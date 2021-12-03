 Skip to content
(Twitter)   You better watch out. I said, YOU BETTER WATCH OUT   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Night Santa Went Crazy
Youtube HTGlUMvbhSw


Holy shiat, Weird Al is farking Nostradamus
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
denofgeek.comView Full Size

"Santa" has been watching too many cartoons.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/HTGlUMvb​hSw]

Holy shiat, Weird Al is farking Nostradamus


He's the male verion of our beloved Dolly Parton.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheriff:  "Look how awesome it is that people come and get Concealed Carry Permits!"

Also the Sheriff: "We HAD to shoot that guy because he COULD have had a concealed gun and we just want to go home to our families at night!"

Pick one assholes!
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You better not pout, you better not cry
Or he'll for real pop a cap in yo' eye
Sanna Clawz is gunnin' you down
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gbhbl.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Open and concealed carry is now permit free in TX without any training needed.

Guess he's getting the optional permit to satisfy employment requirements?
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HO. HO. HO.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The War on Christmas just got real!
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fun fact: in the state of Texas they will make you move to Oklahoma if you choose to have a pig valve installed instead of a beef valve.

Never mind that the pig valve works a lot better in a human.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The cookies you leave out for Santa better not have raisins in it SO HELP ME GOD
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Killers - Don't Shoot Me Santa
Youtube cglLJJ0Czo8
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've been suspicious and leery about Santa's existence since 1983 or so, but a concealed handgun permit - from Texas, no less - just happens to be on my Christmas list.

I've always wanted to believe.
 
janzee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Elzar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Futurama already called it...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
farking psychos.
 
kindms
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I mean, do you think they'd give me one if I showed up in a Bugs farking Bunny suit? JFC this nonsense.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Sheriff:  "Look how awesome it is that people come and get Concealed Carry Permits!"

Also the Sheriff: "We HAD to shoot that guy because he COULD have had a concealed gun and we just want to go home to our families at night!"

Pick one assholes!



Makes their job easier when they know.  Ask Philando Castile.

Wait...
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Sheriff:  "Look how awesome it is that people come and get Concealed Carry Permits!"

Also the Sheriff: "We HAD to shoot that guy because he COULD have had a concealed gun and we just want to go home to our families at night!"

Pick one assholes!


We should probably ban people from breaking the law.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Open and concealed carry is now permit free in TX without any training needed.

Guess he's getting the optional permit to satisfy employment requirements?


It's the El Paso County sheriff's office which is in Colorado.  It's also the fundie with Fountain, Yoder and Colorado Springs. I believe it's one of the few counties in Colorado that do not allow recreational cannabis sales so they're probably trying to get tax money anyway they can.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Must be a liberal sheriff, giving out concealed carry permits to foreigners.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ahhhh. My "community".
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrparks: Fun fact: in the state of Texas they will make you move to Oklahoma if you choose to have a pig valve installed instead of a beef valve.

Never mind that the pig valve works a lot better in a human.


Well, you wouldn't want the pigs to go the wrong way.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Open and concealed carry is now permit free in TX without any training needed.

Guess he's getting the optional permit to satisfy employment requirements?


I'm gonna go out on a limb and guess that Texas law does not apply in El Paso County, Colorado.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The tax collectors had guns, duh.

Mary and Joseph had firearms with them in the manger.

The three wise men (Arabs ya know) were armed to the teeth.

Herod and his militiamen all had firearms.

All the way to the Romans being armed with machine guns at the crucifixion, for crowd control and such.

Guns are part of the first Christmas.  They should be part of every Christmas.  So don't whine about a 21st century Santa wanna be packing.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Santa's Slay Ride
 
hammettman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Here I've been alive for some ^# years.
- 18 of them when I was a dumbass.
Okay, fair enough minus 19 or 20.
So in those other years in which I've achieved some semblance of conscious reality,
I've determined that the US is a sick farking country.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Secret Santa
Youtube UZqrfDd1IEs
 
whidbey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
God, seriously the morbid fascination a good part of this country has about guns is just beyond disgusting.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Grandma got her ass capped by Santa
Walking home from our house Christmas Eve
You can say the castle doctrine's only for white guys
We'll see which side the jury will believe
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

StoPPeRmobile: DoBeDoBeDo: Sheriff:  "Look how awesome it is that people come and get Concealed Carry Permits!"

Also the Sheriff: "We HAD to shoot that guy because he COULD have had a concealed gun and we just want to go home to our families at night!"

Pick one assholes!

We should probably ban people from breaking the law.


It won't stop the cops because they are not required to know the law.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Phhh. I got a concealed weapons permit for 15 different states mailed to me from each state after completing an hour long class, firing 50 rounds from my weapon and a background check. Rookies.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jaytkay: markie_farkie: Open and concealed carry is now permit free in TX without any training needed.

Guess he's getting the optional permit to satisfy employment requirements?

I'm gonna go out on a limb and guess that Texas law does not apply in El Paso County, Colorado.


But it has "El Paso" in the name!
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whidbey: God, seriously the morbid fascination a good part of this country has about guns is just beyond disgusting.


The fetishization of guns and flags has always freaked me out about the USA. The default of "everything I don't like is Communism" and the aversion to traffic circles is weird too.

/after living in USA and NM for 17 years I still can't get used to it
 
