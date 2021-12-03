 Skip to content
(Twitter) If you happen to run across the alleged Michigan high school shooter's parents at the store while you're out and about today please let them know they're supposed to appear at their court arraignment, because the cops can't seem to find them
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Has a reward for dead or alive been offered yet?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Has a reward for dead or alive been offered yet?


You Spin Me Right Round (Like a Record) is reward in and of itself
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sumbuddy call Dog.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Actions of the innocent.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the thread were my exact thoughts also. No, it wasn't 'just you':

"Or you could have just gone an arrested them without announcing it to the world and giving them time to run, but that's just me"
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What if they go to Mar-a-Lago and claim amnesty?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're probably at Mike Pillow's place.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Bruh... prayers out for a safe ending to this situation. I feel prayers all around us. We're gonna solve this with everyone safe and sound."

/Well, except for those kids their son killed.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: What if they go to Mar-a-Lago and claim amnesty?


Do they have the membership fee?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: What if they go to Mar-a-Lago and claim amnesty?


Oh man, I just got a HUGE schaden-boner thinking of Mar A Lago going out Waco-style....
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: In the thread were my exact thoughts also. No, it wasn't 'just you':

"Or you could have just gone an arrested them without announcing it to the world and giving them time to run, but that's just me"


Additional charges.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the pair ran after being told to show up for arraignment they will likely be kept in jail until trial. If they didn't like the idea of fighting the charges they are going to really dislike waiting in jail.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're attempting to paddle across the Detroit River as we speak.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: In the thread were my exact thoughts also. No, it wasn't 'just you':

"Or you could have just gone an arrested them without announcing it to the world and giving them time to run, but that's just me"


A valid sentiment, but my understanding is that charges are brought (and announced) by prosecutors. Cops are just couriers. Possible PD first heard about the intention to arraign at the same time we (and the parents) did.

Doesn't excuse the screw up, just seems plausible
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they were found floating face down in Lake Erie, it would sure save the cost of the trial.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They ran to Kyle Rittenhouse for protection?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police have issued a Be On The Lookout alert :


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/​m​ichigan-manhunt-underway-for-school-sh​ooting-suspect-ethan-crumbleys-parents​-after-charges-announced/ar-AARrtGh?oc​id=winp-st
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If these stupid farkers have gone on the lam, they're basically abandoning their kud to deal with all this himself. Class acts all round.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sheriff says FBI and U.S. Marshalls are also searching for parents.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Has a reward for dead or alive been offered yet?


Your move, creeps.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: Police have issued a Be On The Lookout alert :


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/m​ichigan-manhunt-underway-for-school-sh​ooting-suspect-ethan-crumbleys-parents​-after-charges-announced/ar-AARrtGh?oc​id=winp-st


What, like they might be armed and dange-oh, right.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: shastacola: Police have issued a Be On The Lookout alert :


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/m​ichigan-manhunt-underway-for-school-sh​ooting-suspect-ethan-crumbleys-parents​-after-charges-announced/ar-AARrtGh?oc​id=winp-st

What, like they might be armed and dange-oh, right.


They're white. They might be armed, but they're in no way dangerous.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

"And that's how, with a few minor adjustments, you can turn a regular gun into five guns."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GooberMcFly: AdmirableSnackbar: shastacola: Police have issued a Be On The Lookout alert :


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/m​ichigan-manhunt-underway-for-school-sh​ooting-suspect-ethan-crumbleys-parents​-after-charges-announced/ar-AARrtGh?oc​id=winp-st

What, like they might be armed and dange-oh, right.

They're white. They might be armed, but they're in no way dangerous.


Well... armed and dangerous... but in no way in danger of being shot by police.

/Please... prove me wrong. please please please please
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are known to be MAGAts so the cops are probably the ones hiding them.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got an idea:

Police should announce "A person who will only identify themselves as "Q" has come to our department with additional information about the case. He is asking to speak to these parents and only them, as he intends to represent them in court."
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I give them 3 days until their double suicide happens.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their lawyer is now saying they're on their way back.


https://www.detroitnews.com/story/new​s​/local/oakland-county/2021/12/03/oakla​nd-county-fugitive-team-searching-pare​nts-jennifer-james-crumbley-oxford-hig​h-suspect/8855814002/
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they look for them at Kyle's house? They either want to shake his hand for being a fine young man or take issue with the fact that their son the school shooter probably looked up to him as a hero.
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Laundries have no idea where the coulle are
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image image 201x251]

"Bruh... prayers out for a safe ending to this situation. I feel prayers all around us. We're gonna solve this with everyone safe and sound."

/Well, except for those kids their son killed.


Jesus Courtney Love looks rough
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I said this story was going to have legs. I was right. I just didn't expect them to be the parents and the school who didn't search his bag or send him home with his parents.

/WTF
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: The Sheriff says FBI and U.S. Marshalls are also searching for parents.


So if the feds are involved does that mean federal charges are incoming as well?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They're in a closed door meeting strategizing with Kyle Rittenhouse and Ricky Schroeder.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

aimtastic: If these stupid farkers have gone on the lam, they're basically abandoning their kud to deal with all this himself. Class acts all round.


To be fair, what else were they going to do? Comfort their little serial killer while the state prosecutor rigs up the electric chair? Fark, I'd abandon my little bastard too.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I read somewhere that the mother was sending letters to Trump about how great he was with guns or something. If true, the kid never stood a chance to be normal, and was probably groomed to be a killer.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hanging out in a hotel on their lawyer's dime hiding assets and waiting to surrender.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
100 bucks they're on a plane to Mar a Lago right now.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You would think Zooming into your kids arraignment from a car was a good head's up that they weren't staying still.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I kind of feel bad for the shooter's brother... I bet last week he wasn't thinking his entire family would be in jail...
 
kindms
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Let the parents of the 4 dead find them. fark these "people"

should be one of those no one in the town saw a thing situations.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Where's Dog the Bounty Hunter when you need him?
 
Conthan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Has a reward for dead or alive been offered yet?


Just saying, if I saw them I'd feel threatened right away.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can't believe they bought their kid a semi-automatic handgun.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The easiest way to find out if any couple are the kid's parents is to ask them, "Are you the parents of that school shooter, bro?"
 
capngroovy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Check the local swamps. Maybe a gator got them.

Oh, crap, that was last month's manhunt.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I can't believe they bought their kid a semi-automatic handgun.


You ain't been to redneckistan much, have you?
 
lincoln65
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

shastacola: Their lawyer is now saying they're on their way back.


https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news​/local/oakland-county/2021/12/03/oakla​nd-county-fugitive-team-searching-pare​nts-jennifer-james-crumbley-oxford-hig​h-suspect/8855814002/


So, if they're coming back to town, and they know when, and the media knows all of this as well...

Perp walk? Live perp walk on TV?
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: I said this story was going to have legs. I was right. I just didn't expect them to be the parents and the school who didn't search his bag or send him home with his parents.

/WTF


If they had sent him home, you'd be amongst the vast glob of RWNJs biatching about persecution of thought crime by anti-gun commies.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.