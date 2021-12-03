 Skip to content
 
(Christian Post)   Porn star turned pastor says pornography is bad, wants to get everyone off it   (christianpost.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So a guy who did a bunch of gay porn says it is harmful now. Surprised he didn't claim it was a form of conversion therapy and now he is married to a woman and has a child.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ex-porn star Joshua Broome is now a pastor


Some might say you've just exchanged one vice for another.
 
Imperfect Pixels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
so, failed porn star?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was his stage name Little Petie McDavidsonson
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, the one thing hurting this world is dudes masturbating. I mean, if the world hasn't ended due to that yet, it's simply not going to.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ex-porn star Joshua Broome is now a pastor and hope-dealer on a mission to help people escape the grips of pornography.

You'd think with his background he'd know what's gripping what during pornography viewing.

------

"Each and every day I get hundreds of messages that say, 'Josh, I'm a Christian. I love Jesus. But I cannot stop watching pornography. Please help me,'" Broome said. "So the reality is: Christians are addicted to pornography and watching pornography."

-------

Legitimate psychological research has found that Religious people are far more likely to self-report pornography "addiction" even if their usage is low. Unsurprisingly, the Christian port addiction "Industry" specializes in selling men the idea that pornography is always intrinsically harmful, which in turn makes men feel like they are broken or addicted if they have a normal sex drive.

(And, of course, women the Christian porn addiction industry doesn't really deal with women viewing porn, because women want romance, not sex.)

The porn industry is not a nice place and I can certainly understand former performers as having a negative view of it, but this guy is contributing to a paradigm of sexual shame that harms a lot of vulnerable people.
 
LIGAFF [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brag about the size of your wiener without mentioning your wiener.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Ex-porn star Joshua Broome is now a pastor


Some might say you've just exchanged one vice for another.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Combustion: Yes, the one thing hurting this world is dudes masturbating. I mean, if the world hasn't ended due to that yet, it's simply not going to.


Every Sperm is Sacred - Monty Python's The Meaning of Life
Youtube fUspLVStPbk
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LIGAFF: Brag about the size of your wiener without mentioning your wiener.


women dump Pete Davidson for me.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's basically an ex-dealer telling addicts to quit buying what he was selling. If pron is harmful, who has done more harm, Joe alone at home or Mr. Men's Manly Movies dude?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Born-agains irritate the shiat out of me. Like recovering alkies, they never shut the fark up. Look, it's great that you're not doing porn and love Jesus now, but that doesn't really benefit me or anybody else. So shut up.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Porn star turned pastor says pornography is bad

"Don't come, all ye faithful..."
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"cp columnist". Do you know how I know we aren't doing abbreviations anymore?
 
The Envoy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So in essence he's saying that they wouldn't let him bang who he wanted, so he went to a job that would?
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Best word wrap ever.

Fark user image
 
Moose out front
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Hey everyone! I tried the Pizza at Joe's Bar and I personally didn't like it so I am going to make a blanket statement that nobody else will like it either. You're welcome!"
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Greater ejaculation frequency reduces prostate cancer risk. See? Porn is good for you.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Moose out front: "Hey everyone! I tried the Pizza at Joe's Bar and I personally didn't like it so I am going to make a blanket statement that nobody else will like it either. You're welcome!"


I used to love the pizza at Joe's bar, but now that I've seen your comment I suddenly don't like it. I guess I'll just go watch gay porn instead.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So he now sells a different kind of unrealistic, harmful fiction.
 
Ishkur
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bubbles_nw2003
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

logieal: Best word wrap ever.

[Fark user image 850x64]


Yes, I was thinking the word "it" was not needed in this headline.
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can we stop calling anyone who's ever been in porn a "star". Trust me, if I'm not familiar with your work, you weren't a star.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's a one way street. No one remembers Pat Robertson's brief sojourn into midget rodeo clown porn
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I got mine so [no] fark all of you!"
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

VanillaEnvelope: Can we stop calling anyone who's ever been in porn a "star". Trust me, if I'm not familiar with your work, you weren't a star.


They call them stars because most people in the porn industry are cast in leading roles, aka they starred in a movie/scene. There's not exactly a lot of roles for porn extras or minor supporting characters.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, this guy got paid for sex and now he doesn't want any of us to get paid or to pay for sex?

Who does he think he is?  A politician?  A ceo of a mega corp?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: VanillaEnvelope: Can we stop calling anyone who's ever been in porn a "star". Trust me, if I'm not familiar with your work, you weren't a star.

They call them stars because most people in the porn industry are cast in leading roles, aka they starred in a movie/scene. There's not exactly a lot of roles for porn extras or minor supporting characters.


Are the cucks in cuckoldry porn leads?

If not, the number of non stars has been going up, as the popularity of cuck porn has increased.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: VanillaEnvelope: Can we stop calling anyone who's ever been in porn a "star". Trust me, if I'm not familiar with your work, you weren't a star.

They call them stars because most people in the porn industry are cast in leading roles, aka they starred in a movie/scene. There's not exactly a lot of roles for porn extras or minor supporting characters.


There I am...there I am...there I am...
 
ShowStop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Imperfect Pixels: so, failed porn star?


Aged out. The number of porn actors drops dramatically as their age increases.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I like when it goes the other way
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Still an attention whore
 
neeNHA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: Greater ejaculation frequency reduces prostate cancer risk. See? Porn is good for you.


Cool.

Now I'm doing it for my health!

/don't care if it's not true...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 680x356]

I like when it goes the other way


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or former Prince girlfriend/protege Vanity. RIP
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

That's funny. Paradigm of Shame is actually the name of my christian themed, bisexual cuckold porn site.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't mind pastors. I've met a few and they were nice people. But if you lived a solid chunk of you're life as a scumbag until you found Jesus or whatever, you have no high ground to preach to me from.

None. Nada. fark off.

/not preachers, but met a few preachie, folks who went on and on about what sinners they "were".
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Combustion: Yes, the one thing hurting this world is dudes masturbating. I mean, if the world hasn't ended due to that yet, it's simply not going to.


If that sort of thing caused the apocalypse the world would have ended when I was in 7th grade. Many times over
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He sounds butt-hurt.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

berylman: It's a one way street. No one remembers Pat Robertson's brief sojourn into midget rodeo clown porn


My Marine father was stationed in Korea (Korean War timeline) at the same time as Pat Robertson.  Dad said Pat's Korean War job was "in charge of all the booze for the Marines".  He would often wonder aloud if Pat had received a bad head injury while in Korea or "somewhere along the line."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I had a skateboarding buddy who was a hardcore Baptist but he didn't proselytize at all, and he could totally shred on a half pipe.  When JWs would come to his door, he'd invite them in, offer them refreshments, and sit down and then he would discuss the Bible with them until they got frustrated and left.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Ex-porn star Joshua Broome is now a pastor and hope-dealer on a mission to help people escape the grips of pornography."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: He sounds butt-hurt.


Part of his job was to be on the receiving end of some serious lumber implants.  So, butt-hurt would be expected.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So he gave his ill gotten porn gains to Christian charities?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was. Probably still is. Crazy dude. We somehow convinced him that whip hits weren't anything bad at all and he loved them.
 
