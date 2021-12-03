 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Yet another BMW gets its windows smashed out by firefighters after its owner parked in front of a fire hydrant. I guess BMW stand for Break Mofo's Windows   (yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, New York City, Fire hydrant, Firefighter, BMW drivers parking, Manhattan, Automobile, Device driver, front of hydrants  
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Backdraft Hydrant Scene
Youtube uTWvE7TdjuE
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And an M-series, too.

Owner must be extra-douchey.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: And an M-series, too.

Owner must be extra-douchey.


He didn't seem to think leaving it parked in front of a hydrant for four days was a big deal, so yes, he's extra douchey.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"The battery in the key fob died"

It's got a key for the lock, dumbass.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We always called them big monkey weenies
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They could have just ran the hose over the car. No need to smash the win...

HAHAHAHAHA! I almost made it through the whole sentence. F that guy.
 
whidbey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was actually shocked to hear they did that as a general rule.  Bummer for the dumbass who parks there.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I love this sooooo much!
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: They could have just ran the hose over the car. No need to smash the win...

HAHAHAHAHA! I almost made it through the whole sentence. F that guy.


Is true, though. They wanted to fark the car up. No sympathy from me though.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I bet his insurance company will reject his claim as he broke the law when the damage occurred.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
During the summer, it's okay if I park my Jeep next to a fire hydrant because the top is off and I have low-profile doors.

/Kidding.
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Friend of mine claimed he saw this happen in San Francisco.  BMW was parked at a hydrant, fire department did this, running their hoses through the car.  Those hoses/fittings are not necessarily the tightest either, interior of the car got absolutely drenched.  When the owner finally approached after the fire department had packed up the police officer standing next to it looked at him and simply said, "it's impounded."

Meaning it went to an impound yard, wet inside with windows that couldn't close, in a city with pretty nasty weather at times, probably out at the waterfront on land that the city had obtained cheap after the commercial wharves saw a reduction in business at the port.  That car was FARKED.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
After reading this article, I just about spit my caviar out at the audacity of the fire department for damaging another person's property. This kind of thuggery can not exist in a civil society. That's why I'll be taking my yacht to the Maldives this winter, away from all this barbarism.
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CasperImproved: I bet his insurance company will reject his claim as he broke the law when the damage occurred.


Hopefully.
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CasperImproved: I bet his insurance company will reject his claim as he broke the law when the damage occurred.


If you're breaking the law when your car gets damaged insurance companies are ... less than enthusiastic ... about paying out. He was absolutely breaking the law.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

anuran: CasperImproved: I bet his insurance company will reject his claim as he broke the law when the damage occurred.

If you're breaking the law when your car gets damaged insurance companies are ... less than enthusiastic ... about paying out. He was absolutely breaking the law.


Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Thosw: "The battery in the key fob died"

It's got a key for the lock, dumbass.


It might, it might not. My dad's car has a fob but no key.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: They could have just ran the hose over the car. No need to smash the win...

HAHAHAHAHA! I almost made it through the whole sentence. F that guy.

Is true, though. They wanted to fark the car up. No sympathy from me though.


Got to keep the line straight, they cannot risk a kink developing in the hose. The fluid must flow.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: During the summer, it's okay if I park my Jeep next to a fire hydrant because the top is off and I have low-profile doors.

/Kidding.


A Jeep? Two firefighters will just tip it up on end or roll it downhill.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This guy again?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: Thosw: "The battery in the key fob died"

It's got a key for the lock, dumbass.

It might, it might not. My dad's car has a fob but no key.


Regardless, he chose to park in front of the hydrant - and he had four days to go to Walmart and get a battery. Serves the idiot right.
 
whidbey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

anuran: CasperImproved: I bet his insurance company will reject his claim as he broke the law when the damage occurred.

If you're breaking the law when your car gets damaged insurance companies are ... less than enthusiastic ... about paying out. He was absolutely breaking the law.


But I'm A SOVEREIGN CITIZEN.  I WILL NOT BE SILENCED!
 
mikalmd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Broke my wallet ..
 
Excelsior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: Thosw: "The battery in the key fob died"

It's got a key for the lock, dumbass.

It might, it might not. My dad's car has a fob but no key.



That would seem to be a really stupid move from the car manufacturer's point of view.
FWIW, some cars like the toyota Prius have a miniature physical key inside the fob, in case the battery dies on you:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Side thought: I always wondered what would happen if the car belonged to a Very Important Person, like a governor's kid or a diplomat or something. Would the firefighters be forced to apologize?

/I'm not saying they should have to apologize; I'm saying rich and powerful assholes are dicks.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: Thosw: "The battery in the key fob died"

It's got a key for the lock, dumbass.

It might, it might not. My dad's car has a fob but no key.


Are you sure? It's not obvious on my Honda but there is a mechanical key inside the fob and a covered lock on the driver's side door handle. Once you're inside there's a passive RFID sensor to start the engine.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They guy knew that he'd parked in front of the hydrant.  I would cut most people a little slack over the black hydrant and the unpainted curb.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: grumpfuff: Thosw: "The battery in the key fob died"

It's got a key for the lock, dumbass.

It might, it might not. My dad's car has a fob but no key.

Regardless, he chose to park in front of the hydrant - and he had four days to go to Walmart and get a battery. Serves the idiot right.


Oh, no argument about that from me.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: grumpfuff: Thosw: "The battery in the key fob died"

It's got a key for the lock, dumbass.

It might, it might not. My dad's car has a fob but no key.

Are you sure? It's not obvious on my Honda but there is a mechanical key inside the fob and a covered lock on the driver's side door handle. Once you're inside there's a passive RFID sensor to start the engine.


If it had a key, it would be pointless. There's no keyholes anywhere.
 
