(The Daily Beast)   Omicron: "Suffer the little children"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
62
•       •       •

62 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you all had locked down early, gotten vaccinated, and stopped farking around, mutations might not be so pervasive.
But what Do I know?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to believe that when it becomes known that the youngest of our children are at risk, adults will start taking this seriously, vaccinate themselves and any children old enough, and mask up in public.

I want to believe this. But I don't. I am dreading all the many, many "pray for my baby in the ICU and here's her GoFundMe." posts.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have diplomatic immunity.
 
skyotter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's payback for eating all those Popplers, isn't it?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I want to believe that when it becomes known that the youngest of our children are at risk, adults will start taking this seriously, vaccinate themselves and any children old enough, and mask up in public.

I want to believe this. But I don't. I am dreading all the many, many "pray for my baby in the ICU and here's her GoFundMe." posts.


If Sandy Hook didn't move the needle on gun control, America has shown that (collectively) not enough of us care about even our own children to move from an entrenched decision.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: namegoeshere: I want to believe that when it becomes known that the youngest of our children are at risk, adults will start taking this seriously, vaccinate themselves and any children old enough, and mask up in public.

I want to believe this. But I don't. I am dreading all the many, many "pray for my baby in the ICU and here's her GoFundMe." posts.

If Sandy Hook didn't move the needle on gun control, America has shown that (collectively) not enough of us care about even our own children to move from an entrenched decision.


Technically it's other people (and their children) Americans don't care about; the Sandy Hook parents, for example, are pretty upset.
 
reveal101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If a new variant knocks out a highly disproportionate amount of antivaxxers, I probably won't lose any sleep, not gonna lie.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm glad my kids are getting vaccinated soon.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And the key here is that these are hospital admissions, a.k.a. severe cases. Sounds like Omarion is going to be a real kicker.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Full on martial law lock down.  With military snipers taking out anti maskers in public.  Door to door military medics forcing vaccinations on people.  Well, not forcing, asking them nicely to choose between an mRNA shot in the arm or a lead shot to the head.  FOR THE CHILDREN.  we are all in this together.

Problem solved.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: namegoeshere: I want to believe that when it becomes known that the youngest of our children are at risk, adults will start taking this seriously, vaccinate themselves and any children old enough, and mask up in public.

I want to believe this. But I don't. I am dreading all the many, many "pray for my baby in the ICU and here's her GoFundMe." posts.

If Sandy Hook didn't move the needle on gun control, America has shown that (collectively) not enough of us care about even our own children to move from an entrenched decision.


Yeah, children are useful only so far as they help push your agenda. You would have sworn 2 years ago that no step was too far to take to protect childrens lung from vape cartridges with vitaminE in them. But here we are now, and apparently all the exact same people don't give two shiats about kids and their lungs. Weird, huh?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Don't Troll Me Bro!: namegoeshere: I want to believe that when it becomes known that the youngest of our children are at risk, adults will start taking this seriously, vaccinate themselves and any children old enough, and mask up in public.

I want to believe this. But I don't. I am dreading all the many, many "pray for my baby in the ICU and here's her GoFundMe." posts.

If Sandy Hook didn't move the needle on gun control, America has shown that (collectively) not enough of us care about even our own children to move from an entrenched decision.

Technically it's other people (and their children) Americans don't care about; the Sandy Hook parents, for example, are pretty upset.


Fair enough. The same people who can't understand having your child die by a gunman's hands until it happens to them won't understand having their child die by a plague rat's hands until it happens to them. So, functionally identical outcomes.
 
daffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

skyotter: It's payback for eating all those Popplers, isn't it?


I couldn't help it. They were so delicious.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I want to believe that when it becomes known that the youngest of our children are at risk, adults will start taking this seriously, vaccinate themselves and any children old enough, and mask up in public.

I want to believe this. But I don't. I am dreading all the many, many "pray for my baby in the ICU and here's her GoFundMe." posts.


A lot of those people shouldn't have reproduced in the first place.
 
robodog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Once again the WHO is proven wrong, though this time it only took about a week.
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mugato: They have diplomatic immunity.


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Full on martial law lock down.  With military snipers taking out anti maskers in public.  Door to door military medics forcing vaccinations on people.  Well, not forcing, asking them nicely to choose between an mRNA shot in the arm or a lead shot to the head.  FOR THE CHILDREN.  we are all in this together.

Problem solved.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

reveal101: If a new variant knocks out a highly disproportionate amount of antivaxxers, I probably won't lose any sleep, not gonna lie.


