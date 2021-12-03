 Skip to content
(The Indian Express) 😂 was the most popular emoji of 2021, you'll get over it 🙃
24
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺
🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕
💩💩💩💩💩
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: 🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺
🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕
💩💩💩💩💩


How'd you get my day planner?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rest of the list:

🍆🍑

🦴🌮

👉👌
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽


🤔


🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep all my favorites here. In fairness, many of them are not technically emojis.  And in actuality, they aren't real "emojis" at all.  That is, you cannot type a code on your keyboard and it auto-replaces with a graphic.

They are more like graphic representations of emojis that can be used the same way.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know why that party horn got so widely used.  Discord.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense because it's also the most over-used.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Makes sense because it's also the most over-used.


🙄
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark is the closest I come to social media, but even I recognize that face.
I hate it.
 
woodjf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🤜🎾.   🙋♂❓👨🔧🔩
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loris: jim32rr: 🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺
🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕
💩💩💩💩💩

How'd you get my day planner?


Close your curtains  .... later
🤪
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
:P

Mr. Licky, the most erotic of the Spartan Emoticons, slurps your moist tearful distress to completion and asks for nothing in return because that's just the kind of emoticon that he or she depending on your preference, is.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure we will.
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oops! I thought that was "crying from laughing so hard".. looks like I got some explaining to do.
 
Creoena
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I have just one emoji for people attempting to use emojis when communicating with me.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Like they tell three-year-olds, use your words
 
mononymous
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
🧒❤👧❤💑
🍺🍷👅🍆👅🍑 👉👌
💎🤵👰🏡👶
🙆♀🎲🎰💸
🔪🩸🧟♀👶💀⚰
🚓👮⚖🙍♂
🧒👨🍆🍆
 
woodjf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nothing but filth with these emojis.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
 (╥_╥) personal favorite.
 
smokewon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mononymous: 🧒❤👧❤💑
🍺🍷👅🍆👅🍑 👉👌
💎🤵👰🏡👶
🙆♀🎲🎰💸
🔪🩸🧟♀👶💀⚰
🚓👮⚖🙍♂
🧒👨🍆🍆


So much time used on that but somehow not wasted. Impressive.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Creoena: I have just one emoji for people attempting to use emojis when communicating with me.

[Fark user image image 256x192]

/Like they tell three-year-olds, use your words


Your attitude reminds of celebrities on Wired's Auto Complete Interview.
Too many of them answer like they don't understand how Google auto Complete works. And they think it's funny or edgy or they just have chip on their shoulder.
What's really interesting is some stars can actually answer questions.
The world is interesting when Dolly Parton is tons my savvy and capable.
Unlike you and other stars.
 
AstroParticle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
(ノಠ益ಠ)ノ彡┻━┻
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Creoena: I have just one emoji for people attempting to use emojis when communicating with me.

[Fark user image image 256x192]

/Like they tell three-year-olds, use your words


TLDR: intelligence is being able to talk to people even with language road blocks.
So that one can achieve goals.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

