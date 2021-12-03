 Skip to content
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A pediatric chiropractor?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't beat your kids. Let gravity do it for you!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Action Park II: Blunt Trauma Boogaloo.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What are you talking about?  That slide is a GREAT idea!   I could sit for hours and watch kids go down this thing.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Needs to be longer.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bah, these kids today with their plastic slides... back in my day we had metal slides that were more like griddles in the hot summer sun

AND WE LIKED IT!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks fun as hell
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We All Float Down Here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It probably wasn't meant to be installed at such a steep angle. Still seems like a shiatty design anyway.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the 1964 World's Fair there was a similar slide, but the curves were more gentle.

The best part was that at the end it went back up a couple feet, and you had enough momentum that it would launch you.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a messed up slide but I still laughed.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Bah, these kids today with their plastic slides... back in my day we had metal slides that were more like griddles in the hot summer sun

AND WE LIKED IT!


IN MY DAY we were too dumb to roll the Slip N' Slide out onto grass but instead did it on the sidewalk.

/lemme alone, I was only five!
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
doesnt look like it can get very hot in the sun unfortunately
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That video made me laff a lot. Sorry/not sorry.

/gonna watch it more
//then get another beer
///then watch it more.... bahahahahah
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Bah, these kids today with their plastic slides... back in my day we had metal slides that were more like griddles in the hot summer sun

AND WE LIKED IT!


The big slide in a park near my house always smelled like rust and pee. Good times
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Bah, these kids today with their plastic slides... back in my day we had metal slides that were more like griddles in the hot summer sun

AND WE LIKED IT!


Yeah. Our favorite neighbor had a real tall metal slide. We had one of those dinky things. We'd bring sheets of waxed paper when we went over to get the slide even faster. Good times.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah the sound

THUNK THUNK
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: back in my day we had metal slides that were more like griddles in the hot summer sun

AND WE LIKED IT!


When the Baltimore City School System got rid of their metal slides, my brother bought a compete set at scrap value and set them up in his yard so his kids got all that fun!
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its funnier because whomever was filming decided to film instead of warn
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: That's a messed up slide but I still laughed.


I didn't laugh. I am pretty sure I just saw a child's leg snap. 

I don't like seeing others get injured. 

Yeah, I know, welcometofark.jpg
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: its funnier because whomever was filming decided to film instead of warn


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: What are you talking about?  That slide is a GREAT idea!   I could sit for hours and watch kids go down this thing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: The big slide in a park near my house always smelled like rust and pee.


In Hamilton Ontario at the old water plant, they have the original steam engine used to supply water to the city.  The flywheels are about 20 feet in diameter.  They had no way to cast a piece that big, so they cast it in sections and peed on them to make them rust together.  170 years later they're still holding.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That awkward moment when the blueprints get a little scrunched on the table....
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could I possibly rent your kids or grandkids? I promise to return all their parts with them, minus some wear and tear.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Bah, these kids today with their plastic slides... back in my day we had metal slides that were more like griddles in the hot summer sun

AND WE LIKED IT!


My maternal grandmother gave us old wax paper sheets for the metal slide to reduce the amount of friction we experienced.

/ also, her BBQ sauce was magic. It could make anything taste good
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the slide's fault.  Clearly this child's mass and dimensions have a natural sympathetic resonance to the deviations and deflections of the slide.

There should be a clear sign to that says "PLEASE ENSURE THAT YOUR CHILD'S MASS AND DIMENSIONS DO NOT HAVE A NATURAL SYMPATHETIC RESONANCE TO THE DEVIATIONS AND DEFLECTIONS OF THE SLIDE."
 
Airius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this not on the politics tab?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't the point of the chicane to force the cars to slow down?

So, they're forced to use arm strength instead of mass and gravity to create velocity. That is a good thing.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: Not the slide's fault.  Clearly this child's mass and dimensions have a natural sympathetic resonance to the deviations and deflections of the slide.

