan, home to everyone's favorite fake redneck, Kid Rock?


Waukesha.

No. It's not Michigan.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Considering ~1,000 people/day are moving to Florida, I think you are quite wrong, Subby


Stupid people moving to a stupid place does not equate to a vindication of being intelligence.
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tiga: BuckTurgidson: Wisconsin may be the Florida of the Great Lakes.

Wouldn't that be Michigan, home to everyone's favorite fake redneck, Kid Rock?


Not since he moved to Nashville, Tennessee.
 
BigChad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm flying to Milwaukee next week so I'm getting a kick out of these replies...
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MrScruffles: Stupid people moving to a stupid place does not equate to a vindication of being intelligence.


Nice sentence intelligence guy.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I'm beginning to think Waukesha is a shiat hole


It's the only liberal place in Wuakesha County (read:poor. Read again, surrounded by cosmetic surgury doctors, chicago businesmen, lawyers, and wall street babies. Very bootstraps, such white, clap). So once again, liberals ruin everything! Harumph!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MrScruffles: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Considering ~1,000 people/day are moving to Florida, I think you are quite wrong, Subby

Stupid people moving to a stupid place does not equate to a vindication of being intelligence.


You mean a place with relatively affordable housing, low taxes, nice weather, beaches, outdoor activities, etc. Yeah......tough place to live.
I moved back to Florida three years ago. I don't give the politics a thought here. I'm just enjoying my life. I have a nice house, nice cars, a solid business I own, paid off my student loans. Life is good.
Not sure where you live, but you probably have stupid people all around you. Chances are, you might be one of those stupid people.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: BuckTurgidson: Wisconsin may be the Florida of the Great Lakes.

It's half full of people who would fit right in in Florida, and half full of just kinda slow people.

It could be annexed by Canada and be their Florida.


Noooooo
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: cheeseaholic: BuckTurgidson: Wisconsin may be the Florida of the Great Lakes.

It's half full of people who would fit right in in Florida, and half full of just kinda slow people.

It could be annexed by Canada and be their Florida.

They already got a few qualifying areas


In Alberta
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: MrScruffles: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Considering ~1,000 people/day are moving to Florida, I think you are quite wrong, Subby

Stupid people moving to a stupid place does not equate to a vindication of being intelligence.

You mean a place with relatively affordable housing, low taxes, nice weather, beaches, outdoor activities, etc. Yeah......tough place to live.
I moved back to Florida three years ago. I don't give the politics a thought here. I'm just enjoying my life. I have a nice house, nice cars, a solid business I own, paid off my student loans. Life is good.
Not sure where you live, but you probably have stupid people all around you. Chances are, you might be one of those stupid people.


I seem to recall you biatching about the idiots refusing to comply with your covid rules at your practice not that long ago. To the point that you wanted to sell it and move. But now you're okay with staying in Florida? Some conviction there.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: MrScruffles: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Considering ~1,000 people/day are moving to Florida, I think you are quite wrong, Subby

Stupid people moving to a stupid place does not equate to a vindication of being intelligence.

You mean a place with relatively affordable housing, low taxes, nice weather, beaches, outdoor activities, etc. Yeah......tough place to live.
I moved back to Florida three years ago. I don't give the politics a thought here. I'm just enjoying my life. I have a nice house, nice cars, a solid business I own, paid off my student loans. Life is good.
Not sure where you live, but you probably have stupid people all around you. Chances are, you might be one of those stupid people.

I seem to recall you biatching about the idiots refusing to comply with your covid rules at your practice not that long ago. To the point that you wanted to sell it and move. But now you're okay with staying in Florida? Some conviction there.


The anti-maskers have left my practice. Things have settled here. My patients all comply with my mask rules.
It was frustrating, but I worked through it. I would have lost my shirt had I sold my business.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: MrScruffles: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Considering ~1,000 people/day are moving to Florida, I think you are quite wrong, Subby

Stupid people moving to a stupid place does not equate to a vindication of being intelligence.

You mean a place with relatively affordable housing, low taxes, nice weather, beaches, outdoor activities, etc. Yeah......tough place to live.
I moved back to Florida three years ago. I don't give the politics a thought here. I'm just enjoying my life. I have a nice house, nice cars, a solid business I own, paid off my student loans. Life is good.
Not sure where you live, but you probably have stupid people all around you. Chances are, you might be one of those stupid people.

I seem to recall you biatching about the idiots refusing to comply with your covid rules at your practice not that long ago. To the point that you wanted to sell it and move. But now you're okay with staying in Florida? Some conviction there.


He's white and paying less taxes.

How GQP is that?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Don't Gunshine My State"

Wait, I'm in Wisconsin.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I looked at this place on Google Maps.
What a weird building.
The neighborhood is normal with normal houses and stuff, and then this random 6 story building in the middle of the street.
I'm sure the neighbors would be glad if it collapsed (with nobody in it).
 
