(NPR)   Prosecutor announces that parents of the psycho terrorist who shot up that Michigan high school are being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. "Gun ownership is a right. And with that right comes great responsibility"   (npr.org) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
About Farking Time.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, excuse me. This is America. Rights aren't supposed to require responsibility.
 
RaptorLC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The information coming out of this is that the little shiat basically had a giant flashing neon sign above him saying "I am a clear danger to myself and others", and the asshole parents actively facilitated the tragedy that happened. Dig the deepest hole possible and throw all three of them into it.

But then, I'm not exactly objective about this since I've seen first hand exactly what a profoundly disturbed person with easy access to weapons can do to express himself.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's hoping they both turn on each other and give away enough to convict out of shear spite, and not a deal.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mom is a major MAGA loonie.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the shooter have siblings? Are there more kids in the family?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been picking up news articles on this, and if they are to be believed the parents had a very clear idea of what was about to happen. I hate to believe this about a father, but I even wonder if that gun wasn't purchased at the son's insistence.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Does the shooter have siblings? Are there more kids in the family?


From what I've read he has an older half-brother that moved away recently to get away from the mom.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That there is actual responsibility.  Ladies and gentlemen of the GOP.  EDDYFH!
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This feels like the prosecutor is sandbagging. There are much better crimes they could have used, but this one was chosen because it would most likely result in the parents getting off.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ponzholio: AirForceVet: Does the shooter have siblings? Are there more kids in the family?

From what I've read he has an older half-brother that moved away recently to get away from the mom.


And that child is owed child support by the father, who doesn't pay it but instead has the money to buy the handgun for the killer child.

Just an all around swell family.  Hope they all get 20 years.
 
Pucca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if we start holding the parents responsible when things like this happen (in addition to the monster kid) conservatives will really do something about gun violence.

HAHAHAHAH who am I kidding?!
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaptorLC: The information coming out of this is that the little shiat basically had a giant flashing neon sign above him saying "I am a clear danger to myself and others", and the asshole parents actively facilitated the tragedy that happened. Dig the deepest hole possible and throw all three of them into it.

But then, I'm not exactly objective about this since I've seen first hand exactly what a profoundly disturbed person with easy access to weapons can do to express himself.


I'd say... searching for ammo on his phone in class, all the social media stuff, then the day of the shooting he drew a picture in class of a person shooting another person, complete with scrawlings of "the thoughts won't stop, help me," "blood everywhere," "my life is useless" and "the world is dead" written throughout .  The parents were told to get him counseling asap and to pull him from school, but they refused to do so...and here we are.  Failures by so many on so many levels...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"LOL I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught."

JFC. If the parents ever get out of prison, prohibiting them from attempting to raise any more children better be a condition of parole.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember reading a Washington Post article that said something like 80% of weapons used in school shootings come from the childs home. Doesn't really seem like a stretch to say the parents or family members that fail to secure their shiat should share some responsability.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More of this, please.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh... no, it's not. Neither the parents nor the kid were a part of a well regulated militia, either.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirGunslinger: This feels like the prosecutor is sandbagging. There are much better crimes they could have used, but this one was chosen because it would most likely result in the parents getting off.


Given what a few articles I've read have said about the case, there aren't a lot of laws available in Michigan to charge them.  I suspect the actual trial, if it comes to it, will be essentially be about "look, these are garbage people, please let us put them in prison", rather than trying to convict on the merits.

And I'm ok with that.  The idiocy and disregard for others they've displayed says they've moved beyond the bounds of society.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, good old-fashioned family values.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: I remember reading a Washington Post article that said something like 80% of weapons used in school shootings come from the childs home. Doesn't really seem like a stretch to say the parents or family members that fail to secure their shiat should share some responsability.

[Fark user image 425x237] [View Full Size image _x_]


ANY gun owner who fails to make a reasonable attempt to secure which results in any crime or harm should get swift justice.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaptorLC: The information coming out of this is that the little shiat basically had a giant flashing neon sign above him saying "I am a clear danger to myself and others", and the asshole parents actively facilitated the tragedy that happened. Dig the deepest hole possible and throw all three of them into it.

But then, I'm not exactly objective about this since I've seen first hand exactly what a profoundly disturbed person with easy access to weapons can do to express himself.


That's the picture I got reading the story elsewhere. Like you, I admitted my own bias and tried to stay objective. Then I read that after the school again addressed one of the red flags with the parents the mother texted, "LOL I'm not mad at you."
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need more of ahole gun owners being charged with negligence if their shiat falls into the wrong hands. Even if pro gun nutters in the jury make it hard to convict in these types of cases, let the farkers waste money on lawyers to defend.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monday school calls and emails parents because he's researching ammunition on his phone.  They ignore the school and mom texts son "LOL I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught."

Then, on the morning of the shooting, the prosecutor said, Crumbley's teacher found a drawing on Ethan's desk depicting a handgun, bullet and shooting victim, with the words "blood everywhere" and "the thoughts won't stop, help me."  Parent's resisted taking him home.