There should be a clear sign to that says "PLEASE ENSURE THAT YOUR CHILD'S MASS AND DIMENSIONS DO NOT HAVE A NATURAL SYMPATHETIC RESONANCE TO THE DEVIATIONS AND DEFLECTIONS OF THE SLIDE."


No.  That slide only works with hollow children.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdrienVeidt: OldRod: Bah, these kids today with their plastic slides... back in my day we had metal slides that were more like griddles in the hot summer sun

AND WE LIKED IT!

IN MY DAY we were too dumb to roll the Slip N' Slide out onto grass but instead did it on the sidewalk.

/lemme alone, I was only five!


Sure the Slip N' Slide was dangerous but when you are dodging a lawn dart, you take your chances.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing that would make that better is if it was metal in direct sun.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still safer than the one at Action Park:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PyroStock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The plastic slides I was used to had rivets at the bottom to ensure you discharged enough static electricity to jumpstart an F350.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lotsafunmaps.comView Full Size


Long slide, with curves?  Berkeley did it.  Gentle bends for fun and safety. 

Though, they put up signs, forbidding waxed cardboard, which, of course, gave kids ideas, and lead to injury.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: AdrienVeidt: OldRod: Bah, these kids today with their plastic slides... back in my day we had metal slides that were more like griddles in the hot summer sun

AND WE LIKED IT!

IN MY DAY we were too dumb to roll the Slip N' Slide out onto grass but instead did it on the sidewalk.

/lemme alone, I was only five!

Sure the Slip N' Slide was dangerous but when you are dodging a lawn dart, you take your chances.


We used lawn darts to keep the slip n' slide staked in place.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: OldRod: Bah, these kids today with their plastic slides... back in my day we had metal slides that were more like griddles in the hot summer sun

AND WE LIKED IT!

My maternal grandmother gave us old wax paper sheets for the metal slide to reduce the amount of friction we experienced.

/ also, her BBQ sauce was magic. It could make anything taste good


Fark user imageView Full Size

Farkie checks out.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: mrshowrules: Not the slide's fault.  Clearly this child's mass and dimensions have a natural sympathetic resonance to the deviations and deflections of the slide.

There should be a clear sign to that says "PLEASE ENSURE THAT YOUR CHILD'S MASS AND DIMENSIONS DO NOT HAVE A NATURAL SYMPATHETIC RESONANCE TO THE DEVIATIONS AND DEFLECTIONS OF THE SLIDE."

No.  That slide only works with hollow children.


Assume a spherical child...
 
neongoats
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Watched video, not seeing problem.
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Guess I'm too old to have fun anymore. I thought I was going to see a bad PowerPoint presentation.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Assume a spherical child...


No, no, no!

You're confusing this with kiddie bowling.
 
mama2tnt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

CrappyDesigned: https://t.co/5HSTwPx58V


Subby, thank you.

I'm laughing so farking hard that my knees are literally weak.  XD
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rereading TekWar: [lotsafunmaps.com image 600x450]

Long slide, with curves?  Berkeley did it.  Gentle bends for fun and safety. 

Though, they put up signs, forbidding waxed cardboard, which, of course, gave kids ideas, and lead to injury.



Huh. I was there a couple of years ago. My brother lives in the area. Fun place to take my kids.
 
special20
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

neongoats: Watched video, not seeing problem.


For real. How else will parents dull the sharp knees of their unwed daughter?
 
neongoats
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Noticeably F.A.T.: Assume a spherical child...

No, no, no!

You're confusing this with kiddie bowling.


He's just assuming the child is American - thus spherical.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the Alpine Slides my friends and I used to ride on in our earlier, stupider youths.

Fark user imageView Full Size


No helmets, no pads, just concrete and turf and high speed.

Not sure how fast they went. They had a "brake" to control your speed but of course, being younger and stupider, we always go full speed the whole way down. Lots of crashes resulting in nasty cuts and bruises. I'm truly surprised we never broke any bones or gods forbid crippled anyone.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Action Park II: Blunt Trauma Boogaloo.


First thing I thought of, too.
 