This is knocking off children too young to get vaccinated so go fark yourself.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My 5 year old son just got his round 2 of the vaccine today, and declared to the pharmacist that he was now able to protect his sister who is 4.

Kids his age are able to understand. You vaccinate for everyone, not just yourself. South Africa has a relatively low vaccination rate last I checked (24% fully vaccinated), but the news that this new variant is hitting the youngest hard means that those of us that can get vaccinated absolutely need to.

The bigger the shield, the lower the risk. We need more people to be responsible and be a shield.
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd like to see data on infectability of children that already contracted and recovered from a previous COVID-19 variant.

As the father of a four year old it was disappointing seeing approval for vaccination stop at age five.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: AmbassadorBooze: Full on martial law lock down.  With military snipers taking out anti maskers in public.  Door to door military medics forcing vaccinations on people.  Well, not forcing, asking them nicely to choose between an mRNA shot in the arm or a lead shot to the head.  FOR THE CHILDREN.  we are all in this together.

Problem solved.

[Fark user image 220x163] [View Full Size image _x_]


FOR THE CHILDREN!  Do you want the children to die?
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My 3 kids just got their first doses today.
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

robodog: Once again the WHO is proven wrong, though this time it only took about a week.


No no no, we wanted a teenage wasteland.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: I'm glad my kids are getting vaccinated soon.


My son (8 years old) just got his 2nd on Wednesday. My partner and I both have our boosters. My eldest kid (12) got their two shots a few months ago when they turned 12. We mask up and social distance but I'm excited that we are going to finally get to do things again that we haven't been able to do - see a movie, go on vacation, eat at a restaurant.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I want to believe that when it becomes known that the youngest of our children are at risk, adults will start taking this seriously, vaccinate themselves and any children old enough, and mask up in public.

I want to believe this. But I don't. I am dreading all the many, many "pray for my baby in the ICU and here's her GoFundMe." posts.


It will be pretty ironic when the same people celebrating all of the babies' lives who are saved by overturning Roe v. Wade are simultaneously calling in death threats to schools who dare to require vaccinations for a disease that targets kids.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I want to believe that when it becomes known that the youngest of our children are at risk, adults will start taking this seriously, vaccinate themselves and any children old enough, and mask up in public.

I want to believe this. But I don't. I am dreading all the many, many "pray for my baby in the ICU and here's her GoFundMe." posts.


Oh, it will be worse than that. If this variant ends up blowing up real bad here too "conservatives" are going to fight tooth and nail to sacrifice your child's life on the altar of disease. Public health measures are going to be needed again, but "conservatives" are going to go apoplectic insisting everyone just STFU and let it ravage through our communities unchecked. They'll freak out about switching to remote learning, requiring vaccinations, whatever. The same shiat they already been fighting for.

They will fight for children to die. Not just leaders, their voters have been fighting, screaming, and begging for more death every inch of the way.

"Conservatives" want death and suffering, because it makes them feel better about themselves to have the power to cause it.
 
englaja
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fuhfuhfuh: My 5 year old son just got his round 2 of the vaccine today, and declared to the pharmacist that he was now able to protect his sister who is 4.

Kids his age are able to understand. You vaccinate for everyone, not just yourself. South Africa has a relatively low vaccination rate last I checked (24% fully vaccinated), but the news that this new variant is hitting the youngest hard means that those of us that can get vaccinated absolutely need to.

The bigger the shield, the lower the risk. We need more people to be responsible and be a shield.


This is it.

You don't get vaccinated or wear a mask or isolate or wash your hands to protect yourself, though it does that.

You do it to protect others.

Whodathunk a culture based on me first, egotism and fark you I got mine
 
Inaditch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Full on martial law lock down.  With military snipers taking out anti maskers in public.  Door to door military medics forcing vaccinations on people.  Well, not forcing, asking them nicely to choose between an mRNA shot in the arm or a lead shot to the head.  FOR THE CHILDREN.  we are all in this together.

Problem solved.


Jesus Christ, you people are entirely delusional. Go back to waiting for JFK Jr. to show up in Dallas.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Inaditch: AmbassadorBooze: Full on martial law lock down.  With military snipers taking out anti maskers in public.  Door to door military medics forcing vaccinations on people.  Well, not forcing, asking them nicely to choose between an mRNA shot in the arm or a lead shot to the head.  FOR THE CHILDREN.  we are all in this together.

Problem solved.

Jesus Christ, you people are entirely delusional. Go back to waiting for JFK Jr. to show up in Dallas.