"When the news of the active shooter at Oxford High School had been made public, Jennifer Crumbley texted to her son at 1:22 p.m., 'Ethan, don't do it,'"

Holy shiat.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: SirGunslinger: This feels like the prosecutor is sandbagging. There are much better crimes they could have used, but this one was chosen because it would most likely result in the parents getting off.

Given what a few articles I've read have said about the case, there aren't a lot of laws available in Michigan to charge them.  I suspect the actual trial, if it comes to it, will be essentially be about "look, these are garbage people, please let us put them in prison", rather than trying to convict on the merits.

And I'm ok with that.  The idiocy and disregard for others they've displayed says they've moved beyond the bounds of society.


I don't disagree, but I'm scared this is going to be a Rittenhouse v2.0 type shiatshow.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirGunslinger: This feels like the prosecutor is sandbagging. There are much better crimes they could have used, but this one was chosen because it would most likely result in the parents getting off.


Oh hard disagree.  From an article

McDonald said that on Nov. 21, a teacher found the 15-year-old looking up ammunition on his cell phone, and that school personnel had left a voicemail for and sent an email to the teen's mother about the incident.
"Thereafter, Jennifer Crumbly exchanged text messages about the incident with her son on that day, stating, quote, L-O-L I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught, end quote," McDonald said.
The prosecutor also discussed drawings made by the 15-year-old and found by a teacher on the morning of the shooting, showing a gun pointing at words that read "the thoughts won't stop, help me" and someone being shot twice. The drawings, which were subsequently altered, were shown to the parents prior to the shooting incident where they were told to get their son to counseling within the next two days.

This isn't a cop being overcharged, the parents absolutely knew or should have known, that their child was not of the mindset to own a firearm.  More parents of school shooters need to be held accountable.  This is a good first start.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: The mom is a major MAGA loonie.


Yeah, the fawning  'open letter' she wrote to Trump was nauseating, but I did crack up about the way she signed it:
"A hard-working Middle Class Law Abiding Citizen who's tired of being farked in the ass and would rather be grabbed by the pussy"
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
about....damn.....time!!!!


Owning a weapon is a right non of those people should have!!!  Sounds like the parents were all too aware and just didnt care!
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death threats received by said prosecutor in 3,2,1........
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaptorLC: The information coming out of this is that the little shiat basically had a giant flashing neon sign above him saying "I am a clear danger to myself and others", and the asshole parents actively facilitated the tragedy that happened. Dig the deepest hole possible and throw all three of them into it.

But then, I'm not exactly objective about this since I've seen first hand exactly what a profoundly disturbed person with easy access to weapons can do to express himself.


To me, it comes across as parents who saw in their child a precious little angel who could do no wrong, and no amount of evidence shoved in their face was going to convince them otherwise. So they actively prevented him from having to face any consequences of what he was doing, and acted as if everything he did was OK and that he didn't need any help.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: hugram: The mom is a major MAGA loonie.

Yeah, the fawning  'open letter' she wrote to Trump was nauseating, but I did crack up about the way she signed it:
"A hard-working Middle Class Law Abiding Citizen who's tired of being farked in the ass and would rather be grabbed by the pussy"


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
firefly212
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: I remember reading a Washington Post article that said something like 80% of weapons used in school shootings come from the childs home. Doesn't really seem like a stretch to say the parents or family members that fail to secure their shiat should share some responsability.

[Fark user image 425x237] [View Full Size image _x_]


In this particular case, even though the school had meetings with the parents in which teachers and administrators warned the parents that the child may be a danger to himself or others, the parent's bought the kid a gun. They didn't just fail to secure it... they actively armed a minor who they had been warned was a danger. IMO, I don't know the kids' mental health history, or what kind of actual capacity he had, but the parents are definitely mentally competent in a legal sense, and I think their participation in the events leading up to the shooting carry such an incredible level of culpability that they are as responsible, or possibly even more responsible than the shooter himself.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy defense. "I used the lock Sig provided with the gun. I thought they supplied something as good as the gun. I didn't know you could pick it with two paper clips."

Then you send the grieving parents to sue Sig, who blames a little shoebox of an importer who was getting them from China.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pucca: conservatives will really do something about gun violence.


Conservatives would only charge course if liberals started shooting them. And their course change would be to criminalize liberalism.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: hugram: The mom is a major MAGA loonie.

Yeah, the fawning  'open letter' she wrote to Trump was nauseating, but I did crack up about the way she signed it:
"A hard-working Middle Class Law Abiding Citizen who's tired of being farked in the ass and would rather be grabbed by the pussy"


WOW
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Monday school calls and emails parents because he's researching ammunition on his phone.  They ignore the school and mom texts son "LOL I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught."

Then, on the morning of the shooting, the prosecutor said, Crumbley's teacher found a drawing on Ethan's desk depicting a handgun, bullet and shooting victim, with the words "blood everywhere" and "the thoughts won't stop, help me."  Parent's resisted taking him home.

"When the news of the active shooter at Oxford High School had been made public, Jennifer Crumbley texted to her son at 1:22 p.m., 'Ethan, don't do it,'"

Holy shiat.


