(Gizmodo)   DeWalt wireless earphones are this year's hottest Christmas gift   (gizmodo.com) divider line
28
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeFlambé
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You'd think something like that wouldn't exactly be possible but here we are.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
millions of earphones have been designed and sold. this lad did not graduate at top of the class.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Which lithium ion batteries should we use to build our product?"

"The cheapest possible Chinese ones.  Nothing else matters, just cost."
 
whitroth
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I like some of the "related stories": Star Wars' $6,000 Cruise Has Lightsaber Training, First Limb Gets Removed for Free
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I know when I'm in the market for good wireless headphones, my first thought is "I wonder what DeWalt is offering".
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Painting plastic yellow and black does not magically make it more rugged or durable.  One would think people involved in construction would understand this.  But then we see DeWalt managing to sell 4 dollar earbuds for 60 dollars simply by covering them in black and yellow plastic.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: You'd think something like that wouldn't exactly be possible but here we are.


Why would you think that?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: You'd think something like that wouldn't exactly be possible but here we are.


Why wouldn't that be possible? It only takes poor parts and/or poor quality control. Heck this kind of thing can happen with quality parts and great quality control, it's just less likely.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has a twitter account...
/check it out for product recalls
//apparently they're still masking and self quarantined too
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I know when I'm in the market for good wireless headphones, my first thought is "I wonder what DeWalt is offering".


What better to protect your hearing while running your Bose circular saw...
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Listening to a fire mixtape on headphones will do that to you.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Umm... how exactly are you supposed to wear those?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did you ask for the ones that don't burst into flames?
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Umm... how exactly are you supposed to wear those?


Base unit around the back of your neck and the earbuds in your ears.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Milwaukee headphones are superior to the DeWalts, and less expensive.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Painting plastic yellow and black does not magically make it more rugged or durable.  One would think people involved in construction would understand this.  But then we see DeWalt managing to sell 4 dollar earbuds for 60 dollars simply by covering them in black and yellow plastic.


It doesn't?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Still rocks and the batteries don't explode.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Painting plastic yellow and black does not magically make it more rugged or durable.  One would think people involved in construction would understand this.  But then we see DeWalt managing to sell 4 dollar earbuds for 60 dollars simply by covering them in black and yellow plastic.


Sure, you could wear headphones that aren't in the color scheme of your tools on the job site, but more fashionable workers will gossip about you behind your back.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Umm... how exactly are you supposed to wear those?

Base unit around the back of your neck and the earbuds in your ears.


Feh. Ear buds never get enough base for my liking. Hard pass.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

skinink: The Milwaukee headphones are superior to the DeWalts, and less expensive.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

"What does M-I-L-W-A-U-K-E-E spell?" "Please wait." It spells "two ninety-nine a case."
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You could call it...
<puts on sunglasses>
A DeFault

//YEEEAAAAAHHHHH
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Silicon Valley (HBO) - HooliVR Goggles (Phone Exploding) S04E09
Youtube kUAnN-FXcdE
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

skinink: The Milwaukee headphones are superior to the DeWalts, and less expensive.


I only you Ryobi headphones because they use the same 18 volt battery I use in my hedge trimmer
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I just bought one of their tablesaws, and I must say, it is a nice piece. I may even buy one of their routers here soon.

Having said that, why the fark is DeWalt in consumer electronics?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There have also been at least five reports of the earphones catching fire and four reports of "minor" injuries, though it's not clear what kind of injuries specifically have been reported.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A great Christmas song and an exceptionally relevant album title if you listen to it on the Dewalt headphones.

Look Ma (I'm Drunk and Crying)
Youtube 0CoW1ULMlJk
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 minute ago  
wireless* earbuds

/* may contain wires
 
