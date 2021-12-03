 Skip to content
(ABC News)   The old reverse Bambi   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why can't these crazy assholes just off themselves?
Leave the rest of us out of your crazy ass shiat.
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Isn't this a repeat from last week?
 
668NeighborOfTheBeast
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice headline subby!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Comparatively speaking, where he is now is likely much better than the hell he was in for living with that woman.

Mental health needs to be more of a priority.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Quite logical within the tenets of Christianity.  Don't know why more parents don't love their children enough to send them to heaven.
 
scanman61
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Religion is such a civilizing influence
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
People get upset about the hunters killing Bambi, but it's important to remember they also ate her.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fano: Isn't this a repeat from last week?


This one's a mother who shot her son. Last week was a father who shot his daughter.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hey she has a right to bear arms against tyrants, and kids can be absolute monsters at that age
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I expect Republicans to rush to the mother's defense for her religious freedom and right to parent how she sees fit.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ibmab?
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Fano: Isn't this a repeat from last week?

This one's a mother who shot her son. Last week was a father who shot his daughter.


Starcrossed.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Hey dear?"
"Yeah, mom?"
"I KNEW IT!"
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

foo monkey: People get upset about the hunters killing Bambi, but it's important to remember they also ate her.


Bambi's mom was female. Bambi was...strangely...male.
 
Birnone
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mary Rosborough's brother told police his sister shot the boy Thanksgiving Day after going deer hunting and was trying to reload the gun when he tackled her

I was momentarily confused when I read that. I thought her brother was saying she went deer hunting, came back, shot the son, and was in the process of reloading the rifle when the son tackled her.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fano: Isn't this a repeat from last week?


It's the US.

Probably not.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ZMugg: foo monkey: People get upset about the hunters killing Bambi, but it's important to remember they also ate her.

Bambi's mom was female. Bambi was...strangely...male.


a female gave birth to a male? what sorcery is this?

😉
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
God bless us all everyone, and can I have some more please, sir.
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"You can be who you choose to be"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: Quite logical within the tenets of Christianity.  Don't know why more parents don't love their children enough to send them to heaven.


Have you met children?
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Current champs of the annual "Awkward Family Thanksgiving Get-together".
 
GreenSun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Joke's on her, there is only nothingness after death.
 
Iczer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Okay, there were a number more than I anticipated that would have worked better, but this was too funny not to post.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Another successful use of a firearm.

Killed that kid just like it was designed to.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What a Reverse Bambi might look like:

Whitetail Deer attacks Hunter
Youtube LNGGbozilko
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought a reverse bambi is when the hunter's mother is killed by a fawn...
 
delysid25
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Holy crap. I can't even imagine trying to tackle my sister after watching her shoot my nephew. That is an automatic medical marijuana prescription for life situation
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She is definitely mentally ill.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Birnone: Mary Rosborough's brother told police his sister shot the boy Thanksgiving Day after going deer hunting and was trying to reload the gun when he tackled her

I was momentarily confused when I read that. I thought her brother was saying she went deer hunting, came back, shot the son, and was in the process of reloading the rifle when the son tackled her.


Me too, I was impressed that the son tackled her after being shot.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
D'oh!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is the gun okay?
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
God works in mysterious ways.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Fano: Isn't this a repeat from last week?

This one's a mother who shot her son. Last week was a father who shot his daughter.


One of those rare American tragedies which happen only on days ending in "y".
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Birnone: Mary Rosborough's brother told police his sister shot the boy Thanksgiving Day after going deer hunting and was trying to reload the gun when he tackled her

I was momentarily confused when I read that. I thought her brother was saying she went deer hunting, came back, shot the son, and was in the process of reloading the rifle when the son tackled her.


Me too.  "Damn, that was one tough little SOB!" was my first thought.
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mommy Deerest?
 
