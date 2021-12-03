 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   🤙🏼🖖🏼🤏🏼🤘🏼☝🏼 🖕🏼👋🏼👐🏼 👌🏼👊🏼🙌🏼 🤚🏼👆🏼. 👍🏼   (cbc.ca) divider line
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice. I learned how to make sourdough bread.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the second one look like the Vulcan hand sign?

Notabunny: Nice. I learned how to make sourdough bread.


I learned how to make applesauce.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noice...
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I learned anything new. Those girls are brilliant and I hope they go on to do more amazing things. I think they will do very well.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🤙🏼🖖🏼🤏🏼🤘🏼☝🏼 🖕🏼👋🏼👐🏼 👌🏼👊🏼🙌🏼 🤚🏼👆🏼. 👍🏼

"Be sure to drink your Ovaltine"...?!
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
rock out, spock out, fat spliff, throw the horns, i'm #1, you're #1, shake it, thumbs out, thin spliff, fist bump, laser fingers, whoa, i'm #1 but on the right, need a lift.
 
ThePea
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTFA - 'he had to work w/ a human translator'; friend, that is an interpreter. Doesn't matter which way the communication's going.

If anyone cares to know, ASL doesn't directly translate to specific words all the time. Mostly, it represents ideas or actions; sometimes that means kids who use ASL from a pre-verbal age will struggle to write or read written English, b/c they weren't taught to string words together into sentences. ASL is, 'Here's what I picture when I want to tell you something.' rather than 'Here are the words I use to tell you something.'

BTW, if you have a store or restaurant & you want more customers than you can handle, hire someone w/ good ASL skills; the Deaf/HoH people I've known felt shut out of so many every day experiences, like going to a store or restaurant, that when they found one that was accessible to them via ASL they were rabidly loyal & brought their Deaf/HoH peeps there, too.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I spent quarantine carefully developing a deep existential dread.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Inaditch: I spent quarantine carefully developing a deep existential dread.


I already had that, I spent quarantine polishing it to a high sheen.
 
smokewon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
-->🤜🤛<--.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe I should've picked this up from TFA, but why isn't this just an app on a smartphone?  The non-deaf/HoH person in a conversation would point their phone camera at the person using ASL.  Why does the ASL person need to do the interpreting, esp. w/ just one hand?  I thought ASL required two hands for most communication.
 
IDisME
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Are you saying this guy is for real ????

Nelson Mandela Sign Language Flap: 'Fake' Interpreter at Memorial Service | The New York Times
Youtube 7qu1cs6Fhk8
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nice to hear some good news.  Usually, the media is focused elsewhere, so this sort of thing falls on deaf ears.
 
