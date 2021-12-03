 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Unfortunately, Ralphie from "A Christmas Story" has turned to a life of crime   (kiro7.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After being caught, the man told reporters "Oh, fudge!"
 
Oak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yeah, he's gonna be the next Mysterio.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He forgot to drink his Ovaltine.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, after the Little Orphan Annie decoder ring incident, what else could we expect.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he did spend his childhood obsessed with a gun.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate that movie so I say throw the book at him.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like a pink nightmare!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When going out to shoplift, make sure to wear something that will draw attention to you.

DarkSoulNoHope: He forgot to drink his Ovaltine.


I only learned the origin of that recently, I thought a Farker came out with it.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
zeldadungeon.netView Full Size
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he attempted to flee the area

not hopped away?
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut up, Randy.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: I hate that movie so I say throw the book at him.


How does it feel to be a soulless killjoy?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Inaditch: daffy: I hate that movie so I say throw the book at him.

How does it feel to be a soulless killjoy?


Pretty good, thanks.
 
smokewon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LawPD: Shut up, Randy.


Bob and Tom brought me here.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fun fact: The actor who played Ralphie still has that bunny suit.
 
freetomato
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Fun fact: The actor who played Ralphie still has that bunny suit.


He also grew up to be smokin' hot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Daddy's gonna kill Ralphie!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

freetomato: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Fun fact: The actor who played Ralphie still has that bunny suit.

He also grew up to be smokin' hot.

[Fark user image 300x400]


So you're saying you want to be his Red Rider?
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And now Black Bart, YOU GET YOURS!
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: He looks like a pink nightmare!


...Like a deranged Easter Bunny.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Inaditch: How does it feel to be a soulless killjoy?

Pretty good, thanks.


Ackschyually, if your soul is dark then you can't technically be soulless, so how would you know how it feels?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: After being caught, the man told reporters "Oh, fudge!"


Narrator: but he didn't really say fudge.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Oak: Well, yeah, he's gonna be the next Mysterio.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: freetomato: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Fun fact: The actor who played Ralphie still has that bunny suit.

He also grew up to be smokin' hot.

[Fark user image 300x400]

So you're saying you want to be his Red Rider?


I'd let him shoot my eye out.
 
nburghmatt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
scontent-mia3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


RIP Ralphie
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The only thing that could have made this story better is if he brandished a Red Ryder BB gun.

/Damn glad this went green.
//Subby.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Maynard G. Muskievote: Daddy's gonna kill Ralphie!


No no...I promise...daddy is not going to KILL Ralphie.

/yes he is too!
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did he win a Major Award?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, my friends used to tease me and said that I looked like Ralphie.  Meh...I don't see it...they just did it because I wore glasses.

This is me back in 1987...when I won "Nerdiest Camper of the Year".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: Well, after the Little Orphan Annie decoder ring incident, what else could we expect.


A crummy commercial?

/Son of a biatch.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The getaway vehicle:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Not a "master" criminal by any stretch.
 