Pretty sure those delusionals are a different tribe than my type of delusional.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: namegoeshere: I want to believe that when it becomes known that the youngest of our children are at risk, adults will start taking this seriously, vaccinate themselves and any children old enough, and mask up in public.

I want to believe this. But I don't. I am dreading all the many, many "pray for my baby in the ICU and here's her GoFundMe." posts.

It will be pretty ironic when the same people celebrating all of the babies' lives who are saved by overturning Roe v. Wade are simultaneously calling in death threats to schools who dare to require vaccinations for a disease that targets kids.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Full on martial law lock down.  With military snipers taking out anti maskers in public.  Door to door military medics forcing vaccinations on people.  Well, not forcing, asking them nicely to choose between an mRNA shot in the arm or a lead shot to the head.  FOR THE CHILDREN.  we are all in this together.

Problem solved.


My youngest won't be able to get his vaccine until April at the earliest, so we've been living like the lockdowns never ended to keep him and his sister safe from inbred troglodytes like yourself.

Maybe think of someone other than yourself while you're screaming for freedom without responsibility, which is the mindset of toddlers and sociopaths.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: If you all had locked down early, gotten vaccinated, and stopped farking around, mutations might not be so pervasive.
But what Do I know?


Yeah but but but..if we would have done that we would have been successful and then everybody would complain how we over compensated.  We need to kill >1M people to know how bad it could get.  It's who we are.   It's been said that nobody should be using the phrase "avoid it like the plague" ever again.  I don't know when or how that phrase was originated, but I do know that the plague killed 30-60% of Europe's population so I think we have a way to go.  Spanish flu didn't get resolved until there was jail and fines.  We haven't even started by those metrics.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Full on martial law lock down.  With military snipers taking out anti maskers in public.  Door to door military medics forcing vaccinations on people.  Well, not forcing, asking them nicely to choose between an mRNA shot in the arm or a lead shot to the head.  FOR THE CHILDREN.  we are all in this together.

Problem solved.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The US needs about 20,000 kids to catch it within a 2 week period to start taking this shiat serious
 
nullptr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: And the key here is that these are hospital admissions, a.k.a. severe cases. Sounds like Omarion is going to be a real kicker.


From what I read in this article, hospitalizations are up 5x for kids. I read in another article that SA has about 4x more cases (of any severity) overall recently. Are the rates of severe disease rising or are simply more people catching it and the severe disease rate is not much different?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

xalres: AmbassadorBooze: Full on martial law lock down.  With military snipers taking out anti maskers in public.  Door to door military medics forcing vaccinations on people.  Well, not forcing, asking them nicely to choose between an mRNA shot in the arm or a lead shot to the head.  FOR THE CHILDREN.  we are all in this together.

Problem solved.

My youngest won't be able to get his vaccine until April at the earliest, so we've been living like the lockdowns never ended to keep him and his sister safe from inbred troglodytes like yourself.

Maybe think of someone other than yourself while you're screaming for freedom without responsibility, which is the mindset of toddlers and sociopaths.


Pretty sure I am calling for full on military enforced lock downs.  Is it opposite day?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I want to believe that when it becomes known that the youngest of our children are at risk, adults will start taking this seriously, vaccinate themselves and any children old enough, and mask up in public.

I want to believe this. But I don't. I am dreading all the many, many "pray for my baby in the ICU and here's her GoFundMe." posts.


20 months ago called.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Pretty sure those delusionals are a different tribe than my type of delusional.


If your post was intended to satirize anti-vaxers, I missed the sarcasm and offer my apologies.

If you indeed think that mask mandates and vaccinations are government overreach, well, I have some less polite words available.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: The US needs about 20,000 kids to catch it within a 2 week period to start taking this shiat serious


Narrator: Even then the US didn't take it seriously
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mugato: AmbassadorBooze: Full on martial law lock down.  With military snipers taking out anti maskers in public.  Door to door military medics forcing vaccinations on people.  Well, not forcing, asking them nicely to choose between an mRNA shot in the arm or a lead shot to the head.  FOR THE CHILDREN.  we are all in this together.

Problem solved.

[Fark user image image 323x156]


Is crazy a problem?  My crazy is calling for lock downs and vaccination.  Is that crazy? Is it sane now to call for antivaxx and no lock downs and full on orgies in the street?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mugato: They have diplomatic immunity.


emphasis on DIP
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: namegoeshere: I want to believe that when it becomes known that the youngest of our children are at risk, adults will start taking this seriously, vaccinate themselves and any children old enough, and mask up in public.