I know.  Didn't she realize by the time reports of a shooter reach the news, he's already done did it?

No concept of linear time!
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Private_Citizen: hugram: The mom is a major MAGA loonie.

Yeah, the fawning  'open letter' she wrote to Trump was nauseating, but I did crack up about the way she signed it:
"A hard-working Middle Class Law Abiding Citizen who's tired of being farked in the ass and would rather be grabbed by the pussy"

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]


Sauce? What letter?
 
fargin a
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like she wants the school to burn also.

Investigating gross negligence.

Seems like a stretch, but one way to end the 'that kid was a ticking time bomb' interviews afterward.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Does the shooter have siblings? Are there more kids in the family?


If he did, that makes prosecution even more essential. They already created an enabled one psychopath, no need to give them additional chances.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About farking time we started doing this.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just tip toeing through freeperville on this news.

Many un-sourced rumors but a general theme that the parents were shockingly negligent.

Shades of Columbine.

my personal theory (and it may age poorly), the Black Friday Sales Gun Purchase and subsequent social media posts point to a pair of adults gifting their child a gun.

Sometimes it's a Red Rider BB gun, or that first hunting trip.

This was wasn't either.

I've known parents who partied with their h/s kids to make it seem normal.

"I'm into this! You're old enough to be into it too!"
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Easy defense. "I used the lock Sig provided with the gun. I thought they supplied something as good as the gun. I didn't know you could pick it with two paper clips."

Then you send the grieving parents to sue Sig, who blames a little shoebox of an importer who was getting them from China.


Ok McCloskey ...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image


The pursuit of Life, Liberty and Happiness is sanctified in the Declaration of Independence as an unalienable right. The weakly worded text of the second amendment which forms the basis of the argument for unfettered access to firearms does not grant gun owners the right to deprive others of those unalienable rights, and it long past time we demand all branches of the federal government acknowledge that fact.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: "LOL I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught."

JFC. If the parents ever get out of prison, prohibiting them from attempting to raise any more children better be a condition of parole.


Apparently they didn't really attempt to raise this one either.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Lol. I'm not mad. You have to learn not to get caught."
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elliot8654: jack_o_the_hills: Private_Citizen: hugram: The mom is a major MAGA loonie.

Yeah, the fawning  'open letter' she wrote to Trump was nauseating, but I did crack up about the way she signed it:
"A hard-working Middle Class Law Abiding Citizen who's tired of being farked in the ass and would rather be grabbed by the pussy"

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]

Sauce? What letter?


I saw it on Faux News site, they were quoting the prosecutor...

/ need a shower now
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elliot8654: jack_o_the_hills: Private_Citizen: hugram: The mom is a major MAGA loonie.

Yeah, the fawning  'open letter' she wrote to Trump was nauseating, but I did crack up about the way she signed it:
"A hard-working Middle Class Law Abiding Citizen who's tired of being farked in the ass and would rather be grabbed by the pussy"

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]

Sauce? What letter?

https://archive.vn/rRL9y
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

firefly212: Rucker10: I remember reading a Washington Post article that said something like 80% of weapons used in school shootings come from the childs home. Doesn't really seem like a stretch to say the parents or family members that fail to secure their shiat should share some responsability.

[Fark user image 425x237] [View Full Size image _x_]

In this particular case, even though the school had meetings with the parents in which teachers and administrators warned the parents that the child may be a danger to himself or others, the parent's bought the kid a gun. They didn't just fail to secure it... they actively armed a minor who they had been warned was a danger. IMO, I don't know the kids' mental health history, or what kind of actual capacity he had, but the parents are definitely mentally competent in a legal sense, and I think their participation in the events leading up to the shooting carry such an incredible level of culpability that they are as responsible, or possibly even more responsible than the shooter himself.


I think I would have gone with Accessory before the Fact and Conspiracy charges myself.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nail their asses.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: The mom is a major MAGA loonie.


Wow holy sh*t

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-10268829/The-mom-accused-Oxford-Hig​h-School-shooter-penned-letter-reveali​ng-sons-struggles.html

'You see Mr. Trump, I need you to stop Common Core,' Jennifer wrote, noting: 'My son struggles daily and my teachers tell me they hate teaching it but the[y] have to. Their pay depends on these stupid f***ing test scores.
'I have to pay for a tutor, why?' she continued, 'because I can't figure out fourth-grade math.
'I used to be good at math,' Jennifer noted, adding that she cannot afford a tutor for her son and 'in fact, I sacrifice car insurance to make sure my son gets a good education and hopefully succeeds in life.'
At that point, Jennifer started complaining about 'illegal immigrant parents' and their children at a school where her mom teaches.

SHE Can't do 4th grade math (but she was in 4th grade well before common core existed... derp!) , can't afford a tutor or car insurance - somehow that's the school's fault her son can't either, not her.

But can afford a gun for her son apparently because, priorities. Maybe you can get a family group rate on a lawyer.

Wow.. just.. Wow.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what about the teacher and principle who let him back to class after knowing about a picture he drew that day of him shooting up the school
 