I want to believe this. But I don't. I am dreading all the many, many "pray for my baby in the ICU and here's her GoFundMe." posts.

A lot of those people shouldn't have reproduced in the first place.


But we license neither guns (very much) or peeners (at all).
 
Inaditch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Full on martial law lock down.  With military snipers taking out anti maskers in public.  Door to door military medics forcing vaccinations on people.  Well, not forcing, asking them nicely to choose between an mRNA shot in the arm or a lead shot to the head.  FOR THE CHILDREN.  we are all in this together.

Problem solved.


Oh, and if you're being literal, to quote one of the great philosophers of our time, you're not wrong. You're just an asshole.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Inaditch: AmbassadorBooze: Pretty sure those delusionals are a different tribe than my type of delusional.

If your post was intended to satirize anti-vaxers, I missed the sarcasm and offer my apologies.

If you indeed think that mask mandates and vaccinations are government overreach, well, I have some less polite words available.


Nope.  We need to end covid.  We need full martial law and the military giving people the shot.  One way or another.  Let them choose between mRNA and lead.  That is the only choice they should have.  We are all in this together.

By allowing some people (magats) to not be in it with us, it has allowed the virus to spread and muatate.  We need the military to enforce the will of the collective.  We need ultra fear.  Asking nicely has failed.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: namegoeshere: I want to believe that when it becomes known that the youngest of our children are at risk, adults will start taking this seriously, vaccinate themselves and any children old enough, and mask up in public.

I want to believe this. But I don't. I am dreading all the many, many "pray for my baby in the ICU and here's her GoFundMe." posts.

It will be pretty ironic when the same people celebrating all of the babies' lives who are saved by overturning Roe v. Wade are simultaneously calling in death threats to schools who dare to require vaccinations for a disease that targets kids.


I've been yelling a lot lately that you cannot refuse vaccines on any sort of body autonomy argument and be pro-life. It is incredibly frustrating that there are so many idiots who are mentally incapable of making this connection.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Inaditch: AmbassadorBooze: Full on martial law lock down.  With military snipers taking out anti maskers in public.  Door to door military medics forcing vaccinations on people.  Well, not forcing, asking them nicely to choose between an mRNA shot in the arm or a lead shot to the head.  FOR THE CHILDREN.  we are all in this together.

Problem solved.

Oh, and if you're being literal, to quote one of the great philosophers of our time, you're not wrong. You're just an asshole.


I am fine being an asshole.  I got the shot and I mask up.  This asshole is objectively a better human than every single magat.  And yet biden won't declare war or martial law.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Nope.  We need to end covid.  We need full martial law and the military giving people the shot.  One way or another.  Let them choose between mRNA and lead.  That is the only choice they should have.  We are all in this together.

By allowing some people (magats) to not be in it with us, it has allowed the virus to spread and muatate.  We need the military to enforce the will of the collective.  We need ultra fear.  Asking nicely has failed.


I don't entirely disagree. But that would bring its own world-shattering problems.
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Nurglitch: I'm glad my kids are getting vaccinated soon.

My son (8 years old) just got his 2nd on Wednesday. My partner and I both have our boosters. My eldest kid (12) got their two shots a few months ago when they turned 12. We mask up and social distance but I'm excited that we are going to finally get to do things again that we haven't been able to do - see a movie, go on vacation, eat at a restaurant.


Between our kiddo not yet being old enough and seeing the irresponsibility of others, we have not really gone out to do anything since March of 2020.

This is my state's official COVID-19 dashboard curve:

Fark user imageView Full Size

The wave after July 1st represents Delta, and people are proving increasingly irresponsible even in the face of increasingly infectious or virulent variants.  Area under the curve is far larger than the original Summer 2020 wave, and while the second wave from Winter 2020/2021 had more daily cases reported, the current wave is on-trajectory to exceed the total number of cases even if per-day we're not up to the peak yet.

And with Ο it's possible that the vaccines that have proven effective at either stopping Δ or at least reducing its virulence might not be quite so effective.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Nope.  We need to end covid.  We need full martial law and the military giving people the shot.  One way or another.  Let them choose between mRNA and lead.  That is the only choice they should have.  We are all in this together.

By allowing some people (magats) to not be in it with us, it has allowed the virus to spread and muatate.  We need the military to enforce the will of the collective.  We need ultra fear.  Asking nicely has failed.


Calm down, L'il Kim. This ain't best Korea.  Yet.
Just nail their doors and windows shut and attach grenades.
Allow food deliveries through a mail slot.
 
